Arsenal vs Spurs live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Harri Thomas
·6 min read
arsenal vs spurs live score premier league derby latest updates - REUTERS
12:27 PM

The players emerge from the tunnel! A reminder of the line-ups this afternoon

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus.

Subs: Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Nelson, Alencar, Turner.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Richarlison, Son, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil Salvatierra, Sessegnon, Forster, Spence, Sarr, Bissouma.

12:25 PM

Warm ups complete...

Richarlison&nbsp; - &nbsp;PA
Gabriel Martinelli&nbsp; - REUTERS
Son Heung-min&nbsp; - PA
12:17 PM

Telegraph Sport's football reporter Sam Dean offers his thoughts on Arteta's strategy today

The big question over Arsenal's team selection for this derby was whether Mikel Arteta would choose Oleksander Zinchenko or Kieran Tierney for the left-back position.

Zinchenko is better-suited to a team that wants to keep possession, and will drift into midfield for long spells today. Tierney, on the other hand, is the better defender in one-versus-one situations.

For Arteta to pick Zinchenko is an indication of how he wants to approach this game, as he is effectively doubling down on the expansive style that Arsenal have pursued this season. Tierney would have been a more cautious option.

12:14 PM

Antonio Conte speaks with BT Sport:

I think I picked the formation that I think is the better formation to start this run of 13 games.

Kulusevski came back from international duty with an injury. Nothing serious, but it's a problem with his muscle. We have to wait to have another MRI to understand the problem.

Lucas Moura is out, and I'm really worried about this situation.

Antonio Conte - Tottenham Hotspur FC
12:11 PM

Battle of the Brazilians

Jesus and Richarlison are competing for a place in the Brazil national team and both players will hope to demonstrate their quality in their first north London derby at their new clubs. They certainly have the combative styles required for a match of this emotional magnitude and they will not shy away from heavy challenges.

This north London derby feels different with both sides hoping to maintain proper title challenges. Read  Sam Dean's article analysing whether Arsenal or Tottenham have got the staying power for a Premier League title challenge?

12:07 PM

Some head-to-head stats: Arsenal have a sublime home record against Spurs

  • This is the first Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Tottenham with one leading the table since December 2007.

  • The Gunners have lost only one of their past 29 home north London derbies in the league (W17 D11), and are unbeaten in their past 11 against Spurs at the Emirates.

  • Tottenham have scored in their past 10 games against Arsenal. It's their second-longest such run against their neighbours, after one of 24 matches between 1955 and 1967.

11:57 AM

Scenes at the Emirates

Arsenal fans outside the ground ahead of the Premier League match&nbsp; - PA
Build up outside the Emirates - Shutterstock
Tottenham's Ben Davies inspects the pitch - Tottenham Hotspur FC
11:53 AM

Son Heung-min speaks with BT Sport

Son has hit form at the right time for this derby,  scoring five goals in his last three for club and country after a sluggish start to the season. Son said:

Today is an important game, and we need to be angry for this big game.

It's going to be a massive game. Early  Saturday, 12:30pm, getting three points would be awesome.

I hope today is going to change the history [12 years since Spurs won at Arsenal]. Everybody has to be ready and it will be a big battle.

Son Heung-min - Getty Images Europe
11:45 AM

Spurs make three changes

Dejan Kulusevski picked up an injury while on international duty with Sweden, so Son Heung-min comes in.

Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal start ahead of Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez.

Son Heung-Min -&nbsp;arsenal vs spurs live score premier league derby latest updates - Tottenham Hotspur FC
11:42 AM

Two changes for Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard return from injury, with Kieran Tierney and Fabio Vieira making way.

11:33 AM

Tottenham's XI

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Richarlison, Son, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil Salvatierra, Sessegnon, Forster, Spence, Sarr, Bissouma.

11:32 AM

Team news has dropped! Arsenal's XI

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus.

Subs: Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Nelson, Alencar, Turner.

11:26 AM

Good morning!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the north London derby at the Emirates, a top of the table clash with just one point separating Arsenal in first and Tottenham in third.

The Premier League reopens for business after a two-week international break, and we'll have eight rounds of matches between now and the start of the World Cup in Qatar which runs from November 20–December 18.

Antonio Conte's side are already struggling with injuries with key regulars such as goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, winger Dejan Kulusevski and defender Ben Davies doubts for today.

"To play so many games before the international break and then now to play 13 games in 43 days is crazy. We are faced with injuries," Conte said.

"This is the moment you understand who are title contenders and teams competing for Champions League positions."

Tottenham are unbeaten this season, with five wins and two draws, their equal best start in the Premier League, but they've only won once at Arsenal in their last 29 league visits.

If Arsenal win today, they will preserve top spot after eight games. Any other result means Pep Guardiola's Manchester City can climb to the summit with a win in the Manchester derby tomorrow.

Emile Smith Rowe will be sidelined for this entire period which condenses a quarter of a normal season into 10 per cent of the available calendar after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his groin.

The Croydon-born midfielder has lost his starting place to Gabriel Martinelli this season, but would surely be getting more of a look-in over the next few weeks if he remained fit.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the club had tried other alternatives, but opted for surgery after failing to fully resolve the issue.

"We had to make a decision because we could not continue the uncertainty as to whether we have him, or have him with certain conditions," Arteta said.

"We needed to draw a line so we made that decision and he was the first one demanding that he wanted to make the decision and we supported that, and we have to prepare him to get back stronger than he was."

The visitors today handed Arsenal a devastating 3-0 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in May, a crucial moment in the battle for Champions League football.

Son Heung-min, the South Korean star, was on the scoresheet that afternoon as he advanced in his quest for the Premier League Golden Boot – which he ended up sharing with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

He has struggled for form this campaign, but being benched against Leicester two weeks ago appeared to kick-start his season as he underlined his lethality by coming off the bench to score a hat-trick in 14 second-half minutes.

