Arsenal vs Sheffield United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Arsenal take on Sheffield United in Sunday’s Premier League encounter at the Emirates, with two sides meeting with one eye on the imminent transfer window deadline.

After Sheffield United went out and signed a key player in striker Rhian Brewster from Liverpool, the onus falls on whether the Gunners will make any moves before the fast-approaching deadline.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with midfield recruits, but the Spaniard will likely start Granit Xhaka alongside Dani Ceballos despite the former playing 90 minutes on Thursday night.

Arsenal advanced into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after that result, a tournament that was short-lived for Sheffield United when they lost on penalties to Burnley.

After a torrid start to the season, Chris Wilder needs to turn it around sooner rather than later as pressure begins to mount on the Blades boss.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 2pm BST at The Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event, where coverage will begin from 1pm.

What is the team news?

Arsenal will bring back a host of players who were rested for the Carabao Cup win at Anfield, with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the headline addition. The Gunners will be without a collection of defenders, as Sokratis (calf), Pablo Mari (ankle), Shkodran Musafi (hamstring) and Calum Chambers (knee) all set to miss out. Young talents Emile Smith Rowe (shoulder) and Gabriel Martinelli (knee) are still missing.

Chris Wilder will be pleased that John Egan is back from suspension, but the Blades will be without Jack O’Connell after the defender had surgery on his knee. Sheffield United completed the signing of Rhian Brewster from Liverpool this week, but it is unlikely the 20-year old will feature in London.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Leno, Holding, Luiz, Tierney, Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Ampadu, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Berge, Stevens, McBurnie, McGoldrick

Odds

Arsenal: 8/15

Draw: 16/5

Sheffield United: 11/2

Predictions

Arteta’s Arsenal revolution has seen the Gunners improve dramatically, particularly against the big sides. However, this fixture is one that Arsenal will always expect to win. Sheffield United are a solid outfit, but they have started poorly, losing each of their opening three Premier League fixtures. This run continues in North London. Arsenal 2-0 Sheffield United.