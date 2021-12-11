Arsenal vs Southampton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(ES Composite)

Arsenal vs Southampton LIVE!

After back-to-back away defeat at Manchester United and Everton, Arsenal bid to get back to winning ways when they face Southampton at Emirates Stadium.

It is wrong to suggest the wheels have come off their mini-revival under Mikel Arteta but Arsenal desperately need a win to lift the mood ahead of the busy festive period.

Today is the start of a run of six matches in 17 days between now and the end of the year, and the Gunners cannot afford another slip-up as they seek to stay in the hunt for Europe.

Arsenal go into the game in seventh place, four points off West Ham in fourth.

Injury-hit Southampton are without a win in four under Ralph Hasenhuttl and will have new 40-year-old signing Willy Caballero is poised to make his debut in goal, with Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster both ruled out.

With kick-off at 3pm GMT, follow all the action with Simon Collings at the Emirates and Giuseppe Muro.

Arsenal vs Southampton highlights

Team news: No Aubameyang for Arsenal

Arteta: Aubameyang left out due to a “disciplinary breach”

Caballero, 40, makes Southampton debut

Hasenhuttl: Caballero ready to step in

Where to watch

14:34 , Giuseppe Muro

More from Arteta. Asked about Aubameyang’s absence from the squad, the Arsenal manager said “Unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach.

“I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club, and he’s not involved today.

“Certainly it’s not an easy situation, or a situation that we want to have our club captain in that situation.”

14:15 , Giuseppe Muro

Aubameyang has been left out of the Arsenal due to a "disciplinary breach", Mikel Arteta has said.

Team news: No Aubameyang for Arsenal

14:03 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette.â¨

Subs: Okonkwo, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Nketiah.

Southampton XI: Caballero, Livramento, Bednarek, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Tella, Broja, Armstrong.

Subs: Lewis, Lyanco, Long, Perraud, Djenepo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Valery.

13:51 , Giuseppe Muro

Team news is coming in the next 10 minutes...

13:43 , Giuseppe Muro

Willy Caballero has not played since leaving Chelsea in the summer.

But Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident he is ready to step in.

"We are really pleased to have him here," said Hasenhuttl. "We were looking at a few options and he was by far the best for us.

"He's a smart guy, a top professional, very fit. He comes in with a real willingness to help us.”

Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium

13:35 , Giuseppe Muro

Head to head (h2h) history and results

13:21 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal wins: 58

Draws: 28

Southampton wins: 22

Standard Sport prediction

13:12 , Giuseppe Muro

Southampton have caused Arsenal problems in the past but this is the kind of game the home side have managed to consistently win this season.

Arsenal 2-0 Southampton.

13:03 , Giuseppe Muro

For Southampton, 40-year-old Willy Caballero is poised to make his debut in goal after joining on a free transfer this week.

That is because Alex McCarthy ruled out for up to a month with a hamstring injury and back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster is also sidelined.

Oriol Romeu and Mohamed Salisu are suspended. Jan Bednarek is available, Che Adam is a doubt and Stuart Armstrong remains out.

Early team news

12:54 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal are set to be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he sat out training on Friday.

Emile Smith Rowe faces a late fitness test for Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta is hopeful the midfielder will be fit.

Smith Rowe, who missed Monday’s loss to Everton, is struggling with a groin injury and is being assessed.

“Emile has trained today and he was feeling much better after losing him for the last game and hopefully he will be available to play,” Arteta said yesterday.

Gabriel Martinelli is available despite being withdrawn with a hamstring issue at Goodison Park.

Where to watch

12:43 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: With the game kicking off at 3pm, fans will be unable to watch it live due to the blackout across English football at that particular time.

Highlights: Fans can watch highlights on Match of the Day, which broadcasts on BBC One at 10.30pm on Saturday.

12:39 , Giuseppe Muro

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of today’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Southampton.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of an 3pm kick-off at Emirates Stadium.