Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Odegaard starts and Kulusevski injured

Jack Rathborn
·5 min read
Arsenal and Tottenham are separated by just one point at the top of the Premier League table as they go head-to-head in the first north London derby of the season this afternoon. Mikel Arteta’s Gunners sit top of the league with 18 points whilst Antonio Conte’s Spurs are two places back in third.

In their last match before the international break Tottenham despatched Leicester 6-2 with Son Heung-min finally hitting form with a second half hat-trick from off the bench to seal the victory for Spurs. Arsenal are also in fine touch and they ended the opening spell of the season with a 3-0 win away at Brentford.

Today’s encounter is set to be a furious clash between two teams on the top of their game. Arsenal have only lost once in their league campaign so far – a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford – whilst Tottenham are unbeaten with five wins and two draws from their first seven fixtures. Will the Gunners end Spurs’ unbeaten run and remain top of the Premier League table?

Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal host Tottenham in the north London derby:

Arsenal vs Tottenham

  • Kick off is 12.30pm at Emirates Stadium

  • One point separates the teams with Arsenal top of Premier League and Spurs third

  • Emile Smith Rowe out for two months after groin surgery

  • Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

  • Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Højbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Arsenal FC - Tottenham Hotspur FC

Arsenal vs Tottenham odds

12:23 , Jack Rathborn

  • Arsenal: 10/11

  • Draw: 13/5

  • Tottenham: 27/10

Arsenal vs Tottenham warm-ups

12:15 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Captain Odegaard’s programme notes

12:11 , Jack Rathborn

“I’ve watched some of Tottenham’s matches recently and it’s obvious they have great quality up front. They are really strong on the counter attack and that’s why they are comfortable to defend a bit deeper, with five at the back.

“They can create something out of any situation, so we have to make sure we stop that, kill the counter attacks especially and look after their players up front.”

Arsenal vs Tottenham

12:07 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal home record vs Spurs: One loss in last 29 Premier League games with 17 wins 11 draws.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last 11 against them at the Emirates, with that last defeat a 3-2 loss in November 2010.

Harry Kane is the highest scorer in north London derby history with 13 goals, with his record against the Gunners his most prolific of all Premier League sides he’s faced in his career (13).

But there’s room for optimism for the visitors: They have scored at least one goal in the last 10 meetings in all competitions, their second-longest scoring streak vs their rivals since 24 from 1955 to 1967.

Antonio Conte insists Tottenham will face ‘improved’ Arsenal team

11:45 , Jack Rathborn

Tottenham will face an “improved” Arsenal this weekend according to Antonio Conte.

Spurs beat their rivals to fourth place and Champions League qualification at the end of last season following a momentum-turning 3-0 win in the most recent north London derby in May.

It failed to stop Arsenal investing heavily in their squad this summer with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus signing from Manchester City and Mikel Arteta has guided them to the Premier League summit after eight matches ahead of Saturday’s clash at the Emirates.

Antonio Conte insists Tottenham will face ‘improved’ Arsenal team

Mikel Arteta attempting balancing act with Gabriel Jesus to avoid suspension

11:35 , Jack Rathborn

Mikel Arteta admits it is a fine balancing act to keep Gabriel Jesus playing his natural game while trying to prevent the Arsenal forward from getting suspended.

A battler on the pitch, Jesus has already picked up four yellow cards in the Premier League this season – another would land him a one-match ban.

The Brazil international, who has also scored four goals across seven Premier League games since joining from Manchester City, will lead the line as north London rivals Tottenham visit the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta attempting balancing act with Gabriel Jesus to avoid suspension

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Team news and starting line-ups

11:34 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Højbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Premier League clubs set for six-week sprint through to Qatar World Cup

11:25 , Jack Rathborn

The Premier League is back – so, for the next 44 days, strap in.

England’s top clubs now face a relentless schedule that makes even the usual winter slog look like a walk in the park – those that have European commitments to juggle will have to fit 13 fixtures in across that period, an average of one every 3.38 days. While that’s certainly not irregular in short spells, for teams to do so over such a prolonged period of time is going to require an almighty effort on the part of the squad and fitness staff – not to mention supporters attending games.

Even the rest of the top flight aren’t exactly going to have a stroll between now and the break for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Premier League clubs set for six-week sprint through to Qatar World Cup

Antonio Conte tips ‘fearless’ Richarlison to flourish for Tottenham on derby day

11:01 , Jack Rathborn

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has backed Richarlison to relish this weekend’s north London derby, where he will go up against countryman Gabriel Jesus.

Spurs make the short trip across the capital to Arsenal with last season’s crushing 3-0 win over the Gunners still fresh in the memory of both sides.

It saw Tottenham eventually pip their rivals to the top four and Champions League qualification but both have recruited well during the summer and now have Brazilians leading the line.

Antonio Conte tips ‘fearless’ Richarlison to flourish for Tottenham on derby day

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer