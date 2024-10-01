Arsenal vs PSG LIVE: Champions League score and updates as Kai Havertz nods Gunners into lead

(Getty Images)

Arsenal host Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening in their second match of the 2024/25 Champions League campaign.

The Gunners come into the match in fine form, sitting third in the Premier League just one point off the top, though they laboured to a 0-0 draw against Atalanta in Bergamo in their first match of this competition’s new format.

Mikel Arteta’s side face their first big European test as they play French champions PSG, who once again sit top of Ligue 1 after five wins in their opening six matches.

The Parisian side also struggled in their first European match though, requiring a 90th-minute own goal to sneak past Spanish side Girona at home.

Follow all the latest Champions League updates below and see match predictions here:

Arsenal vs PSG LIVE

Arsenal host PSG in the Champions League, live on Amazon Prime Video

The Gunners drew their first game of the new European campaign 0-0 with Atalanta

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Partey; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli; Trossard

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Doue, Lee Kang-In, Barcola

29’ CHANCE! Nuno Mendes misses a shot from range (ARS 1-0 PSG)

20’ GOAL! Havertz nods the Gunners ahead (ARS 1-0 PSG)

9’ CLOSE! Saka curls a shot over the crossbar (ARS 0-0 PSG)

Arsenal FC 1 - 0 Paris Saint-Germain FC

Arsenal 1-0 PSG

20:29 , Mike Jones

29 mins: Oh wow!

That came from nothing. Nuno Mendes dances around Bukayo Saka and moves into the inside left channel. He decides to let fly and smokes a left-footed effort at goal.

David Raya leaps across but can’t get to the ball and luckily for Arsenal it skips just wide of the far post.

Arsenal 1-0 PSG

20:26 , Mike Jones

26 mins: Bradley Barcola is played into space and forces Arsenal to back track. Jurrien Timber closes off the space in the box then times his tackle expertly to disposses the Paris forward.

The Arsenal fans enjoyed that one and make their delight known with cheers.

Arsenal 1-0 PSG

20:23 , Mike Jones

23 mins: Now PSG need to respond.

Luis Enrique did not look too pleased after that goal went in and he can probably tell that his team are second best over these opening 20 minutes or so.

Arsenal have had plenty of chances with the visitors offering little in response.



GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 PSG (Kai Havertz, 20 minutes)

20:21 , Mike Jones

Just like that!

Kai Havertz is the man to break the deadlock. Arsenal bring the ball down the left after Thomas Partey recovers the ball. Leandro Trossard carries it forward before lifting a cross into the box.

Gianluigi Donnarumma comes out for the ball but times it wrong. He can’t get there and Havertz is on hand to nod the ball into the near bottom corner.



Arsenal 0-0 PSG

20:18 , Mike Jones

18 mins: There’s a frustrating pattern developing in this match. PSG get possession, look to pass through Arsenal, get pushed back then win a goal kick and restart the whole process.

The Gunners need to get on the ball and force the issue.

Arsenal 0-0 PSG

20:16 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Saka swings a high cross into the PSG box but Donnarumma confidently comes off his line and plucks it out of the air. From the restart, the visitors look to tempt Arsenal out of their shape but are finding no joy trying to play out from defence.

Arsenal 0-0 PSG

20:12 , Mike Jones

12 mins: At the other end of the pitch PSG win a corner. It gets whipped into the middle of the box where Joao Neves flicks it on only for Leandro Trossard to head it away.

On the edge of the box Nuno Mendes arrives and attempts an ambitious volley which sails well wide of the target. It wasn’t a close effort but it’s a sign of PSG’s desire to attack the Gunners.

Arsenal 0-0 PSG

20:09 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Close!

Arsenal recover the ball in the middle of the pitch and break quickly through Riccardo Calafiori. He drives into the middle of the pitch before lacing a pass out to Saka on the right.

Saka cuts ont his left foot and shoots but his curling effort just flies over the far corner of the goal.

Arsenal 0-0 PSG

20:06 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Donnarumma and Martinelli are both fine to continue. Arsenal attempt to play out from the back but Bukayo Saka loses possession after a tackle from Bradley Barcola.

There’s no space in the box for him to operate and Arsenal’s quick movement sees them swarm the forward and win themselves a free kick.

Arsenal 0-0 PSG

20:05 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Gianluigi Donnarumma is down after a collision with Gabriel Martinelli. The Arsenal winger is slipped into the box and drives at the PSG goalkeeper chasing after the loose ball.

The goalkeeper gets there first but needs a bit of treatment after the two collide.

Kick off! Arsenal 0-0 PSG

20:01 , Mike Jones

Paris Saint-Germain get the ball rolling and send it back to captain Marquinhos. He boots a long ball over to the left wing but Arsenal turn over possession and slide it up to Bukayo Saka.

Saka goes on an early run and darts inside before looking to pick out Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal vs PSG

19:57 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams. Arsenal are the favourites to win tonight as PSG continue to rebuild and reshape their team under manager Luis Enrique.

Mikel Arteta’s side have come through that stage and are now hoping to achieve the historic feat of winning the Champions League. First though they’ll need to get through tonight’s match.

Kick off is up next...

Arsenal vs PSG

19:54 , Mike Jones

A reminder that tonight’s match is being shown on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage started at 6.30pm with Gabby Logan on presenting duties.

The teams are amassing in the tunnel ready to take to the pitch at the Emirates Stadium.

Is Saka Arsenal’s key man?

19:52 , Mike Jones

Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in seven goals in five Champions League appearances at Emirates Stadium (four goals and three assists).

It is the most combined goals and assists by an Arsenal player through his first five home matches in the competition.



Arsenal vs PSG

19:47 , Mike Jones

PSG have lost six of their last nine Champions League games against English opposition, including each of their last three. Their 4-1 defeat at Newcastle United last term was their heaviest away defeat to an English opponent.

Only three players have played for both Arsenal and PSG in the Champions League, with Mikel Arteta being one of those along with Nicolas Anelka and Lassana Diarra.

Arsenal looking forward to PSG clash

19:42 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta said: “We’re looking forward to it. These are the kind of nights that we want to experience and want to have against an unbelievable opponent. [PSG] are exceptional.

“They have a very clear intention of how they want to dominate the game through the ball and when they don’t have it, they want it straight back.

“We know after the draw in Atalanta, with the number of games we have left still, it’s going to be really important. Nothing is going to be decided tomorrow.”

PSG in great form

19:36 , Mike Jones

Four wins and 16 goals from the opening four games in Ligue 1 was a perfect start for defending champions PSG. A 1-1 draw at Reims followed their Champions League opener, when a last-minute own goal by Paulo Gazzaniga saw claim a fortunate 1-0 home win against Girona.

Away form has been an issue for PSG in European football’s premier competition though .They’ve won just twice in their last seven trips away and have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 19 matches stretching back to October 2020.

Luis Enrique on Arsenal:

19:30 , Mike Jones

“I think Arsenal are one of the best teams in Europe at the moment. ‘With the ball they are a team very close to the top European level and without the ball they are also very good.

“I would even say that they are one of the best teams in the world without the ball. They are a team with a real identity. We are similar but also have different styles of play.”

Arsenal back in the top flight

19:18 , Mike Jones

This is Arsenal’s 21st Champions League campaign – second only to Manchester United’s 25 among English clubs – but only their second in the last eight seasons.

The 2016/17 season had been their 19th in a row, all under Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners finished first in Group B last season, ahead of PSV Eindhoven, Lens and Sevilla, having won four of their six games. They then edged past Porto in their first round of 16 success since 2009/10 but lost out to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

However, Arsenal have won 11 of their last 15 home European matches, losing only one.

‘They are really tough’ says Arteta

19:12 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta added: “They are really tough. They dominate every phase of play and they have very clear intentions.

“When they don’t have the ball they want it straight back and they swarm you. That’s Luis [Enrique]. Wherever he goes he plays in the same way.”

Mikel Arteta on facing PSG

19:06 , Mike Jones

The Arsenal coach said: “Everybody is looking forward to this. The format is a bit different this season, and the opposition we’re facing is probably at the highest level in European football. It’s a great opportunity.”



Arsenal team changes

18:54 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged line-up to the Arsenal team that defeated Leicester City at the weekend. Riccardo Calafiori starts at left-back with Jurrien Timber favoured on the right hand side.

Leandro Trossard starts up top and Gabriel Martinelli is the first choice on the left wing.

Can this line-up defeat Paris Saint-Germain tonight? Kick off is a touch over an hour away.

Arsenal vs PSG line-ups

18:48 , Mike Jones

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Partey; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli; Trossard

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



Unchanged from Saturday's win against Leicester City ✅



Let's take it to the next level, Gunners 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 1, 2024

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Doue, Lee Kang-In, Barcola

Arteta on Ronaldinho

18:43 , Mike Jones

When speaking about his time playing for PSG, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed that he used to share a room with Brazilian great Ronaldinho.

“We were roommates for a year-and-a-half,” said Arteta of the player widely considered to be among the best of all time. “He was great, so much energy and so much fun.

“He was a huge talent. He’s the only player that I have seen in history that could transform, by himself, two clubs. He did it in Paris, he transformed them. He went to Barcelona in one of their worst moments and transformed them too.

“He had an aura, an energy, a smile on his face. It was impossible to be next to him and be in a bad mood. And I had never seen a talent like it. In training, in every drill, it was like, ‘How is this possible?’ It was unbelievable to play with him.”

PSG ‘protected me like a son’, says Arteta

18:37 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta said Paris St Germain “protected him like a son” on the eve of his reunion with the side which handed him his professional debut.

Arteta was just a teenager when he was sent by Barcelona to the French club on loan, and on Tuesday night he will welcome them to the Emirates for the opening home clash of Arsenal’s Champions League campaign, with Luis Enrique – his former Barcelona team-mate – in the opposing dugout.

“We were in Barcelona when we got the phone call that ‘you need to pack your bags and fly to Paris, now,’” said Arteta of his move to PSG in 2001.

“I was 18 years old, had not played any professional football and you look at those names at the club and you think, ‘are they sure?’ But you get there and Luis Fernandez was the manager and he was the one that believed in me.

“That is what you need, someone to give you the chance and to be surrounded by the right individuals, that I was very lucky to have.

“They protected me like a son. It was the perfect environment for me, to give me the chance, to see what I was capable of doing. It was an amazing experience. I wanted to stay there but I was owned by Barcelona and they couldn’t find an agreement.”

Mikel Arteta’s unique PSG past will influence Arsenal’s Champions League clash

18:30 , Mike Jones

It was an approach that Mikel Arteta almost immediately dismissed, although there was a moment’s consideration due to a previous connection. In the summer of 2023, Paris Saint-Germain investigated whether the Basque would be interested in succeeding Christophe Galtier as coach. He’d already made Arsenal a competitive team again, and that’s one reason why he was never going to go. Arteta ultimately wants to be the first manager to bring the London club to glory in the Champions League, the competition in which they host PSG on Tuesday.

The former midfielder was actually on loan at PSG when they won their last European trophy, if it can be even called that, given it was the 2001 Intertoto Cup. That now defunct qualification competition was shared with Aston Villa and Troyes, with Arteta taking his place on the bench for an away-goal win against Roberto Baggio’s Brescia. This was the idiosyncratic nature of PSG at the time, that also represented a key juncture on the 42-year-old’s circuitous route to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s unique PSG past will influence Arsenal’s Champions League clash

Arsenal seeking first win as PSG visit

18:18 , Mike Jones

After a disappointing goalless draw away to Atalanta in their Champions League opener – in which David Raya made a fine save to keep out Mateo Retegui’s penalty – Mikel Arteta’s side face another big challenge with the ambitious Paris St Germain coming to north London.

Arsenal, still unbeaten this season, can take some encouragement from PSG’s miserable European record away to English sides – last season’s 4-1 defeat at Newcastle was their third-straight loss away to Premier League opposition in the Champions League.

Timber adds voice to concerns over football schedule

18:12 , Mike Jones

“To be honest, I totally agree with them,” said Jurrien Timber ahead of Arsenal’s fixture against PSG, which will be their sixth in 17 days. “It’s a big topic at the moment in dressing rooms, not only at City and Liverpool, but also our dressing room.

“I honestly think it’s a dangerous thing. Last week we played City, and they played again two days later, and that’s too much. I understand why players are complaining.

“It’s a really good point. The players are speaking right now and let their voices be heard. It doesn’t look like it’s getting any less (busy) at the moment.

“We’re just trying to be there every game to give our best, but it gets hard when the games keep coming and coming. Especially in England without having a winter break, it’s really hard.

“I didn’t play last season, so I’m just enjoying playing right now – you won’t hear me complaining – but I totally understand what they’re saying.”

Jurrien Timber offers stark warning about ‘dangerous’ fixture calendar amid strike talk

18:05 , Mike Jones

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber said he is in total agreement with Rodri, following the Manchester City star’s strike warning, and described the current fixture congestion as “dangerous”.

The Netherlands international, 23, who spent nine months out last season with a knee injury, also revealed the increased number of matches is a “big topic” in the Arsenal dressing room.

Jurrien Timber offers stark warning about dangerous fixture calendar amid strike talk

Arsenal vs PSG previous meetings

17:58 , Mike Jones

The two teams have met four times before with Arsenal the only side managing to secure a win. They triumphed in the 1993/94 European Cup Winners’ Cup semi-finals following a 1-1 in the French Capital. Kevin Campbell scored a seventh minute winner at Highbury to secure a 2-1 aggregate win.

More recently, the two sides played a couple of Champions League group games in the 2016/17 season. At the Parc des Princes, Alexis Sanchez equalised for the visitors after Edinson Cavani had scored just 44 seconds into the game.

Cavani then gave Unai Emery’s PSG an 18th-minute lead at the Emirates Stadium in the reverse fixture but Olivier Giroud’s penalty and a Marco Verratti own goal put Arsene Wenger’s team in front.

Another own goal, from Alex Iwobi with 13 minutes left, ensured it finished level at 2-2.

‘We need to play with courage’ says Timber

17:51 , Mike Jones

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber says he and his teammates know they will need to ‘play with courage’ when they face PSG tonight in the Champions League.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game the defender said: “A lot of our players have played in big games, but of course the Champions League is a bit different. Obviously we need to play with a lot of courage and be who we are.

“I think they are still a really good team. They are really well coached and they have so many good players, world class players. I don’t think we will approach it differently, we just have to be prepared for tomorrow.”

Luis Enrique on Mikel Arteta

17:44 , Mike Jones

The Paris Saint-Germain coach spoke about his opposite number in his pre-match press conference saying: “I have already worked with Mikel Arteta.

“We were teammates at Barcelona for a season and I have great memories of him. I’m really looking forward to meeting him tomorrow, to being able to talk to him.

“He’s one of the best coaches around right now, and he has completely changed Arsenal. A great coach and a great person.”

Arsenal handed PSG boost after Ousmane Dembele omitted from squad for Champions League clash

17:37 , Mike Jones

Ousmane Dembele will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League trip to Arsenal after being left out of Luis Enrique’s squad for the fixture after reportedly falling out with the Spanish manager.

Dembele allegedly clashed with Enrique in the wake of PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Rennes on Friday after the French forward had been substituted during the 3-1 win.

The 27-year-old had been in fine early-season form in the French capital, scoring four times in six league games to help fill the void left by Kylian Mbappe after his compatriot’s departure for Real Madrid.

Arsenal handed PSG boost after Ousmane Dembele omitted from squad

Arsenal vs PSG prediction

17:30 , Mike Jones

A lower-key battle than might be expected for such a high-profile encounter, due to the nature of this competition offering little jeopardy for big clubs failing to win.

With that said, both teams have the ability to score goals but might not have the edge to go on and way the game.

Arsenal 1-1 PSG.

Arsenal vs PSG predicted line-ups and latest odds

17:24 , Mike Jones

Here’s how wee see both teams lining up for tonight’s match based on their previous results and how both managers will look to outfox the other:

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Partey, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli, Havertz

PSG XI: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Beraldo, Neves, Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Muani, Kang-In, Barcola

As for latest odds, Arsenal are the surprisingly heavy favourites with a decent 7/2 price backing the French champions to triumph at the Emirates:

Arsenal 8/11

Draw 14/5

PSG 7/2

What is the early team news?

17:18 , Mike Jones

The Gunners will be without Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard, as well as defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko and potentially Ben White. The latter’s absence would mean Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori at full-back again, but otherwise they’re likely to go with the same faces as have been in the team recently.

PSG are missing a plethora of starters including Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Goncalo Ramos and Ousmane Dembele, the latter after falling out with manager Luis Enrique. Nuno Mendes, Vintinha and goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma are also all doubts, leaving a few holes for PSG to fill.

Where can I watch it?

17:13 , Mike Jones

When is Arsenal vs PSG?

17:07 , Mike Jones

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 1 October at the Emirates Stadium.



Arsenal vs PSG

17:00 , Mike Jones

Arsenal will look to make it four points from two games in the Champions League in midweek, but they face arguably their toughest test of the new eight-match league stage when they host Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Mikel Arteta’s team are third in the Premier League after four wins from six, though they’ve only won two of their last six in all competitions and needed injury-time goals to beat Leicester at the weekend.

In Europe last time out they drew 0-0 at Atalanta, while PSG beat Girona 1-0 thanks to a last-minute goalkeeping error. Domestically, the French side have five wins and a draw so far to already leave them top, albeit only on goal difference at this stage.

Arsenal face Shakhtar, Inter Milan and Sporting in their upcoming matches in this competition.

Good evening!

14:10 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Arsenal host Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners drew 0-0 in their first outing when they took on last season’s Europa League winners Atalanta and face another difficult contest against the French champions tonight.

Mikel Arteta will be confident his side can pull off a victory though and should Arsenal collect three points it will be a sign that they can achieve big things in this competition.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.