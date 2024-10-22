Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE! Champions League match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk - LIVE!

Arsenal attempt to return to winning ways as they host Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League tonight. The Gunners suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday, losing to Bournemouth after being reduced to ten men yet again, and Mikel Arteta will be demanding a swift response from his side.

Victory over PSG last time out in Europe took Arsenal to four points from their opening two fixtures and this, on paper at least, is one of the easiest fixtures of the league phase, with three points essential ahead of trips to face Inter Milan and Sporting.

The Gunners are again without Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber, after the pair missed training on Monday. William Saliba is available despite his domestic suspension, while Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus both come into the starting lineup, as Raheem Sterling and Mikel Merino make way. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick.

Shakhtar XI: Riznyk, Konoplia, Bondar, Matviienko, Henrique, Bondarenko, Zubkov, Kryskiv, Sudakov, Sikan, Eguinaldo

Subs: Fesiun, Franjic, Azarov, Vinicius, Ghram, Stepanenko, Shved, Marlon, Kevin, Pedrinho, Newertton, Traore

Two changes for Gunners

Mikel Arteta tweaks his side, with Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus both brought in to start tonight.

Mikel Merino and Raheem Sterling are the two to make way, and it means Kai Havertz is likely to start in a deeper role.

Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber not in the squad as expected, while William Saliba is available to start despite his domestic suspension.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Partey, Rice, Havertz, Martinelli, Jesus, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Setford, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Monlouis, Robinson, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Merino, Nwaneri, Sterling, Butler-Oyedeji

Gunners make strong start in Europe

Saturday’s defeat to Bournemouth ended Arsenal’s unbeaten start to the season.

It has been a positive first two matches in the Champions League, with a draw away to Atalanta followed by a statement victory over PSG last time out.

The Gunners will be eyeing more of the same in north London tonight.

Exclusive interview with Taras Stepanenko

February 24, 2022 is a date that will be forever etched in the mind of Taras Stepanenko.

The Shakhtar Donetsk captain was at his home in Kyiv with his wife and three young sons, when suddenly he was awoken by noises everyone in Ukraine had been fearing.

“At 5am I heard the sounds of explosions,” Stepanenko tells Standard Sport. “I woke up and started to read the news, we realised the war had started.

“Immediately, my family and I went to the basement of our house. We had food, water and medication, so we stayed there for three days.”

Nwaneri the answer?

Mikel Arteta is not one for social media, but if the Arsenal boss were to have glanced at it over the past few days he would have spotted a familiar theme.

In the wake of Saturday’s shock defeat by Bournemouth, the clamour for Ethan Nwaneri to start tonight against Shakhtar Donetsk has rapidly grown.

That is no surprise given the nature of Arsenal’s loss at the weekend. Reduced to 10 men for the third time this season, they managed just one shot on target.

Arteta stressed afterwards that it was difficult to analyse the performance following William Saliba’s red card but, in the 30 minutes Arsenal had all 11 players on the pitch, they struggled to create.

Without Odegaard and Saka, Arsenal lacked that creative spark and - given that the pair could both be absent again on Tuesday - it is easy to see why the calls for Nwaneri to start are growing.

Wilshere to leave Arsenal

Jack Wilshere is leaving Arsenal this week to take up a coaching role at Norwich.

Wilshere has been Arsenal Under-18s head coach since 2022 but the 32-year-old will move into a first-team position working under Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Norwich have agreed a compensation package with Arsenal and Wilshere is due to start work at the Championship club on Thursday.

Wilshere feels the move should advance his coaching career.

Norwich play Preston on Tuesday, have a day off on Wednesday and Wilshere will start when the players are back in on Thursday.

Good day for Shakhtar so far!

These two clubs met earlier today in the UEFA Youth League, and it was the Shakhtar U19 side coming away with all three points.

Can they make it a famous double tonight?

Standard Sport prediction

The Gunners have to be strong favourites at home despite missing the likes of Odegaard, Saka and Timber.

This is not the Shakhtar of old, who could do toe to toe with some of Europe’s elite. They have registered just one shot on target across two games - a draw with Bologna and a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Atalanta. This should be fairly routine for the Gunners.

Arsenal to win 2-0.

17:45 , Matt Verri

Arsenal could be without three key players for tonight’s Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard is still out with a knee injury that he picked up in September when playing for Norway. Mikel Arteta’s side are also likely to be without Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber, as both missed training on Monday afternoon.

Saka has been struggling with a hamstring injury that he picked up playing for England during the recent international break. The winger was forced during England’s defeat to Greece on October 10 and missed the Three Lions’ win over Finland three days later.

In midfielder, Jorginho could come into the side in place of Thomas Partey and Kai Havertz may slot into there, too. Arteta played a midfield three of Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Partey at Bournemouth on Saturday, but it struggled to gel.

Havertz could drop into there to add creativity. Ethan Nwaneri is an option, but Arteta suggested on Monday he is unlikely to start.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Jorginho, Rice; Sterling, Jesus, Martinelli

17:38 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live steam: The Amazon Prime website and app will offer subscribers a live stream.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk!

The Gunners have made a strong start to their Champions League campaign, but they come into this match needing to bounce back from their first defeat of the season.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Emirates Stadium.