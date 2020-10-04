Arsenal vs Sheffield United predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta stated that his side’s opponents this weekend in Sheffield United have “deserved much more” than their point-less start to the new Premier League season.

The Gunners are hoping to bounce back from a defeat by Liverpool on Monday to add to their six points, and even overcame the Reds in the Carabao Cup to maintain momentum.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United signaled their intent to remain in the Premier League with the signing of Rhian Brewster for a club-record £23.5m, although the striker is not registered for this fixture as his move from Liverpool did not go through in time.

Manager Chris Wilder has overseen three straight league defeats without a Sheffield goal, and he will be hoping for at least that to change at The Emirates, where the Blades drew 1-1 in January.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 2pm BST at The Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event, where coverage will begin from 1pm.

What is the team news?

Arsenal will bring back a host of players who were rested for the Carabao Cup win at Anfield, with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the headline addition. The Gunners will be without a collection of defenders, as Sokratis (calf), Pablo Mari (ankle), Shkodran Musafi (hamstring) and Calum Chambers (knee) all set to miss out. Young talents Emile Smith Rowe (shoulder) and Gabriel Martinelli (knee) are still missing.

Chris Wilder will be pleased that John Egan is back from suspension, but the Blades will be without Jack O’Connell after the defender had surgery on his knee. Sheffield United completed the signing of Rhian Brewster from Liverpool this week, but it is unlikely the 20-year old will feature in London.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Leno, Holding, Luiz, Tierney, Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Ampadu, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Berge, Stevens, McBurnie, McGoldrick

Odds

Arsenal: 8/15

Draw: 16/5

Sheffield United: 11/2

Predictions

Arteta’s Arsenal revolution has seen the Gunners improve dramatically, particularly against the big sides. However, this fixture is one that Arsenal will always expect to win. Sheffield United are a solid outfit, but they have started poorly, losing each of their opening three Premier League fixtures. This run continues in North London. Arsenal 2-0 Sheffield United.