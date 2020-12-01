Arsenal vs Rapid Vienna: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV channel, live stream, h2h results, odds

(ES Composite)

Arsenal host Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday night - though the real talking point will be the return of Gunners fans to the Emirates Stadium.

After almost nine months away, 2,000 Arsenal fans will be back at the Emirates, with the stadium in tier two of the Government's new regionalised approach to tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners will be the first Premier League club to welcome back fans since Covid-19 halted the 2019/20 season, and while their recent form will be a huge concern to Mikel Arteta - with Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Wolves sounding the alarm - Thursday should prove to be a welcome distraction for the club.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Rapid Vienna is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Rapid Vienna tickets

All 2,000 tickets for the match sold out in 20 minutes on Saturday, with Arsenal fans allowed back at the Emirates for the first time in almost nine months. Arsenal are the first Premier League club to welcome back fans following government approval.

How to watch Arsenal vs Rapid Vienna

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 2.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Arsenal team news

Thomas Partey (thigh) remains out of action for the time being, while Gabriel Martinelli (knee) and Sead Kolasinac (Covid-19) are also out.

Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers have an outside chance of returning but are unlikely to start, while David Luiz is likely to be rested following his collision with Raul Jimenez despite returning to training.

Arsenal vs Rapid Vienna prediction: Arsenal to win 1-0

Goals have been a real problem for the Gunners of late, though they should edge this one - especially with fans back in the stadium.

Arsenal vs Rapid Vienna head to head (h2h) history and results

Past meetings: 1

Arsenal wins: 1

Rapid wins: 0

Draws: 0

Last meeting: Rapid Vienna 1-2 Arsenal, October 22, 2020.

Story continues

Arsenal vs Rapid Vienna betting odds and tips (subject to change)

Arsenal win: 40/85

Rapid win: 6/1

Draw: 4/1

1-0 Arsenal win: Between 9/1 and 10/1

Odds via Betfair Exchange. Click here to find out more.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.

Read More

David Luiz returns to Arsenal training after Jimenez clash of heads

Arteta’s tactics tipped to drive Aubameyang out of Arsenal

Arsenal must get frustrated Aubameyang out of his funk to save project