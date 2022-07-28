Arsenal vs Sevilla: Pre-season prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

(Getty Images)

Arsenal conclude what has been an extremely positive pre-season with a clash against Sevilla in the Emirates Cup.

Aside from a behind-closed-doors defeat to Brentford, when the Gunners named an inexperienced team, Mikel Arteta’s have won every match and the manager will be delighted with how his players‘ preparations going into the new season.

A 4-0 win over Chelsea highlighted that form, with Gabriel Jesus hitting the ground running since joining earlier in the summer.

The Gunners kick the Premier League season off with a Friday night trip to Crystal Palace, and this is their last chance to fine-tune things before that match.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Sevilla is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Emirates Stadium in London will host the match.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Sevilla

TV channel: The match will not be televised on TV in the UK.

Live stream: Arsenal are streaming the match via the Arsenal.com website and the club’s official app, with a pass for the match costing £5.99.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Arsenal vs Sevilla team news

While there have been standout perfomances for many of the Arsenal team in recent weeks, there are three players who Mikel Arteta will be particularly keen to involve if possible.

Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu have all been involved in training since the return to London, after a pre-season disrupted by injuries up to this point, and the trio will want to get some crucial minutes against Sevilla.

Kieran Tierney continues to battle injury problems (REUTERS)

Fabio Vieira is unlikely to be involved as he continues his recovery from a foot injury, while Bernd Leno is close to sealing a move away from the club so has likely played his last match as an Arsenal player.

Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko are expected to play at the Emirates for the first time.

Arsenal vs Sevilla prediction

There is plenty of positivity at Arsenal heading into the new season and the first and only pre-season match at the Emirates gives the players a chance to shine in front of home support.

Story continues

The front-line looked particularly impressive throughout the USA tour and should that continue against Sevilla, the goals are likely to flow once again.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 1

Draws: 0

Sevilla wins: 1