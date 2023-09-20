Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal vs PSV - LIVE!

Arsenal make their return to Champions League tonight as they host PSV Eindhoven. It has been a long six years away from Europe’s top table for the Gunners, with Arsenal undergoing major changes on and off the pitch since the club last featured in the competition.

Mikel Arteta’s side go into the match in strong form, with a battling win over Everton last time out maintaining what has been an unbeaten start to the new season. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice will make their first Champions League appearances, though Arsenal are without Gabriel Martinelli after he picked up a hamstring injury against Everton. David Raya keeps his place in goal.

PSV made the trip to the Emirates Stadium last season, losing narrowly in the Europa League before getting their revenge on home soil a week later. The Dutch side will be full of confidence, as they sit top of Eredivise after a perfect start to their campaign. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Arsenal vs PSV latest news

Kick-off: 8pm BST, Emirates Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports

Arsenal team news: Raya, Havertz and Jesus start

PSV team news: De Jong leads the line

Standard Sport prediction: Arsenal 3-1 PSV

Arsenal FC 1 - 0 PSV Eindhoven

20:17 , Matt Verri

15 mins: PSV are just leaving Dest to deal with Saka by himself, which seems a bit cruel. He’s really struggling whenever the Arsenal man gets the ball.

Plenty of positives signs for the visitors in attack though, they are still knocking the ball around with lots of confidence.

20:15 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Concern for the Gunners, as PSV appeal for a penalty.

The Dutch side looking for a swift response, Bakayoko away down the right and his ball into the box hits Zinchenko’s hand. VAR has a quick look, but play is waved on.

20:13 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Had to be 2-0!

Arsenal are tearing PSV apart. Saka unplayable out on the right, he shifts it inside for Odegaard. Pass is played wide to White, he fires the ball across the face of goal and Jesus somehow fails to make contact from a matter of yards away. Should have scored.

Story continues

Simon Collings at the Emirates

20:12 , Matt Verri

There were fears about Arsenal having so many Champions League debutants, well Saka has just marked his in style.

Perfect start for the Gunners.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 PSV | Bukayo Saka 8'

20:11 , Matt Verri

Saka and Jesus combine nicely in the box, with the England star then going down under what looks to be a clumsy challenge. Referee not interested. Arsenal players didn’t appear hugely convinced themselves.

BUT SAKA HAS HIS GOAL!

Less than a minute later, Arsenal take the lead. Odegaard has space outside the area, decent strike and it’s parried straight out, where Saka is on hand to provide the finish.

20:08 , Matt Verri

5 mins: PSV getting plenty of numbers forward when they do have the ball, Arsenal not looking hugely secure at the back.

A couple of loose passes, before Saliba is very casual as he tries to deal with a bouncing ball. Falls for De Jong, scuffs an effort wide.

20:05 , Matt Verri

3 mins: First sign of the Gunners in attack and it’s a sharp move.

Odegaard flicks the ball through to Saka, he’s very nearly in on goal but PSV scramble it away. Arsenal want a corner... it’s a goal-kick.

20:04 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Arsenal have a habit of making awful starts at the Emirates, and they’re not exactly quick out of the blocks here.

Inside the opening minute, Lang is allowed to cut inside off the left wing, gets the shot away and Raya is down at his near post to make a relatively routine save.

KICK-OFF!

20:02 , Matt Verri

Underway in north London!

Here we go!

19:59 , Matt Verri

Players are out onto the pitch and a huge roar as the Champions League anthem is played. Arsenal fans have been waiting a long time to hear that again.

Big, big smile on Rice’s face as he looks around the ground. Time to get this one up and running.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

19:55 , Matt Verri

Some atmosphere here. You can sense how much the fans are relishing this.

Time for the players to deliver now.

Bellingham steps up again

19:52 , Matt Verri

In the early Champions League action, Jude Bellingham of course was the hero for Real Madrid.

His 94th-minute goal gave the LaLiga side a 1-0 win over Union Berlin, and continued what has been a remarkable start to life in Spain for Bellingham.

Arsenal will be keen to ensure they do not need to leave it that late...

(REUTERS)

The anthem just ten minutes away...

19:47 , Matt Verri

Jesus reveals love for Champions League

19:41 , Matt Verri

Gabriel Jesus is relishing being back in the Champions League with Arsenal - revealing he used to skip school as a child to watch the competition.

“It is different because I remember the times I watch at home, the times I missed school to watch and my Mum got crazy,” said Jesus.

“It starts from there, you know. It was different to hear the music, to see the best clubs. Probably because of that. All the leagues, the best clubs go.

“I think this helps a lot, then it is a different game, a different competition. The clubs who win the league qualify for the Champions League, they have more quality and that’s what makes this special.

“As a kid you do things you don’t control - so kids, don’t do it… go to school! I just go to school and then in half-time, in Brazil it works like this – we do three hours and then we stop to eat.

“In this break, I went home to watch the game. When my Mum got home, I was late, I was supposed to be at home already but now of course she knows.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Glorious London evening...

19:35 , Matt Verri

Arteta tells players: Don’t be scared!

19:30 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta has warned his young Arsenal squad not to be overawed by the occasion tonight, when many of his players will make their Champions League debuts.

Only 11 of the squad have played Champions League football before, with Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice among those making their competition bows. Arteta was in their position as a teenager, playing for Paris Saint-Germain against AC Milan at the San Siro.

He said: “I went from playing in the second division [in Spain] and a week later I was playing with PSG in the San Siro, looking at [Paolo] Maldini, [Alessandro] Costacurta — and I was scared.

“I was in the tunnel looking at them, they all looked immaculate and I was just a 17-year-old boy [thinking], ‘I don’t know if I am ready for this!’

“The lesson probably is that you feel like this, [but] once you are on the pitch, just do what you do every single day and treat it in a natural way. Go for it, like we always do.”

(Getty Images)

Room for improvement...

19:24 , Matt Verri

The last time Arsenal were in the Champions League, they were beaten 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich.

Six years since that painful defeat, with this the club’s first match back in the competition since then.

Been plenty of change off the pitch in north London since then, and a fair bit on it too. This was the Arsenal starting lineup that night...

Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey; Walcott, Giroud, Sanchez

(Getty Images)

Bakayoko to shine for PSV?

19:19 , Matt Verri

Johan Bakayoko, 20, is one of the hottest prospects in European football and has been linked with Liverpool after rejecting a move to Brentford in the summer.

Playing out wide tonight, he has had to step up and become PSV’s main man after the departures of Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons.

A pacy and skilful forward, Bakayoko will look to give PSV an outlet on the counter.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

19:12 , Matt Verri

"Mikel Arteta has stuck with David Raya - that sends out a pretty clear message."



🗣 @sr_collings gives his pre-match thoughts as Aaron Ramsdale is once again named on the Arsenal bench.



LIVE: https://t.co/HImVZMfbPx #ARSPSV | #UCL pic.twitter.com/vKn7dPEimu — Standard Sport (@standardsport) September 20, 2023

PSV team news

19:03 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Benitez; Teze, Bella-Kotchap, Boscagli, Dest; Saibari, Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lang.

Subs: Drommel, Waterman, Sambo, Ramalho, Tillman, Pepi, Til, Babadi, Lozano, Van Aanholt, Vertessen.

Raya keeps his place!

19:01 , Matt Verri

Lots of talk from Arteta that he will switch between his goalkeepers as he would in any other position, but it’s Raya who once again starts for the Gunners tonight. Ramsdale on the bench.

Havertz comes into the midfield as Viera drops out, while Trossard and Jesus start up front with Martinelli injured and Nketiah among the substitutes.

Rice, Saka and White among those making their first Champions League appearances tonight...

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal team news

18:56 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Cedric, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Elneny, Jorginho, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Nelson

Arteta: Always believed we would return to Champions League

18:52 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta says he always believed that he would guide Arsenal back to the Champions League.

The Gunners are returning to the competition for the first time since the 2016/17 season and kick off their campaign tonight against PSV.

It has not been an easy journey to this point, with Arteta having to battle through rocky patches and the Covid-19 pandemic. The Spaniard, however, insists he never lost faith and is determined that the club kick on from here.

“It feels like yesterday, but in the same way it feels like many more years ago,” said Arteta, reflecting on Arsenal’s journey under his tutelage.

“Obviously we had some big situations to go through. We did it together and in a really powerful way as a club, with everyone that was involved in that process.

“We always believed that we were going to reach there, but something is to try to plan and then to do it. We don’t want to stop here — that is for sure. That is the aim, to continue to be better.

“Probably when we look back in a few years we will understand a lot of changes and a lot of mistakes along the way that have made us better.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Gunners in the building!

18:43 , Matt Verri

The Arsenal are here 🏡



Team news 🔜 pic.twitter.com/yP2bfHJDvq — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 20, 2023

Familiar foes

18:35 , Matt Verri

This match was a Europa League fixture last season.

Arsenal and PSV met in the group-stage of the competition, with both winning their home matches against the other.

The Gunners were knocked out in the round of 16 by Sporting, while PSV lost to eventual winners Sevilla in the knockout round.

Here’s how Arsenal earned a narrow win over PSV when the sides met at the Emirates...

Arteta can prove he belongs among elite

18:28 , Matt Verri

After six years away, Arsenal are back in the Champions League — and Mikel Arteta has a point to prove.

The Spaniard has worked wonders since taking over at Emirates Stadium in 2019, guiding the Gunners to FA Cup glory in 2020 and turning them into title contenders.

Success in Europe, however, has proved elusive. During three seasons in the Europa League, Arsenal never won a knockout game at home, though they did reach the semi-finals in 2020-21.

Arteta is rightly regarded among the most progressive, forward-thinking coaches in the game, but the Champions League offers a chance for him to take his place among Europe’s elite.

Read Simon Collings’ full preview here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Odegaard: We are lucky to have two strong goalkeepers

18:21 , Matt Verri

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has praised Aaron Ramsdale for the way he responded to being dropped for David Raya.

Summer signing Raya made his Gunners debut in their 1-0 win at Everton yesterday. Ramsdale has been No1 since joining from Sheffield United for £30million last year, but Mikel Arteta had made it clear there is no guaranteed first-choice.

Odegaard believes Arsenal are “lucky” to have such strength in depth in goal and has backed Ramsdale to respond to the new competition.

“I think he will just keep working hard, like he is always doing,” he said. “Today he was there supporting us, cheering for us, helping us. He is a great character and he showed a very good response today by backing the team. It was excellent from him.

“We have two good goalkeepers and big competition. They have different qualities. They are both so good on the ball and in goal as well. So, we are lucky to have two such good goalkeepers and we will see who plays.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

It’s... quiet grey

18:14 , Matt Verri

Arsenal v PSV. Champions League football is back at the Emirates. pic.twitter.com/F4Iu09FLlo — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) September 20, 2023

Rice to dominate in midfield?

18:08 , Matt Verri

PSV lost Ibrahim Sangare to Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day, leaving a huge hole in their midfield.

The 25-year-old anchored the team and his absence allows Arsenal the chance to dominate that area.

Declan Rice has already become a key figure since joining and will look to command midfield. Even if Arteta rotates in the group games, Rice is likely to get plenty of minutes.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Goalkeeper battle

18:03 , Matt Verri

Who starts in goal will be a selection dilemma ahead of every Arsenal game.

Mikel Arteta insisted he does not have a No1. after David Raya started at Everton on Sunday, but Aaron Ramsdale will hope to return this evening.

Ramsdale played a key role in getting Arsenal back into this competition, and starting the group games would be a valid reward. Whoever starts must perform.

(Getty Images)

Get yourself in the mood!

17:57 , Matt Verri

Champions League nights under the lights 🤩 pic.twitter.com/z0jdzAQhsL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 20, 2023

Standard Sport prediction

17:52 , Matt Verri

It will be interesting to see how these Arsenal players, many of whom have never featured in this competition, deal with what is a big occasion for the club.

The Gunners are yet to fully click into gear so far this season, particularly in forward areas, but they should enough to get the job done here.

Arsenal to win 3-1.

PSV team news

17:46 , Matt Verri

For PSV, Noa Lang is a doubt after coming off injured against NEC, meaning Hirving Lozano could make his second debut for the club.

Luuk de Jong will lead the line, with Armel Bella-Kotchap in contention to start defensively.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal team news

17:43 , Matt Verri

Leandro Trossard is primed to start Arsenal’s Champions League opener tonight.

Fellow winger Gabriel Martinelli is out with a hamstring injury and that has paved the way for his rival to come into the team. The Belgian came off the bench at the weekend and scored the only goal of the game as the Gunners beat Everton at Goodison Park.

Kai Havertz could come into the midfield in place of Fabio Vieira, while Gabriel Jesus will hope to start up front. The Brazilian missed the start of the season with a knee injury but has confirmed that he is now fully fit.

“My knee is better,” he said. “It was unlucky and I had to do it (surgery) and now I am getting better. Now my knee is perfect. I have more rhythm. I am training, I am doing my best.”

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

(AP)

How to watch Arsenal vs PSV

17:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Live stream: Subscribers can watch a live stream on the TNT Sports App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with right here with us! Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good evening!

17:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs PSV!

Big night for the Gunners, back in the Champions League and they kick off their European campaign at home to the Dutch side. Six years since Arsenal last played in the competition - fair bit has changed at the club since then!

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Emirates Stadium!