Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal host Tottenham this afternoon as the two in-form sides meet in the first north London derby of the season. The rivals both sit in the top four going into the match at the Emirates Stadium, with neither tasting defeat yet in the Premier League.

The Gunners will be desperate to extend their long unbeaten run in this fixture on home soil, with Spurs last returning from the Emirates with a League victory in 2011. Mikel Arteta’s side got their Champions League campaign up and running in midweek in emphatic fashion, and will be hoping Tottenham go toe-to-toe with them in the same way PSV did. David Raya is expected to keep his place in goal, but Gabriel Martinelli will likely miss out with injury.

Spurs are full of confidence themselves after a flying start to life under Ange Postecoglou, who has lifted the mood at the club and brought a thrilling brand of football with him. It remains to be seen whether he brings Richarlison back into the side to lead the line, or sticks with Heung-min Son through the middle. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground!

Tottenham team news

11:44 , Matt Verri

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has a decision to make at centre-forward.

Heung-min Son has led the line in the last two games, scoring a hat-trick at Burnley before a more subdued display in the win over Sheffield United last weekend, but Richarlison was the game-changer from the bench against the Blades.

The Brazilian scored his first home League goal to equalise before setting up the last-gasp winner for Dejan Kulusevski. If Richarlison returns to the XI, Son could switch to the left wing, replacing Manor Solomon.

Ivan Perisic is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training this week, joining Giovani Lo Celso (quad), Rodrigo Bentancur (also ACL), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Bryan Gil (groin) on the sidelines.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Son, Maddison, Kulusevski; Richarlison

Arsenal team news

11:39 , Matt Verri

Gabriel Martinelli is a doubt for Arsenal, having missed the win over PSV due to the hamstring injury he picked up at Goodison Park. Leandro Trossard is likely to keep his place on the left of the front three.

Thomas Partey remains out, with the Gunners expected to name a similar side to the one that shone in the Champions League. Kai Havertz’s place in the team could be under threat, with Fabio Vieira pushing for a start.

David Raya is expected to continue in goal, with Aaron Ramsdale seemingly very much now back-up despite Mikel Arteta’s insistence that the pair will rotate.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham

11:34 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 1pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Good morning!

11:29 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Tottenham!

Huge afternoon ahead as the first north London derby of the season takes centre stage, with the two sides going into this highly-anticipated clash full of confidence.

They are both unbeaten in the Premier League so far, both playing great football... set up to be a classic.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2pm BST from the Emirates Stadium. Stay with us!