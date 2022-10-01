Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham LIVE! Jesus goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

(Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE!

The Premier League is back and with it one of the biggest games of the entire season as first hosts third in the north London derby. Both the Gunners and Spurs invested heavily in the summer and have become among the most formidable teams in the league, though the former have been the more convincing side despite the latter's unbeaten run.

Arsenal wiped the floor with Spurs in this fixture last season but much has changed since. Antonio Conte was appointed and schooled Mikel Arteta in the return game on the way to clinching Champions League football at his counterpart’s expense. Now both teams can be considered Premier League title contenders.

The winner will end the day top as the Gunners look to end Spurs' unbeaten run as their rivals look to take the spot in the standings. Follow the north London derby live with Standard Sport’s blog below, with expert analysis from Simon Collings and Malik Ouzia at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Tottenham highlights

GOAL! Jesus punishes Lloris mistake

GOAL! Kane penalty levels score

GOAL! Partey strike puts hosts ahead

Arsenal FC 3 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur FC

GOAL! Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham | Granit Xhaka | '67

13:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

67:00 Granit Xhaka weaves inside the box and strikes a brilliant finish across Lloris!

Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

13:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

The kind of tackle that would see Xhaka sent off. Conte is livid.

RED CARD!

13:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

60:00 - Emerson Royal given his marching orders for a high challenge on Martinelli!

Madness from the Spurs defender.

CHANCE FOR ARSENAL!

13:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

58:00 - Lloris holds onto a header from Jesus, who could well have had a hat-trick today!

Arsenal their own worst enemy?

13:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

56:00 - Clearly, Spurs have a huge amount of quality but their goal came as a result of an Arsenal mistake.

If they can keep their heads, Arsenal look a safe bet to deny Spurs from cutting through them.

Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

13:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

What a joy Jesus is to watch. Just plays like he is in the playground, skipping past defenders for fun. He’s changed the whole mood here.

Malik Ouzia at the Emirates Stadium

13:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Not great from Hugo Lloris there, even if he’s a little unfortunate that the ball bounced straight back off Romero. Richarlison’s tenacity earned Spurs their goal and Jesus’ gets Arsenal’s.

GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham | Gabriel Jesus ‘49

13:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

49:00 - Jesus pounces as Lloris spills Saka’s strike!

The Emirates erupts!

Romero on the run

13:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

47:00 - Romero rampages through the middle of park and is spotted by Saliba, who manages to clear Arsenal’s lines.

Back underway!

13:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Here we go for the second-half!

Let’s hope it’s as good as the first!

Record-breaker

13:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Kane’s penalty

13:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Partey’s goal

13:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Kane breaks another record

13:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

The England captain has now moved ahead of Thierry Henry as the outright top scorer in north London derbies.

14 goals, half of which are penalties.

HT: Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham

13:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Phew, let’s catch our breath.

Kane’s penalty cancels out Partey’s stunning opener in an action-packed opening 45 minutes.

2 minutes added on

13:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

What a first-half we’ve had.

CHANCE FOR ARSENAL

13:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

44:00 - HUGE save from Lloris, who denies Jesus after a fantastic run from Jesus, weaving in and out of the Spurs backline.

The spark has dimmed for Arsenal

13:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

40:00 - By no means playing badly but the zip and verve with which Arsenal were knocking the ball around with earlier has slowed somewhat.

CHANCE FOR TOTTENHAM!

13:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

38:00 - Kane’s header saved after Spurs break through Richarlison and Perisic.

Ominous signs on the counter from the away side.

Malik Ouzia at the Emirates Stadium

13:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Harry Kane extends his record as the top scorer in North London derby history. He now has 14 goals in this fixture - half of them from the penalty spot.

Spurs growing in confidence

13:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

34:00 - The nerves look settled after that Kane penalty, with Spurs able to get on the ball and cause problems.

Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

13:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hugely frustrating for Arsenal, who had been dominating but get underdone by an individual error at the back. A familiar tale.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham | Harry Kane ‘31

13:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

31:00 - Kane makes no mistake from the spot as Arsenal are punished for a moment of madness.

PENALTY TO TOTTENHAM!

12:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

28:00 - Gabriel fouls Richarlison!

Slick play from Arsenal

12:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

28:00 - Jesus and Martinelli play a one-two, with the former then taking a heavy touch and allowing Emerson Royal to clear.

22 passes before Arsenal’s goal

12:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

26:00 - That offers some indication as to just how passive Spurs have been.

When it works, it’s a masterclass of course but the away side are just allowing the game to happen in front of them without making much in the way of progress up the pitch.

Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

12:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Thomas Partey spent much of last season hitting row z with his long-range shots, well he has found his shooting boots now.

Malik Ouzia at the Emirates Stadium

12:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Antonio Conte has got absolute buy-in from his players in terms of sitting in in really compact lines but it’s their undoing there. Saka and White both had all the time they fancied on the ball and Partey just strolled onto it.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham | Thomas Partey ‘20

12:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

GOAL! Partey scores a brilliant goal from outside the box as Spurs sit far too deep and allow him space to pick out the top corner

Tottenham almost in

12:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

19:00 - Son overhits a pass over to Kane, who had ghosted behind Arsenal’s defence.

Signs of life from Spurs after a poor start.

CHANCE FOR ARSENAL!

12:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

17:00 - Xhaka flashes a shot from the edge of the box narrowly wide.

Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

12:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Martinelli has looked very bright early on, getting at Emerson Royal whenever he can. Crucially for Spurs they have got Richarlison working hard to double up in defence.

Malik Ouzia at the Emirates Stadium

12:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

For a moment there it looked like Arsenal might be away on the counter-attack but Tottenham so quickly got eight men back behind the ball, one of them being Harry Kane. They were killed in transition here last year but alive to the threat there.

CHANCE FOR TOTTENHAM!

12:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

13:00 - Ramsdale saves from Richarlison!

Best chance of the game so far, with the Brazilian striking from point-blank range after a lofted free-kick.

Martinelli vs Royal one to watch

12:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

11:00 - There are more scientific metrics on which to judge a battle of course but Martinelli looks up for it today.

The Arsenal star is driving at Emerson Royal every chance he gets.

Tottenham go long

12:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

09:00 - Royal wins a free-kick by stepping up and catching Arsenal offside and the ball is lifted straight over to Son, who is beaten by Gabriel.

With only two in midfield, such a constant turnover in possession is a risky strategy.

Mali Ouzia at the Emirates Stadium

12:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Emirates is absolutely bouncing but there was an immediate hush as soon as that clearance deflected to the feet of Harry Kane in space on halfway. The home crowd have been burnt plenty of times by the kind of counter-attacks he can launch from there.

Tottenham yet to get into this

12:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

06:00 - Granted, Spurs haven’t always impressed before going through the gears and getting a result, but Conte’s side look incredibly sloppy at the moment.

Malik Ouzia at the Emirates Stadium

12:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hugo Lloris is going to have to be much more accurate with his kicking than that or Spurs are going to have real trouble getting past Arsenal’s high press. It’s never been his strong suit but he’s clipped his first two clearances straight onto the head of Thomas Partey.

Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

12:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

How many times in the Amazon documentary did we hear Arteta bang on about Arsenal playing with energy? Well, that’s exactly what they have done here. They’re flying.

CHANCE FOR ARSENAL!

12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

03:00 - Martinelli hits the post! Saka crosses acorss the box and the Brazilian meets it, winning a corner.

CHANCE FOR ARSENAL

12:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

02:00 - Xhaka meets the cross with a flick, forcing Lenglet to clear.

Fast start from Arsenal

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

01:00 - Odegaard with an early nutmeg, which frees Martinelli and he wins a corner.

Kick-off

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

We are underway!

Teams in the tunnel

12:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Less than five minutes to go.

How are the nerves?

Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

12:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

A few banners being unveiled by Arsenal fans before kick-off. One reads: “We came, we saw, we conquered.” Let’s see how that holds up in two hours’ time.

Arteta’s pre-match message

12:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

"There is a lot of excitement."



"These moments are about going there in full courage, playing with the energy this game deserves, and going for it."



Mikel Arteta previews this afternoon's North London Derby

Conte’s pre-match message

12:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

"Both teams are going [up] to another step, to be competitive, to fight for something important" 📈



Spurs manager Antonio Conte knows just how important this match is as both Tottenham and Arsenal look to level up this season 💪



Spurs manager Antonio Conte knows just how important this match is as both Tottenham and Arsenal look to level up this season

Son in red hot form against Arsenal

12:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Antonio Conte to BT Sport

12:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

“Both teams are looking to go up another step and fight for something important in the future.”

A walk down memory lane

12:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Son speaks

12:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Head to head (h2h) history and results

11:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spurs hold the edge in terms of recent history - winning six and losing four of 12 meetings.

Arsenal wins: 84

Draws: 54

Tottenham wins: 67

Peter Crouch to BT Sport

11:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

“This is a top of the table clash, which is miles away from where Spurs were before Conte.”

Cesc Fabregas to BT Sport

11:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

“This is the most even north London derby I can remember.”

11:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Simon Collings’ pre-match video verdict

11:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

11:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

I think this is Arsenal’s best XI right now. Zinchenko completely transforms the way they can attack and his absence would have been felt. His battle v Son will be one to watch.

Malik Ouzia at the Emirates Stadium

11:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

There were a few suggestions that Antonio Conte might pack his midfield today, perhaps sacrificing a forward and adding Yves Bissouma into the mix. But with the form Richarlison has been in I’m not sure that will ever have been under serious consideration. Both teams pretty much at full-strength and in the systems that have been serving them so well.

Confirmed Tottenham lineup

11:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Arsenal lineup

11:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Here come Spurs!

11:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Team news up next

11:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

We’re minutes away from the lineups dropping.

How are the nerves?

Lucas Moura refuses to rule out Tottenham exit amid talk of Sevilla move: ‘It’s a club that I like’

11:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lucas Moura has revealed he would be keen on a possible move to La Liga, as he was told of reported interest from Sevilla.

The Brazilian has played a total of 12 minutes of Premier Leaguue football for Tottenham so far this season, coming in the opening two matches of the campaign, but a tendon problem has kept him out of the side since then.

Whether Moura will be able to force his way into Antonio Conte’s plan when fit remains to be seen, with Heung-min Son, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski already battling it out for the two spots either side of Harry Kane.

Read the full story here!

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Arsenal confirm long Smith Rowe lay-off after surgery on groin injury

11:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been ruled out until after the World Cup after undergoing groin surgery.

Smith Rowe enjoyed a fine campaign for the Gunners last term, scoring ten times in 33 Premier League starts and making his England debut.

However, the 22-year-old has been experiencing “discomfort in his groin” for several months, which has contributed to him featuring just four times for Mikel Arteta’s side so far this term, all in brief substitute cameos.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Excitement builds

11:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arteta: Jesus is in the right place to secure World Cup dream

11:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mikel Arteta says Gabriel Jesus knows he is in “the right place” to force his way into Brazil’s World Cup squad and believes Arsenal will see the benefit of his determination on the pitch between now and the tournament.

Jesus was left out of the Brazil squad for this month’s international break as manager Tite opted to look at other players.

While the forward is still widely expected to make the Selecao’s 26-man squad for Qatar when it is named in November, rivals appear to have stolen a march after impressive victories over Tunisia and Ghana.

Read his comments in full here!

(Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea moves for £50m star confirmed but Spurs factor key

11:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Richarlison insists Antonio Conte was a vital factor behind his decision to join Tottenham this summer despite rival interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Spurs splashed out an initial £50million to land the Brazilian from Everton in July, further bolstering a formidable attacking until that already contained Harry Kane, Heung min-Son and Dejan Kulusevski.

Richarlison has begun life at Tottenham in encouraging fashion, patiently waiting for his opportunities after being suspended at the start of the season to start in each of the last four games across all competitions, netting a stylish brace in the 2-0 Champions League win over Marseille earlier this month.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Pundit suggests north London derby could be moved to United States

11:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Stuart Pearce has suggested the Premier League should consider playing marquee matches around the world to help grow the sport.

Recent ideas for expanding the English game have included Chelsea owner Todd Boehly calling for a ‘North vs South All-Star game’ to take place annually involving top-flight players, with money raised then spread throughout the football pyramid.

In the past there has been talk of a possible ‘39th game’ in the Premier League season, an extra round of fixtures to take place in various territories to give overseas supporters a chance to watch teams live.

While Pearce does not support that idea, he is in favour of proposals to play certain matches abroad, believing the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham to be one strong option.

Read his comments in full here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Gallas: North London Derby is 50/50

10:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

William Gallas, who has played for both Arsenal and Tottenham in north London derbies, belives today’s game is a 50/50 affair.

“For me it’s a 50/50 at the moment even if Arsenal are top of the league and have started the season very well,” he told Genting Casino.

“They failed at Old Trafford, but they are still at the top of the table. Tottenham are in a good position, even if they haven’t been playing the best football, they are still getting good results. They play Italian-style football, it’s not very nice to watch but I think it’s very difficult to play against Tottenham. They are very compact, and they like to play on the counter-attack, and with players like Kane, Richarlison and now you have Son, who has opened his account for the season, so I think for that game I will go for a 50/50.

“But Arsenal are playing at home, and normally when you play at home you have to win, especially in a big derby like this. Your fans will be with you, so that’s going to boost them a little bit more, so for me Arsenal have to win the game, but Tottenham are good at the moment so it won’t be easy.”

(Getty Images)

Battle for Brazil shirt an intriguing subplot to North London derby

10:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

There will be a new subplot to the north London derby on Saturday: the simmering battle to be Brazil’s No9 at this winter’s World Cup.

Tottenham’s Richarlison strengthened his grip on the shirt during the international break with three goals across the friendly wins over Ghana and Tunisia — the latter of which was marred by racist abuse when a banana was thrown at him as he celebrated scoring in Paris.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus is also competing for one of football’s most iconic roles, and his professional rivalry with Richarlison has taken on a new dynamic since both made big-money moves to north London in the summer.

Despite his outstanding start for his new club, Jesus was a surprise omission from the squad for Brazil’s final camp before Qatar, raising the real possibility that he could miss out on the tournament altogether.

Tite, the Brazil coach, has insisted Jesus remains in his thoughts but Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Flamengo’s Pedro were picked ahead of him as centre-forwards.

Jesus can also play wide but Tite has no shortage of options there, with Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and new Manchester United signing Anthony all in his latest squad. Larger than usual World Cup squads of 26, rather than 23, will help Jesus’s case but the Gunners forward now faces an anxious wait until mid-November.

For Jesus, a place on the plane to Qatar would mean a second chance. He was Brazil’s No9 at the last World Cup in 2018 and few in the country have forgotten that he failed to score in six appearances in Russia.

Richarlison, by contrast, is less tainted by history, having made his international debut after the tournament, in September 2018.

In Jesus’ favour, he is now playing through the middle for Arsenal, having generally been a winger for Manchester City, and his end product is already much improved, with four goals and three assists in his first seven appearances.

By contrast, Richarlison is unlikely to get much if any time at centre-forward before Qatar, with Harry Kane always leading the line for Spurs.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

10:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Odegaard explains in programme notes why he missed Brentford game. Got a kick in calf and had to keep leave training sessions early that week. Then in last session before game he had to go out again. Got calf scanned and was all fine.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Martin Odegaard on Ethan Nwaneri in his programme notes

10:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Arsenal captain spoke of his young teammate’s recent Premier League debut.

“It’s similar to my story in a way, because I was about the same age when I made my professional debut,” he wrote.

“The big difference though is that I was doing it at a Norwegian club and Ethan is at Arsenal!”

Ethan Nwaneri applauds fans after the match against Brentford (REUTERS)

Conte plays down need to sign new deal: ‘It’s not the right time’

10:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Spurs boss sees no need to rush into contract negotiations, insisting his positive relationship with everyone at the club is more significant than a new deal.

Asked about the club’s option to extend his current deal, Conte said: “[For me] there is no contract, there is no option. If the club and the manager want to work together they will continue to work together. If they don’t want to work together, they finish.

“The most important thing for me is that I’m really enjoying to work with Tottenham, with these players, especially, and the relationship with Daniel [Levy, chairman] and Fabio [Paratici, managing director] is good.

“There doesn’t exist a right time [to decide my future]. It could be tomorrow. It could be the last day of the Premier League season. The most important thing for me and the club is to understand we want to continue together, to go in the same direction.

“I said in the past, I didn’t need another contract to be sure to stay in a club. Also, for the club, it’s a good investment to have a coach like me and my staff. I think at the right time I will take the best decision. At this moment, I’m really happy. I don’t want to push the club about the situation because it’s not the right time.

“We have just started the season and we have a long time to live together and to understand, to continue to work together.”

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Arsenal vs Spurs tactics: Where north London derby will be won or lost

10:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

A brittle right-hand-side of Cedric Soares and Rob Holding was the root of Arsenal’s downfall at Tottenham last season, the former conceding the penalty that gave the hosts the lead and the latter sent off having been tormented by Son Heung-min.

The Korean’s hat-trick against Leicester just before the international break suggests he is ready to inflict similar pain after a slow start to the season, but should find the going much tougher against Ben White and William Saliba.

Read our tactics guide here!

(Getty Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal told of Saliba worry with no ‘top class’ players to guide him

10:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

William Saliba has no “top-class defenders” to hone his craft alongside at Arsenal, believes William Gallas.

The 21-year-old has formed a major part of Arsenal’s fantastic start to the season, returning from a number of loan spells to establish himself as a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

A successful Premier League debut away at Crystal Palace on the opening day drew comparison to Rio Ferdinand, while the Frenchman’s emergence has forced £50m signing Ben White out wide.

Still, Gallas believes a lack of experience next to the French international should be of concern. Over the last few seasons, Arteta has been backed to spend big on young recruits as Arsenal look to build for the future, albeit the arrivals of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko provide trophy-winning experience.

Read his full comments here!

(Getty Images)

Arteta insists Arsenal have learned lessons from Tottenham implosion

10:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mikel Arteta says he is confident his Arsenal side have learned the lessons of their implosion at Tottenham last season, ahead of tomorrow’s north London derby.

Arteta’s men went to the home of their rivals in pole position to clinch a place in the top four with just three games left of last season, but imploded.

Cedric Soares gave away an early penalty before Rob Holding was sent off as the Gunners succumbed to a 3-0 defeat that effectively knocked the wind out of their sails and handed Spurs the momentum in the race for the Champions League.

Arsenal’s young side and their manager were widely accused of letting the emotions of the occasion get to them, but Arteta is confident they will not make the same errors at the Emirates this weekend.

Read Arteta’s full comments here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

How Spluttering Spurs can target naive Arsenal’s soft centre in derby

10:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

On the face of it, tomorrow’s north London derby is a meeting between two of the Premier League’s form teams.

Arsenal and Tottenham are separated by just a point, with near identical records from seven games (they have both conceded seven, while Spurs have scored 18 to Arsenal’s 17), and the winner will finish the day top of the table.

Results do not tell the whole story, however, and in reality the rivals go into the lunchtime kick-off on the back of contrasting performances this season.

Spurs remain unbeaten, but Antonio Conte’s side are still yet to really get going, and have largely earned results without playing especially well. Their 6-2 thrashing of Leicester before the international break was notable for the spectacular return to form of Son Heung-min — offering a reminder that Spurs rarely need to play well when the South Korean and Harry Kane are firing — but was still characterised by disjointed and sloppy build-up play and some poor defending.

Read Dan Kilpatrick’s full analysis here!

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Arteta out to prove derby lesson learned after being schooled by Conte

10:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Of all the criticism thrown at Mikel Arteta in the wake of Arsenal’s disastrous defeat at Tottenham in May, none can have stung quite so much as that dished out by his opposite number.

“Arteta is a really good coach...” Antonio Conte began, in a tone that made clear that the mother of all ‘buts’ was coming. What followed, directed at the Premier League’s youngest manager, was the kind of dinner-table reality check usually reserved for cock-sure teenagers.

“... but he has just started this job and he has to be more focused on his team and not to keep complaining,” the Italian continued — a ‘welcome to the real world’ sermon dictated from the high ground seized through his side’s comprehensive victory, which irreversibly shifted the momentum in the race for the top four for all Arsenal, on paper, still held the upper hand.

Click here to read Malik Ouzia’s full analysis here!

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Prediction

10:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

It is easy to see Arsenal flying out the traps in this one while Spurs are also capable of punishing the Gunners on the break just like Manchester United did.

But, this fixture is a bit of a home-banker no matter which side hosts it and, generally speaking, Mikel Arteta’s side have played the better football this year.

A 2-1 Arsenal win.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham team news: Kulusevski out

10:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Dejan Kulusevski could miss the game after returning from Sweden duty with a suspected muscle injury.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies missed Wales’ internationals after picking up an issue in the defeat to Sporting CP.

Hugo Lloris is another doubt after pulling out of France duty and Lucas Moura is battling to be fit.

(PA)

Arsenal team news: Thomas Partey to be assessed

10:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of Thomas Partey after he picked up a knee injury while away with Ghana last week, although the Black Stars do not expect his lay-off to be a long one.

Martin Odegaard was fit to feature for Norway after coming down with an issue ahead of the Brentford win. Kieran Tierney’s knock suffered in Scotland action is not thought to be serious but Takehiro Tomiyasu returned early from Japan’s squad.

Other concerns include Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe, Cedric Soares and Reiss Nelson.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham

10:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app, with coverage starting at 11.30am.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(PA Media)

Welcome

09:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of today’s huge north London derby.

Premier League leaders Arsenal welcome bitter rivals Tottenham to the Emirates Stadium in just a few hours’ time, with both sides vying for top spot.

Mikel Arteta’s side lead the way as things stand but, just as they did in May, Antonio Conte’s could well leapfrog them with a win.

A mouth-watering affair is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off time.