Arsenal vs Southampton: Prediction, team news, kick off time, TV, live stream, h2h for Premier League today

An Arsenal side who have seen some of the goodwill built up their recent unbeaten run all but evaporate after two losses on the bounce host Southampton today.

While the gap between Mikel Arteta’s side and the rest of the top four is only three points as things stand, the fact Arsenal have been beaten by Liverpool and Manchester United in the last month speaks to a team struggling to make the step up.

The loss away at Everton on Monday further exposed some of the long-running issues to have undermined Arsenal for years and, frankly, a loss at home to a struggling Southampton side seems unpalatable.

With West Ham playing Burnley and Manchester United face Norwich City means Arsenal more than likely need to win in order to keep the pace. If they don’t, things could get very ugly for Arteta.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for 3pm GMT kick-off on Saturday December 11, 2021.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Southampton

TV channel: With the game kicking off at 3pm, fans will be unable to watch it live due to the blackout across English football at that particular time.

Highlights: Fans can watch highlights on Match of the Day, which broadcasts on BBC One at 10.30pm on Saturday.

LIVE coverage: You can keep on top of all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog. Simon Collings will be reporting from the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Southampton team news

With Granit Xhaka returning to the side for the Everton game, it will be interesting to see how Arteta sets out his midfield. Ainsley Maitland-Niles has not played since impressing against Watford and, with Thomas Partey himself admitting he’s not been good enough, could potentially come back into the side.

Other than that, Arsenal have a clean bill of health and they will be buoyed by the fact Gabriel Martinelli is fit.

The winger had to come off during the defeat to Everton after complaining about an issue with his hamstring.

Story continues

The Brazilian, however, is fit and he will hope to keep his place in the side for the visit of Southampton.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could also return to the side and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is also vying for a recall.

Arsenal likely XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Aubameyang.

Southampton, meanwhile, could thurst Willy Caballero straight into the action after signing the veteran goalkeeper on a short-term deal.

Arsenal vs Southampton prediction

Southampton have caused Arsenal problems in the past but this is the kind of game the home side have managed to consistently win this season.

Arsenal to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2) history and results

Arsenal wins: 58

Draws: 28

Southampton wins: 22

Read More

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang woes could lead to unhappy Arsenal showdown with next few weeks crucial

Arsenal duo Mikel Arteta and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will have ‘a problem’ after Everton loss, says Gary Neville

Martin Odegaard warns Arsenal need a change in mindset after Everton defeat: ‘We were afraid to lose’