Arsenal 5-0 Sevilla LIVE! Jesus hat-trick - Emirates Cup match stream, latest score and updates today

Arsenal vs Sevilla LIVE!

Arsenal blew away Sevilla with a devastating first-half performance in Saturday’s Emirates Cup tie in north London. Bukayo Saka started an early rout from the penalty spot after being fouled by Karim Rekik, before the in-form Gabriel Jesus helped himself to two goals in the space of just 60 seconds.

Saka netted again to make it four goals in just nine minutes after a combination of relentless high pressing and woeful play from LaLiga’s reigning goalkeeper of the year, Yassine Bounou. Sevilla managed to get in at half-time only trailing 4-0, but it should and could have been worse as Mikel Arteta’s side ran riot and created plenty more chances, with Brazilian duo Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli in particular looking electric.

Shellshocked Sevilla, far behind Arsenal in their pre-season preparations, will attempt to mount some sort of response after the break, no doubt with a few stern half-time words ringing in their ears from manager Julen Lopetegui. Follow the Emirates Cup second half live with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Arsenal vs Sevilla latest news

GOAL! Jesus completes hat-trick on Emirates debut

GOAL! Saka nets again after Bounou blunder

GOAL! Jesus slides in second effort in 60 seconds

GOAL! Jesus fires home from close range

GOAL! Saka scores early penalty after being fouled

GOAL! Arsenal 5-0 Sevilla | Gabriel Jesus 77'

14:14 , George Flood

77 mins: It’s a hat-trick on his Emirates Stadium debut for Gabriel Jesus!

Bonou somehow keeps out Gabriel’s close-range effort on the line, but Jesus is once again in the right place at the right time to turn home the rebound.

What a signing he is going to be for the Gunners. Seven goals aready in the red and white shirt!

14:13 , George Flood

75 mins: Saka gets treatment, is thankfully back on his feet and able to re-enter the fray.

A quick burst of pace from Martinelli inside the Sevilla box earns Arsenal a corner.

14:11 , George Flood

72 mins: Concern for Arsenal with Saka down and staying down after he tried to connect with Xhaka’s square pass on the ege of the box and collided with Kike Salas.

Young defender Salas - who is in the book - was sent on by Lopetegui a few minutes ago, along with Perez and Ortiz. Fernando, Rekik and Acuna off.

14:07 , George Flood

70 mins: En-Nesyri won’t be able to continue here and makes way for Ivan Romero in a straight swap from Sevilla up front.

14:05 , George Flood

67 mins: Chance!

A lovely scooped ball from Partey into the path of midfield partner Xhaka, who can’t get his shot on target.

14:04 , George Flood

64 mins: A long break in play now as En-Nesyri receives treatment after a blow to the head inside the Arsenal penalty area.

14:00 , George Flood

62 mins: Still the chances come thick and fast for Arsenal, with Zinchenko playing an inviting square pass for captain Odegaard, who gets underneath the ball and slams it high into the stands.

Arsenal had slowed the tempo down somewhat in this second half, no doubt weary of exerting themselves too much with the Premier League opener coming on Friday night, but they are now picking up the pace once more and ripping Sevilla apart with more sumptuous combinations.

Loads of substitutes now warming up down on the touchline.

13:57 , George Flood

59 mins: Another sight of goal for Arsenal after Saka drives to the byline, but Sevilla survive on this occasion.

Moments later, the confident Jesus - on a hat-trick, along with Saka - rifles a low shot well wide.

13:56 , George Flood

57 mins: Despite growing in confidence going forward, Sevilla still look notably shaky at the back and continue to give the ball away cheaply in dangerous areas.

Cool as you like from the composed Zinchenko there, who taps the ball across to Gabriel in his own six-yard box, with the Brazilian quickly booting clear.

13:53 , George Flood

55 mins: Sevilla are sustaining some momentum now and profiting from an obvious drop in Arsenal’s previous relentless tempo and pressing.

They force another corner and former Spurs favourite Lamela flashes a header narrowly wide of the post.

13:51 , George Flood

52 mins: Superb anticipation from Zinchenko, who rushes across from left-back to see off the central threat posed by En-Nesyri... and picks up a little knock in the process. But he’s quickly back on his feet.

Fernando then sees a shot blocked for Sevilla and rises highest from the subsequent corner, forcing Ramsdale to back-pedal with a looping header that nestles on top of the net.

13:49 , George Flood

50 mins: Arsenal are still repeatedly finding routes into that Sevilla box with incisive passing and eye-catching combinations.

Partey battles for possession in midfield and Jesus combines with Martinelli, with Odegaard then released into the box before inadvertently giving away a goal kick.

13:47 , George Flood

49 mins: Acuna clumsily chops down Saka, who stays down for a moment before gingerly getting back to his feet.

Arteta won’t want any injuries now, with this game well won and that Premier League curtain-raiser against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park approaching fast.

13:45 , George Flood

47 mins: Another quick start from Arsenal, with Jesus picking out compatriot Martinelli, who tries to find the angle for a shot but is well marshalled by Jose Angel.

Second half underway

13:42 , George Flood

We are back underway at the Emirates.

More of the same from Arsenal, or will Sevilla produce some sort of fightback?

The changes could come soon from Lopetegui, with his side also in action against Leicester tomorrow.

13:38 , George Flood

What a first half for this man...

Half-time

13:30 , George Flood

Arsenal 4-0 Sevilla

Just devastating from Arteta’s side, there’s no other word for it.

Four goals in nine minutes, including two in 60 seconds for the red-hot Gabriel Jesus.

The new season can’t come soon enough! Sevilla desperately poor.

13:28 , George Flood

45 mins: Martinelli races through and almost notches a fifth on the stroke of half-time, but he’s thwarted by Bonou at his near post.

Arsenal will go in at the break 4-0 up and it easily could be seven or eight. Complete dominance.

13:25 , George Flood

44 mins: Former Manchester City man Jesus Navas hacks hastily into touch as Jesus scampers after a lofted ball down that left channel.

Sevilla will be desperate for that half-time whistle, though surely the hairdryer is being prepared by Lopetegui. Just the one minute added on.

13:23 , George Flood

41 mins: A double save from Bounou stops it becoming 5-0 with half-time looming!

Jesus exchanges passes with I think Martinelli before seeing an effort parried by the Moroccan, LaLiga’s goalkeeper of the year last season, who then pushes Odegaard’s follow-up attempt wide.

Xhaka goes for the acrobatic from the resulting corner, but that ambitious overhead kick was never hitting the target.

13:20 , George Flood

38 mins: Chances at either end as En-Nesyri and Partey both see headers from free-kicks held by Ramsdale and Bounou respectively.

The opportunity for Arsenal came after a foul on Saka, who has caused Sevilla all kinds of problems in this opening 45 minutes.

13:18 , George Flood

35 mins: Sevilla are rather trying to take the sting out of this dominant Arsenal display now, looking to reduce the tempo and move the ball around at a slower pace.

They look so badly exposed and vulnerable every time Arsenal come forward.

13:16 , George Flood

32 mins: Some of this incisive interplay from Arsenal is truly a sight to behold, with Martinelli once again looking particularly electric as his latest effort is deflected.

We then have something of a quick break, no doubt pleaded for by Sevilla, with Ramsdale receiving a bit of treatment in the Arsenal goal.

13:11 , George Flood

30 mins: A little warning sign for ultra-confident Arsenal, who get sloppy at the back and allow Sevilla into the box, with En-Nesyri fluffing his lines.

Rakitic then lashes an effort wide from the edge of the penalty area.

13:09 , George Flood

28 mins: Zinchenko impresses and Arsenal have a corner which Bounou flounders at and is fortunate to get away with.

I would seriously consider taking him off if I were Julen Lopetegui. He’s been disastrous in this opening half an hour.

Good link-up play again from Martinelli, Xhaka and Jesus, with the latter lashing a hopeful drive towards the corner flag.

13:06 , George Flood

25 mins: Arsenal with some defending to do for the first time this afternoon as stunned Sevilla try to mount some sort of response to that devastating early blitz.

A Rakitic free-kick is easily dealt with before Saliba is alert to the latest threat.

As in Orlando, this is looking really ominous from Arsenal again. It’s only pre-season of course, but this bodes very well indeed for Arteta and Co.

13:04 , George Flood

22 mins: Arsenal are absolutely destroying Sevilla here.

They are pressing high up the pitch with ferocious energy and Jesus, Saka, Odegaard and Martinelli all look so dangerous.

Sevilla have to get a grip or this could be double figures.

GOAL! Arsenal 4-0 Sevilla | Bukayo Saka 19'

13:00 , George Flood

19 mins: This is getting ridiculous now.

Relentless Arsenal are pressing all over the place and the woeful Bounou gifts possession to Saka before letting the England winger’s shot go through his legs.

Dreadful, dreadful goalkeeping. This could be a cricket score. We’ve not even played 20 minutes!

GOAL! Arsenal 3-0 Sevilla | Gabriel Jesus 15'

12:55 , George Flood

15 mins: Arsenal are absolutely rampant!

Two goals for Jesus inside 60 seconds and it’s already 3-0! Wow.

The Gunners in dreamland... Sevilla shellshocked.

The Brazilian slides in at the back post after being picked out by Martinelli.

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla | Gabriel Jesus 13'

12:53 , George Flood

13 mins: It’s two!

Sevilla botch a really promising attack at one end with a loose pass and Arsenal then tear down the left-hand flank with menace.

Jesus cuts inside and finds Xhaka, whose low cross into the six-yard box is repelled by Bounou.

Jesus is on hand to fire home his latest pre-season goal from close range.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Sevilla | Bukayo Saka 10'

12:51 , George Flood

10 mins: No mistake from Saka, who sends Bounou the wrong way from the spot.

Arsenal lead early in the Emirates Cup and there is another touching round of applause in memory of Jose Antonio Reyes.

Penalty to Arsenal

12:49 , George Flood

7 mins: Erik Lamela, no stranger to a stunning goal on this ground of course after his Puskas Award-winning Rabona for Tottenham, tries to fashion a chance but Gabriel gets across quickly to snuff out the danger.

Arsenal break quickly and Odegaard feeds a lovely ball into Saka, who is barged over by Rekik in the box!

Penalty! Rakitic and Bounou are furious, but this won’t be overturned. Foolish.

Saka to take...

12:47 , George Flood

5 mins: Lovely quick feet from Jesus bamboozles three Sevilla players before another can hoof clear.

The sell-out crowd enjoyed that from their in-form new No9.

12:45 , George Flood

3 mins: A couple of brief forays forward for the visitors come to nothing as Arsenal defend strongly and quickly set back forward on the counter.

A cross from the right flank is repelled before Thomas Partey gives away a cheap foul on Oliver Torres.

12:42 , George Flood

1 min: A positive start from Arsenal, who have dominated possession from kick-off.

There is an early nervy moment for Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who slices an uncertain clearance into touch under pressure from Gabriel Jesus.

Plenty of energy and tempo about the Gunners early on.

KICK-OFF

12:40 , George Flood

After a pre-match minute of applause, we are underway at the Emirates!

Can Arsenal finish their impressive pre-season campaign on a high?

12:39 , George Flood

Touching tributes to Reyes, including a shirt swap of his Arsenal No9 and Sevilla No10.

Current Gunners boss Arteta played alongside his fellow Spaniard of course.

12:35 , George Flood

Here come the teams in north London!

Martin Odegaard leads Arsenal out for the first time as the official new club captain.

12:33 , George Flood

Reyes’ father is a guest of honour at the Emirates this afternoon.

📸 José Antonio Reyes' father, José Castro and @Arsenal CEO Tim Lewis ahead of kick-off. pic.twitter.com/4iaEavzjz2 — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) July 30, 2022

12:21 , George Flood

As well as Reyes, Arsenal are also paying tribute today to late Gunners legend Terry Neill and lifelong fan Maria Petri.

To fallen friends...



❤️ Terry Neill

❤️ Maria Petri

❤️ José Reyes



Forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/GsdkIZ0gb8 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 30, 2022

Sevilla make seven changes

12:12 , George Flood

Sevilla have made seven changes to the side that thumped French team Angers 6-0 in Portugal earlier this week.

Only Karim Rekik, Marcos Acuna, Tecatito and Youssef En-Nesyri retain their starting berths.

Rafa Mir misses out through injury as expected, while there is no Marcao in the matchday squad.

Reyes tributes

12:01 , George Flood

Both sides are paying tribute to the late Jose Antonio Reyes at the Emirates today.

The former Arsenal and Sevilla forward tragically died in a car crash in June 2019, aged just 35.

Reyes’ No9 shirt hangs in the dressing rooms, while there will be be a minute’s applause in the ninth minute of the game.

Sevilla team news

11:43 , George Flood

Starting XI: Bono, Jesus Navas, Jose Angel, Rekik, Acuna, Fernando, Oliver Torres, Rakitic, Lamela, Tecatito, En-Nesyri

Arsenal name same team that thrashed Chelsea

11:41 , George Flood

Mikel Arteta names the same Arsenal team that started the shock drubbing of Chelsea in Orlando last weekend.

Gabriel Jesus is fit to lead the line after the knock that saw him substituted in that match, but there is still no Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu or Emile Smith Rowe in the matchday squad.

Fabio Vieira is also still absent with a foot issue.

Arsenal team news

11:32 , George Flood

Starting XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

11:25 , George Flood

Official team news from Arsenal is expected very shortly. Stay tuned!

BREAKING: Arsenal name Odegaard as new captain

11:10 , George Flood

Arsenal have officially appointed Martin Odegaard as their new first-team captain ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

The Gunners made the announcement before their final pre-season friendly of an encouraging summer against Sevilla in the Emirates Cup on Saturday.

A popular and influential member of Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad who has worn the skipper’s armband before, Odegaard succeeds Alexandre Lacazette, who left Arsenal at the end of his contract to rejoin former club Lyon on a free transfer this summer.

Lacazette had been installed as the temporary replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was stripped of the captaincy for disciplinary reasons before eventually having his contract terminated by mutual consent ahead of a move to Barcelona in February.

Odegaard, who is just 23, is well-versed in leading teams, having captained his native Norway since March 2021.

Click here to read the full story

Tavares leaves Arsenal for Marseille loan

10:38 , George Flood

One player who won’t be featuring for Arsenal today is Nuno Tavares.

The Gunners have confirmed in the last few minutes that the Portuguese full-back has completed his proposed loan switch to Marseille.

Tavares will be back however, with no option for a permanent deal included in the agreement.

It’s a well-trodden path from Arsenal to Marseille, with William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi having made similar moves over recent years.

Wishing you all the best on loan, @NunoTavares 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 30, 2022

How might Arsenal line up?

10:25 , George Flood

Official team news on the way soon, but here is a look at how Arsenal could line up today with that Premier League curtain-raiser against Crystal Palace approaching fast...

Predicted XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Arsenal vs Sevilla prediction

10:21 , George Flood

There is plenty of positivity at Arsenal heading into the new campaign and the first and only pre-season match at the Emirates gives the players a chance to shine in front of home support.

The front-line looked particularly impressive throughout the USA tour and should that continue against Sevilla, the goals are likely to flow once again.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Sevilla team news - Doubts over Rafa Mir

10:19 , George Flood

Sevilla have doubts over last season’s top scorer Rafa Mir, who is dealing with a muscular issue.

The likes of Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos have departed, but new signing Marcao - who joined from Galatasaray earlier this month - should be in contention for a start in central defence.

Arsenal team news - Tierney, Tomiyasu and Smith Rowe training

10:15 , George Flood

Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu have all been involved in Arsenal training since the return to London from the United States, after a pre-season disrupted by injuries up to this point, and the trio will want to get some crucial minutes under their belts today.

Fabio Vieira is unlikely to be involved as he continues his recovery from a foot injury, while Bernd Leno is close to sealing a move away from the club so has likely played his last match in an Arsenal shirt.

Gabriel Jesus - whose knock sustained against Chelsea in Orlando was quickly brushed off by Mikel Arteta - and Oleksandr Zinchenko are expected to play at the Emirates for the first time this afternoon.

How to watch Arsenal vs Sevilla

10:13 , George Flood

TV channel: Today’s match will not be televised live on TV in the UK.

Live stream: Arsenal are streaming the match via the Arsenal.com website and the club’s official app, with a pass for the match costing £5.99.

Welcome to Arsenal vs Sevilla LIVE coverage!

10:11 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's latest LIVE coverage of Arsenal's 2022/23 pre-season campaign.

The Gunners are back in front of their own fans this afternoon for the Emirates Cup showdown with Sevilla. which represents their final friendly fixture before they open the new Premier League season away at London rivals Crystal Palace on Friday night.

Arsenal had boasted a 100 per cent summer record after wins over Chelsea, Everton, Orlando City and Nurnberg, though were bested 2-1 by Brentford in a behind-closed-doors contest in midweek.

Kick-off today is at 12:30pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, latest team news and live game updates!