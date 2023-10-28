Arsenal vs Sheffield United: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

Arsenal will be eyeing a comfortable afternoon as they host Sheffield United today.

The Gunners have made an unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign, despite not yet consistently producing the kind of performances seen for much of last season, but there has been a resilience about them.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW ARSENAL VS SHEFF UTD LIVE!

Mikel Arteta will hope those battling qualities are not required this weekend, against a Sheffield United side who sit bottom of the table with just one point from their opening nine League matches.

Arsenal will be on a high too after their Champions League win in midweek, surviving a late scare to edge past Sevilla and leave themselves top of Group B at the halfway stage.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Sheffield United is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today, October 28, 2023.

The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium in north London.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Sheffield United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live due to the Saturday 3pm blackout. Highlights of the match, and all the other Premier League action on the day, will be available on Match of the Day at 10:20pm BST on BBC One.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Arsenal vs Sheffield United team news

Arsenal are without Gabriel Jesus after he was forced off with a hamstring issue late in the win over Sevilla, with Arteta confirming a few weeks out for the Brazilian striker.

It's the same news for Thomas Partey after picking up a muscle injury in the build-up to that match, while Takehiro Tomiyasu will hope to keep his place at left-back over Oleksandr Zinchenko after once again impressing.

Sheffield United continue to contend with a number of injury issues, with both Chris Basham and John Egan long-term absentees.

The woes at the back have continued as Anel Ahmedhodzic is now out with a hamstring injury, while striker Ollie McBurnie was forced off against Man United with a groin problem.

Story continues

Gabriel Jesus came off against Sevilla with a hamstring injury (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction

After a run of tight matches, Arteta will want to see his side put Sheffield United under pressure from the first whistle.

This looks to be the perfect opportunity for the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard to produce their best, with the Gunners fancied to ease to a much-needed comfortable win.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 51

Draws: 27

Sheffield United wins: 40

Arsenal vs Sheffield United match odds

Arsenal to win: 1/12

Draw: 13/2

Sheffield United: 18/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).