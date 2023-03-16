Arsenal 0-0 Sporting LIVE! Europa League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal vs Sporting - LIVE!

Arsenal look to seal their place in the Europa League quarter-finals as they host Sporting at the Emirates Stadium tonight. The last-16 tie is in the balance after a chaotic first-leg in Portugal finished 2-2, and the Gunners will be looking for more control this time.

Since last week’s match, Mikel Arteta’s side have cruised past Fulham to remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League, with Gabriel Jesus coming off the bench to make his long-awaited return from injury. The Brazilian makes his first start since the World Cup tonight, while Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard drop to the Gunners’ bench.

Sporting were themselves comfortable winners over the weekend, and sit fourth in Primeira Liga. They drew with Tottenham earlier this season in the Champions League on their last visit to north London. Follow all the action with our LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

20:17 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Jesus dropping deep to try and get involved, with Arsenal struggling to play their way up the pitch.

This is better, Zinchenko and Jesus combine out on the left. Jesus plays the ball inside, Martinelli wasn’t expecting it though.

Arsenal stay on the attack, Nelson whips a great cross into the box and Jesus forces a save.

20:14 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Sporting much the better side so far, a roar from the Emirates meets Trincao firing an effort wide. Home crowd trying to get their team going.

Trincao was played in down the right, cut inside onto his left foot and hammered an effort wide of the far post.

20:12 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Arsenal slowing things down as they keep the ball at the back, trying to get themselves into this match after a slow start.

Front three yet to get involved, Martinelli and Nelson haven’t had a kick.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

20:11 , Matt Verri

A blow for Arsenal as Tomiyasu goes off injured, but it does mean they now have their first-choice defence and goalkeeper on the pitch at least.

20:10 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Tomiyasu hurt himself as he stretched to try and halt Trincao and he’s gone done off the ball. Looks like his night could be over already.

And it is, White is on to replace him. Frustrating start for Tomiyasu and the Gunners.

20:07 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Lovely bit of skill from Trincao, too good for Tomiyasu who loses his footing for good measure as he bundles into the winger. Free-kick for the visitors, up come the defenders.

Taken short, Edwards unable to get a cross in though and Arsenal can clear. Or not, Vieira loses it straight away. Arsenal yet to get going.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

20:04 , Matt Verri

Noticeable how Gabriel Jesus is already ordering his team-mates about. He is leading the press and telling others to get higher up the pitch.

Arsenal have missed his leadership.

20:04 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Back pass to Adan briefly gets Jesus’ attention, Brazilian unable to catch up with it though.

Sporting seeing a decent amount of the ball in the opening minutes, confident enough start from the visitors.

KICK-OFF!

20:01 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running at the Emirates!

19:58 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch.

Time for the Europa League anthem, always the highlight of the night. Not long now, Arsenal fans, until you don’t have to hear this. Not long now.

Not long now!

19:53 , Matt Verri

Players will be in the tunnel in the next couple of minutes or so.

Just this match and then a home clash against Crystal Palace this weekend for Arsenal before the international break. Two wins and things will be looking very rosy heading into April.

More shooting practice needed...

19:48 , Matt Verri

Sporting’s players not exactly banging the goals in during the warm-up. Some fairly wayward finishing.

Maybe they’re just saving themselves for when it actually matters...

Kroenke outlines vision

19:41 , Matt Verri

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke earlier this week outlined his desire to win the biggest trophies after announcing a board restructure.

In what Arsenal describe as a “simple evolution” of the leadership structure of the club, Stan and Josh Kroenke have been made co-chairs and Tim Lewis is now executive vice-chair.

Stan Kroenke said: “This is a simple evolution as part of us all driving Arsenal forward and further reaffirms our family’s long-standing commitment to this great club.

“Stability in football has never been more important as we move past the pandemic and we believe this is the perfect time to formalise these roles.

“Our objectives and ambition will never waver - to field teams that compete for trophies at the highest level and lead our club in a way that inspires our passionate supporters around the world.”

Warm-up time at the Emirates!

19:39 , Matt Verri

Arteta’s pre-match thoughts...

19:30 , Matt Verri

“It is a big [European night]. We haven’t had one for a while, with Covid. We expect the team to put in the level that is required today with our people and to win the game.

“You are in or you are out. We have made some changes, but you have to put a team that is capable of winning and competing at the highest level.

“We approach every competition daily. The priority is tonight, to perform at the highest level individually and collectively.”

Odegaard: New signings can ensure Arsenal stay strong

19:24 , Matt Verri

Martin Odegaard has played down concerns that a deep run in Europe could impact Arsenal‘s title challenge,

Asked if Arsenal can win the Europa League and maintain their League form, Odegaard told Standard Sport: “Yes. The last transfer window was really great. The additions have really given a lot to the team in terms of different qualities. Also off the pitch, for example Jorginho is an experienced guy who has won a lot of things.

“They all look great and are great additions to the squad. You saw the other day [in Lisbon] they’re all great players.

“When they came into the team, I think they felt part of the squad and the family from day one. It’s the way this club is. That’s what good about this team, we’re so connected and we make everyone adapt quickly. That’s what we did with the new signings too.”

He added: “We want to win every game, we want to win everything we’re part of. We’re going to fight to win everything we can.”

Back in action!

19:19 , Matt Verri

Arteta confident over Kroenke ambitions

19:13 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta says he is convinced that Arsenal‘s ambitious owners will continue to back him to deliver a sustained period of success for the club.

On Monday, the Spaniard was named Manager of the Year, as Arsenal became the first club to win a clean sweep of the four top gongs at the London Football Awards, reflecting their commanding position at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal’s breakthrough season caps a dramatic turnaround for both Arteta and the club’s owners, the Kroenke family, who were facing intense pressure from supporters in the wake of the doomed European Super League plot less than two years ago.

Speaking to Standard Sport, Arteta believes the Kroenkes’ patience has paid off and says they have “big ambitions” for the future of the club.

“It took some time to position themselves where they wanted in terms of how much of the club they own and how much they could decide and how much they could really benefit the club in the way they believe is right,” Arteta said. “I believe they were really patient in exactly the right way. Now they have shown they are fully committed, they have big ambitions and they are fully behind the club to give everything they can to make it successful.

“I am convinced the owners will continue to do everything to make us very successful and continue to invest in the club in the right way.”

Read the full interview here

Simon Collings at the Emirates

19:04 , Matt Verri

Jesus returns!

18:57 , Matt Verri

A first start back for Gabriel Jesus, big news for Arsenal ahead of a crucial final two months of the season.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard get a rest as they drop to the bench, with Reiss Nelson starting out wide and Fabio Vieira coming into the midfield. Jorginho replaces Thomas Partey.

Mikel Arteta has opted against sticking with Matt Turner in goal in Europe, with Aaron Ramsdale starting.

Sporting team news

18:54 , Matt Verri

Sporting XI: Adan, Inacio, Diomande, St. Juste, Reis, Ugarte, Goncalves, Esgaio, Trincao, Paulinho, Edwards

Subs: Israel, Alexandropoulos, Santos, Neto, Rochinha, Issahaku, Tanlongo, Gomes, Cabral, Chermiti, Mateus, Essugo

Arsenal team news

18:51 , Matt Verri

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Vieira, Jorginho, Xhaka; Nelson, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Turner, Hillson, Tierney, White, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Holding, Trossard

Stand by...

18:43 , Matt Verri

Team news coming up very shortly from the Emirates.

Gabriel Jesus has arrived with the Arsenal team, every chance that he makes his first start since the World Cup.

Imagine it will be a strong side named by Mikel Arteta, he’s made it clear he won’t just be prioritising the Premier League.

Stage status: Set

18:34 , Matt Verri

Arteta wants “impacters" off the bench

18:29 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta has changed the name of substitutes to “impacters” in the hope it improves players’ mentality when coming off the bench.

The move has come out of Arteta being in a WhatsApp group with former England rugby boss Eddie Jones and coaches from the NFL and NBA. Jones elected to call them “finishers”, even changing the name on the official team sheet.

“It’s something that we wanted to change and I discussed it with a few people and we wanted to find something that is particular for us,” said Arteta.

“It was the best way to express how we feel about them and how they have to feel towards the team, especially on match day.

“I think it is replacing somebody and making the team better, or doing things differently that are related to winning football matches and at the end your mentality should be only that, to impact the game to win it. That’s it, nothing else.

“If you repeat it more and more and more and you discuss it more and more and more, it will be closer to that and just being a sub.”

First-leg highlights

18:20 , Matt Verri

Some very questionable defending, a few bits of shaky goalkeeping, a bizarre own goal and overall a chaotic 90 minutes.

That pretty much sums up last week’s first leg, but if those words haven’t painted a good enough picture for you, here are some highlights.

Visitors have been enjoying themselves in London...

18:13 , Matt Verri

Huge night for the Gunners!

18:06 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have waited three years for a night like this.

The Emirates Stadium will be full for a European knockout game for the first time since the Covid pandemic, as the Gunners take on Sporting for a place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

With the tie finely poised after last week’s 2-2 draw, it promises to be another test of the squad’s new mentality, which those inside the club have stressed as being key to their success.

The Gunners have coped with the pressure of being top of the Premier League, and must now show they can handle the heat of a European knockout tie.

Read Simon Collings’ full preview here

Standard Sport prediction

18:00 , Matt Verri

Sporting will give Arsenal a game and low-key performances in cup exits against Brighton and Manchester City earlier in the campaign should act as a warning to the Gunners.

They may need to dig deep, but with home support and a squad strengthened by the return of a number of stars, Arsenal should get the job done.

Arsenal to win, 2-1 (4-3 on aggregate).

Sporting team news

17:51 , Matt Verri

Hector Bellerin is set to miss his return to the Emirates with a knee injury for Sporting. Goalkeeper Antonio Adan is another doubt with a muscle complaint.

Marcus Edwards was a key threat in the first leg in Lisbon, and is likely to be the main man for the visitors again.

Arsenal team news

17:42 , Matt Verri

Gabriel Jesus is set to start tonight for the first time since the World Cup

Arsenal will, however be without Eddie Nketiah, who has been out since the start of this month with an ankle injury and he has not recovered yet.

“He’s getting better,” said Mikel Arteta “He’s still in the boot. He’s still a few weeks away and we need to be patient. It was a nasty injury and he has a big challenge ahead of him. Thank God it could have been worse. So he’s not in a bad place.”

There is likely to be some from the Gunners, with goalkeeper Matt Turner due to start. Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding and Takehiro Tomiyasu could come into the defence.

Jorginho should replace Thomas Partey at the base of midfield. Fabio Vieira is pushing to start after performing well recently.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Jorginho, Vieira; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

How to watch Arsenal vs Sporting

17:35 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Good evening!

17:28 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Sporting in the Europa League!

Right in the balance after a 2-2 draw in the first leg of this last-16 clash, though the Gunners will back themselves to make the most of home advantage tonight and ease into the quarter-finals.

We shall see. We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from the Emirates Stadium. Stay with us!