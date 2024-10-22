Arsenal vs Shakhtar – Match Preview and Team News

Arsenal welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to North London on Tuesday evening, as they aim to continue the unbeaten start to their Champions League campaign.

A 0-0 stalemate away at Atalanta was followed by an assured 2-0 victory over French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and another win will put Mikel Arteta’s side in a favourable position to qualify.

Meanwhile, their opponents Shakhtar are still searching for their first continental triumph this season after collecting one point out of possible six.

Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber face late fitness tests to determine their availability for tonight’s clash after the pair were missing from the squad for Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Bournemouth at the weekend.

Form

Arsenal: WWWWL

The Gunners’ unbeaten run this campaign is over after they were defeated by Bournemouth on Saturday evening.

The game was not without its controversy, as William Saliba was sent off in the first half. The Frenchman was adjudged to have denied Bournemouth striker Evanilson a goalscoring opportunity by impeding the Brazilian just inside his own half.

With the numerical disadvantage, Mikel Arteta’s players were picked apart by a buoyant Bournemouth. Ryan Christie netted following an inspired set-piece routine and a penalty from Justin Kluivert sealed success for the Cherries.

Arsenal have dropped points in four games this term and three of those have seen red cards for the Gunners. No side has more red cards in the Premier League since Arteta took over in North London, a statistic that has raised questions over the discipline of the squad.

Shakhtar Donetsk: WDLWW

The reigning Ukrainian Premier League winners have faltered domestically and find themselves in fourth position, six points adrift of leaders Dynamo Kiev after nine games.

They were dismantled in their last match in the Champions League, as Europa League holders Atalanta put three past them without response.

Ademola Lookman was at his fluent best as he recorded a goal and an assist for Atalanta, with Raoul Bellanova also on target.

However, Mario Pusic’s side are off the mark in the competition this season after they drew 0-0 at Bologna on opening night.

Arsenal will be keeping close attention on Ukrainian midfielder Georgiy Sudakov. The highly-rated 22-year-old has netted seven times and assisted twice in nine appearances this season.

Last Meeting: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Arsenal, Champions League, 3rd November 2010.

You have to go back almost 14 years to find the last encounter between the two sides as Arsenal were defeated by Shakhtar in Ukraine.

Theo Walcott put the Gunners ahead in the tenth minute after bursting clear to finish past Andriy Pyatov. But their opponents responded quickly and a sustained period of pressure was rewarded when Craig Eastmond nodded the ball into his own net at a set piece.

It went from bad to worse for Arsene Wenger’s side as a former Arsenal favourite haunted his old side. Eduardo put the hosts in front moments before half-time with a clever finish and the visitors failed to conjure up a reaction of their own after the interval.

Shakhtar topped the group with Arsenal progressing as runners-up. The Gunners were drawn to face Barcelona in the Round of 16 and lost 4-3 on aggregate.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Havertz, Rice, Merino; Sterling, Jesus, Trossard.

Shakhtar Donetsk: Riznyk; Konoplya, Bondar, Matvienko, Henrique; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Newerton; Sikan.

Who is the referee?

French referee Benoît Bastien will be the match official. He will be assisted by Hicham Zakrani and Aurélin Berthomieu while Thomas Leonard will be the fourth official. The VAR is Benoît Millot and he will be assisted by Willy Delajod.

What channel is Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk on?

Arsenal vs Shakhtar will be available to watch on Amazon Prime UK.

What time is kick off?

Kick off at the Emirates Stadium will be at 20:00 BST on Tuesday 22nd October 2024.

Odds

Arsenal – 1/10

Draw – 9/1

Shakhtar Donetsk – 20/1

