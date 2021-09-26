Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE! North London derby match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE!

Tottenham travel to Arsenal today for the first north London derby of the 2021/22 season at a pivotal moment for the two bitter rivals.

The Gunners have won their last two games against Norwich and Burnley after a torrid start to the new Premier League campaign under Mikel Arteta.

Their visitors are in need of a pick up after a flying start under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo began to stutter badly.

Three 1-0 wins had Spurs top of the table going into the first international break, but back-to-back 3-0 defeats against capital rivals Crystal Palace and Chelsea have them wobbling.

Harry Kane has an intimidating record in this fixture but is yet to score in the Premier League this season after a summer in which he made a public push to leave Tottenham. Now would be an ideal time to step up.

Follow Arsenal vs Tottenham with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog and Dan Kilpatrick at Emirates Stadium!

Arsenal vs Tottenham latest news

Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST, Emirates Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Arsenal team news: Arteta has fully-fit squad

Tottenham team news: Lucas Moura in contention

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham

Nuno: Spurs must make a lot of improvement

14:28 , George Flood

Nuno was also keen to stress the need for players to be careful in terms of their varying fitness levels amid a fixture pile-up and wants to see swift improvements after back-to-back 3-0 defeats, particularly in terms of defending set-pieces.

“Each and every one of our players has to be really careful,” he said.

“We have to be really careful in how we decide and all these things, because we have different players in different momentums in terms of preparation.

“But I believe that in the moment that we are in that we must use the games and the matches to increase our levels of fitness, our levels of performance and the technical aspects of the team.

“So we still have a session to go. Today was the second day of recovery after the Carabao Cup game and tomorrow we will look at them and make the decisions.

“We have Lucas back which is good news so let’s try to make and prepare the game. It’s a different game. We must feel it.

“A lot of aspects that we have to improve. Set pieces, the way we conceded, especially with the momentum of the game, we were in control, so dominant and created so many chances and we allowed our opponent to get back into the game. A lot of improvement has to be made.”

Nuno: North London derby is not ‘just another game'

14:24 , George Flood

It is common to see managers attempt to play down the significance of fixtures like today’s in order to manage expectations, but Nuno attempted no such ploy ahead of his first north London derby in charge at Spurs.

“It’s not another game. It’s a special game. A special game for us, a special game for our fans,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough match but no doubt, it’s a different game.

“I had many, many situations in derbies but this is a new one, a tough one, and a good one, a special one for our fans. If it’s special for our fans, it’s very special for us.

“We expect a tough match. Recent weeks [they had] better results, this is the assessment we make. We have to try and get the right info to the players to deliver.”

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction

14:18 , George Flood

The stakes are high for two managers who know the pressure on them will ramp up if things do not go their way.

Neither can afford a defeat here.

1-1 draw.

Tottenham team news

14:15 , George Flood

Tottenham are still without injured duo Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon, but Lucas Moura is back in contention.

Nuno could opt to quickly recall the Brazilian and play him as part of a front three along with Harry Kane - set to make his 250th Premier League appearance - and Heung-min Son.

Japhet Tanganga is also back from suspension.

Tottenham likely XI: Lloris; Tanganga, Romero, Dier, Reguilon; Dele, Hojbjerg, Ndombele; Lo Celso, Kane, Son

(REUTERS)

Arsenal team news

14:12 , George Flood

Mikel Arteta has the luxury of a fully-fit Arsenal squad to choose from for today’s derby.

Granit Xhaka is available again after serving a three-match suspension following his red card in the 5-0 drubbing by Manchester City.

Arsenal made 10 changes for the win over AFC Wimbledon in midweek, with Thomas Partey retaining his starting berth and playing for an hour as he continued to build match sharpness ahead of the visit of Spurs.

Arteta must decide today whether to stick with the attacking lineup that beat Burnley with Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe either side of Partey, or else go a touch more conservative in midfield with the inclusion of Albert Sambi Lokonga.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal likely XI:Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Saka, Aubameyang

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham

14:08 , George Flood

TV channel: Today’s match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via SkyGo.

Date, time and venue

14:07 , George Flood

Arsenal vs Tottenham is scheduled for an 4:30pm BST kick-off today (Sunday September 26) at Emirates Stadium.

3,003 Spurs fans will be making the short trip to N7.

Welcome to Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE coverage

13:38 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the first north London derby of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

These two fierce rivals have experienced something of a reversal in fortunes over recent weeks, with Arsenal winning back-to-back games against Norwich and Burnley after a wretched start to the new campaign under Mikel Arteta.

Tottenham, meanwhile, were top of the table after three narrow victories to begin the Nuno Espirito Santo era, but successive 3-0 losses at the hands of Crystal Palace and Chelsea have brought that honeymoon period to an abrupt end.

Both sides got through to the last 16 of the Carabao Cup in midweek, with Arsenal brushing aside third-tier AFC Wimbledon and Spurs holding their nerve in a penalty shootout at Wolves after blowing a 2-0 lead.

Who will claim bragging rights today?

Stay tuned for match build-up, latest team news and live updates, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick at Emirates Stadium.