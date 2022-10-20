Arsenal vs PSV live stream: How to watch the Europa League fixture online and on TV

Arteta is having a good season with Arsenal (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal will host PSV in the Europa League on Thursday and there is one Gunners player who will want to make an impact in the match.

Kieran Tierney has been struggling for game time this season and the European match could be his time to shine with Oleksandr Zinchenko on the sidelines with injury. Former Arsenal star Nigel Winterburn has urged the Scotland international to leave a lasting impact during the game.

He told Ladbrokes Fanzone: “What’s the message that’s going to Kieran Tierney at the moment? As a player you want to feel as though you’re battling for your position; now is the time for Tierney to stand up and fight for his spot, and prove he’s the right man.

“I’d say watch this space because it’s a really intriguing battle to watch.”

But will Tierney play in the match and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will take place on Thursday, 20 October at 6pm BST at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on BT Sport 1 and the fixture will also be available on BT’s website and app.

Team news

For Arsenal it is a similar story on the injury front with Emile Smith Rowe, Mohamed Elneny and Oleksandr Zinchenko all expected not to feature.

PSV, meanwhile, are injury stricken with a multitude of stars out of action for the fixture. Yorbe Vertessen, Ismael Saibari, Noni Madueke, Olivier Boscagli, Marco van Ginkel, Luuk de Jong and Mauro Junior are all unavailable for the match.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Turner; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Vieira, Martinelli; Nketiah

PSV: Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangare, Gutierrez; Simons, Veerman, Gakpo; Til

Odds

Arsenal - 4/9

Draw - 7/2

PSV - 5/1

Prediction

Arsenal are on a good run of results and it would take a heruclian performance from PSV to down the Gunners with their momentum. Arteta’s side also have home advantage and so it is set to be another victorious night at the Emirates. Arsenal 3-1 PSV.