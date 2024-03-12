Arsenal vs Porto LIVE! Champions League result, match stream and latest updates today

Arsenal vs Porto LIVE!

Arsenal are attempting to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010 on a massive night at the Emirates Stadium. The in-form Gunners are scoring for fun and sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table for the first time since Christmas after winning eight games in a row in their three-way title battle, but must come from behind if they are to advance this evening in Europe’s elite club competition.

Mikel Arteta’s side appeared on track for a dull if acceptable goalless draw in Porto last month in their last-16 first-leg tie, only to end up losing the game 1-0 after a last-gasp strike from Galeno. Though Arsenal - still without Gabriel Martinelli due to injury - are still favourites to turn things around on Tuesday, there is much work to do and the manager has called on the crowd to “bring the noise” and carry their team to victory.

David Raya returns in goal in Arteta’s only change with Takehiro Tomiyasu on the bench, while the visitors have key striker Mehdi Taremi back in the squad. Follow Arsenal vs Porto live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick at the Emirates.

23:08 , George Flood

Here’s Arsenal penalty shootout hero talking to TNT Sports...

"Obviously it's a great feeling especially for me personally, my first time in the Champions League and the first time in a long time club has got to the quarter-finals.

"We've been working a lot on penalties this year because on a night like this you need to be good and the hard work has paid off. It's a great night.

"I should have saved three, but I'm over the moon to save two and get through to the quarter-finals.

"Porto made it so difficult over there and here. But we scored the goal that we needed and it went to penalties. Obviously mentally it's tough but the team played really, really well, we kept a clean sheet, scored the goal and went to penalties.

"It means everything, You play football for these kind of nights. Over the moon and I'm going to celebrate and enjoy the night."

22:51 , George Flood

Wild celebrations at the Emirates, but there’s also a bit of aggro that Arteta looks to be trying to disperse

Arsenal win penalty shootout

22:49 , George Flood

RAYA SAVES FROM GALENO!

ARSENAL WIN THE SHOOTOUT AND ARE THROUGH TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINALS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2010!

RAYA THE HERO WITH TWO SAVES!

Penalty shootout

22:48 , George Flood

Blasted down the middle by Rice!

Arsenal on the verge of the Champions League quarter-finals at 4-2!

Porto have to score this to stay alive...

Penalty shootout

22:47 , George Flood

Raya gets a hand to Grujic’s effort but it sneaks in anyway!

3-2

Penalty shootout

22:47 , George Flood

Emphatic from Saka, Diogo Costa doesn’t even move!

Arsenal still perfect with a 3-1 lead.

Penalty shootout

22:46 , George Flood

Raya saves from Wendell, touching it onto the post!

Superb save! Advantage Arsenal!

Penalty shootout

22:45 , George Flood

Cool as you like from Havertz as he waits for Diogo Costa to commit and rolls it the other way!

2-1 to Arsenal in the shootout

Penalty shootout

22:44 , George Flood

Brazilian Pepe nets for Porto!

Raya also goes the wrong way.

A strong start to the shootout.

Penalty shootout

22:44 , George Flood

Odegaard sends him the wrong way! Emphatic.

A nerve-settler for Arsenal.

Penalty shootout

22:43 , George Flood

The spot-kicks will take place at the opposite end to the Porto fans.

Worth noting that Porto have lost their last seven penalty shootouts in a row in domestic football.

Arsenal to go first. Odegaard against Diogo Costa...

Penalty shootout

22:42 , George Flood

It was 2016 the last time we saw penalties in the Champions League.

Arsenal will want to ignore the fact that it’s almost a year to the day since they lost a shootout to Porto’s Portuguese rivals Sporting CP in the Europa League last-16 at this ground.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

22:38 , George Flood

Full-time in extra time

A penalty shootout it is to decide this tense Champions League last-16 tie.

The first in this competition for almost eight years, which seems mad.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

22:36 , George Flood

119 mins: Pepe is just unbelievable isn’t he.

41-years-old deep into extra time and he’s still sprinting around, making important interventions.

His longevity is incredible, regardless of what you make of his antics.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

22:34 , George Flood

116 mins: A visibly exhausted Havertz just pushes over Brazilian Pepe and receives a very cheap caution.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

22:33 , George Flood

114 mins: Gabriel Jesus with a bad challenge on Goncalo Borges before Porto’s first-leg winner Galeno tries to test Raya.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

22:29 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at the Emirates

Arsenal have always looked most like scoring when Odegaard has been on the ball in the final third.

That it has not happened often is credit to how well Porto have managed this game.

Penalties looming but is there a Virgil van Dijk moment for someone?

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

22:27 , George Flood

110 mins: A huge block from Otavio to deny Saka inside the box!

Neat build-up play from Arsenal with Nketiah central.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

22:26 , George Flood

109 mins: Both sides are looking so tired and leggy now.

I wouldn’t rule out an exhausted mistake settling this game yet.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

22:23 , George Flood

Back underway quickly for the second period of extra time.

Nketiah and Zinchenko have replaced Trossard and Kiwior.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

22:21 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates

Rice down getting treatment for cramp. Players on both sides starting to feel it. Stadium suddenly very quiet and tense.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

22:21 , George Flood

Half-time in extra time

Penalties are looming ever closer at the Emirates.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

22:20 , George Flood

105 mins: Oleksandr Zinchenko and Eddie Nketiah are coming on for Arsenal.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

22:18 , George Flood

104 mins: Havertz is involved in another flashpoint as we approach half-time in this additional period.

Sergio Conceicao needs to keep a lid on his emotions on the touchline, with both coaches walking a tightrope on yellow cards.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

22:16 , George Flood

101 mins: Very greedy/ambitious from Taremi, who misses the target when he should have played in a team-mate.

Stephen Eustaquio and Goncalo Borges are both coming on for Porto now.

Off go Conceicao and Nico Gonzalez.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

22:14 , George Flood

100 mins: The threat of Saka is well dealt with by Wendell, with the spirited Rice then winning the ball back for Arsenal but failing to find his England colleague.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

22:12 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at the Emirates

You have to admire Pepe, 41 years old (the same age as Arteta) and still going strong in extra time.

Arsenal on top here, you get the feeling Porto are playing for penalties now.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

22:11 , George Flood

97 mins: White and Saka force another corner, from which one Pepe goes down and the other falls as he tries to break.

Neither gets a free-kick as the referee waves play on.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

22:09 , George Flood

95 mins: Almost a chance for Saka inside the box but Porto crucially clear their lines.

Otavio has been struggling for the visitors.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

22:08 , George Flood

93 mins: Gabriel Jesus is looking dangerous again during these early stages of extra time.

The Arsenal fans are in fine voice as they try to will their team to victory.

They do not want the lottery of penalties.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

22:03 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates

To extra time we go then. Must admit, Arsenal starting to look a bit leggy. Their bench is going to be key here.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

22:00 , George Flood

End of 90 minutes

We will have extra time at the Emirates!

Arsenal win 1-0 over 90 minutes, but the last-16 Champions League tie is level at 1-1.

Could we go all the way to penalties?

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:59 , George Flood

98 mins: A late scare for Arsenal after Conceicao’s vicious cross, but the Gunners defend it well and the offside flag is belatedly raised.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:57 , George Flood

97 mins: Varela won’t continue for Porto.

Former Liverpool man Marko Grujic takes his place in midfield.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:56 , George Flood

95 mins: Varela is now down for Porto deep into stoppage time.

Not sure if it’s just cramp or if he’s done his hamstring here.

Arsenal fans booing anyway.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:55 , George Flood

93 mins: A great spin from Odegaard inside the Porto box and he goes down under pressure from Pepe.

Arsenal fans scream for a penalty, but there was not nearly enough contact.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:53 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at the Emirates

As we creep towards extra time, a positive for Arsenal is the increasing influence of Saka.

After being well marshalled by Wendell for most of the game, Arsenal's talisman is starting to find space down the right and impose himself in the final third.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:53 , George Flood

92 mins: An Odegaard corner is headed away at the front post before Saka’s delivery sails behind for a pressure-relieving goal kick for Porto.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:51 , George Flood

90 mins: Three minutes added on.

Are we destined for extra time?

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:50 , George Flood

87 mins: Now time for Porto’s big change.

The fit-again Mehdi Taremi replaces Evanilson.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:49 , George Flood

87 mins: Havertz goes down in the box as Saka delivers a corner from the right that is easily claimed by Diogo Costa.

Some great Arsenal defending then prevents the counter from Porto, who have sent on Mexican right-back Jorge Sanchez for Joao Mario.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:46 , George Flood

85 mins: That attacking substitution has inspired Arsenal, with Saka cutting inside Wendell and unleashing a low shot that is parried poorly by Diogo Costa straight into the path of Odegaard, who fires narrowly wide.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:45 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates

That's a bold sub by Arteta. Looking to win it in 90 minutes?

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:45 , George Flood

83 mins: Gabriel Jesus almost scores with his first involvement!

That’s a big, big save from the knee of Diogo Costa.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:43 , George Flood

80 mins: We have our first substitution of the night with less than 10 minutes of normal time to play, both managers no doubt conscious of the possibility of extra-time.

Arteta is going for it as Jorginho makes way for Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:39 , George Flood

77 mins: Emotions are spilling over with Arteta’s opposite number Sergio Conceicao also booked after his son fails to win a free-kick for a push.

Otavio then takes down Saka.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:35 , George Flood

74 mins: Arsenal work a short free-kick and eventually swing a ball into the box that is headed off target by Saliba.

Approaching the last 15 minutes at the Emirates and to say this is tense would be an understatement.

Game is on a knife edge.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:34 , George Flood

73 mins: Pepe clatters into Havertz and receives a yellow card from French referee Clement Turpin.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:33 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates

This game is so edgy now, feels like both teams know that it's next goal wins.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:33 , George Flood

70 mins: A let-off at either end now as Conceicao’s low drive is parried by Raya, with Kiwior then ensuring that Evanilson could not turn home the rebound.

The offside flag was up anyway.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:32 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at the Emirates

I don't think Arsenal can have any complaints with that decision.

Havertz clearly had a fistful of Pepe's shirt so it has to be a foul.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:29 , George Flood

67 mins: Odegaard fires into an open net after Pepe loses out to Havertz!

The Emirates erupts again, but the whistle has gone for a foul on Pepe by Havertz.

That looked the right decision for a clear shirt pull, but Arteta is incensed and has quickly been shown a yellow card.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:28 , George Flood

65 mins: Trossard halts an Arsenal counter after Jorginho gives the ball away at the other end and Porto fail to fashion a chance.

Saka is so quiet now for Arsenal after a bright opening. He is being very well contained by Wendell, Gonzalez and Galeno.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:25 , George Flood

63 mins: Porto manage to beat the Arsenal press well as they break and Saliba commits a silly foul that gives them a shooting chance from a free-kick.

Thankfully for him, Conceicao’s effort is woeful and flies high and wide.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:23 , George Flood

60 mins: How long before Arteta starts thinking about a change?

Plenty of options on the bench tonight.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:19 , George Flood

58 mins: Porto are really under the cosh as we approach the hour mark at the Emirates.

Havertz gets in behind but he’s held up and balls keep coming into the box from Arsenal.

The visitors are penned deep inside their own half and are struggling to find an out-ball.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:18 , George Flood

57 mins: Trossard earns another corner for Arsenal, with Otavio providing a crucial headed clearance after a curled delivery from Rice looks to be heading straight in.

Another great Rice cross is repelled before the England midfielder’s cross is then blocked.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:16 , George Flood

54 mins: Things are getting feisty again and Arteta is incensed as Jorginho is barged over by Evanilson but doesn’t get the free-kick.

Porto look to break but Varela gives the ball away and Trossard is then chopped down by Conceicao, who doesn’t get away with it.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:13 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates

41 years old and Pepe is still diving about and looking for soft free-kicks.

Guess it is too late for him to change his ways now.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:12 , George Flood

50 mins: Conceicao against Kiwior down the Porto right is an intriguing battle that could be very important in this second half.

Kiwior has his number this time, halting the Portuguese winger and earning a goal kick with some excellent, decisive defending.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:10 , George Flood

48 mins: The dangerous Conceicao tricks his way to the byline and Evanilson has just hurt himself producing a wild bicycle kick that launches the ball into the stands.

Arsenal want to break quickly but the game is stopped for the Brazilian to receive treatment, much to the annoyance of the home fans.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:07 , George Flood

Back underway in a huge 45 minutes at the Emirates.

Can Arsenal get the job done, or are extra-time and penalties on the cards?

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

21:01 , George Flood

Here is the opening goal from Trossard. A fine finish but a gorgeous assist from Odegaard

Gorgeous football from Arsenal who lead through Leandro Trossard 🤩



We're level on aggregate at 1-1 💪



Arsenal 1-0 Porto

20:58 , George Flood

Not bad company to be in for Leandro Trossard.

He has been a terrific signing for Arsenal so far

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

20:57 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at the Emirates

The half ends with widespread frustration at the amount of stoppage time but it's been a positive 45 minutes for Arsenal, who have levelled the tie and are well-placed to kick on from here.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

20:52 , George Flood

Half-time

Arsenal ahead on the night, the last-16 tie dead level at one apiece overall.

The Gunners toiled for much of that first half in truth after an initially bright and intense start, but what a time to score through Trossard.

The goal owed everything to the vision and quality of Odegaard.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

20:50 , George Flood

46 mins: That was a very high boot from Varela on Havertz, but the former Boca Juniors midfielder gets away with it.

Things are getting a bit heated and feisty on the stroke of half-time.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

20:49 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates

Arteta is livid at one minute of injury time - and you can't blame him.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

20:49 , George Flood

45 mins: Just the one minute of added time signalled at the end of this first half.

Porto are trying their best to wind up and get a reaction from Rice, who clashes with Otavio and is reminded by Odegaard that another booking tonight would see him miss the quarter-finals - were Arsenal to progress that far.

Eduardo Pepe is down and in need of treatment for Porto.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

20:47 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at the Emirates

An unerring finish from Trossard but the assist from Odegaard was just sublime.

His footwork was brilliant and he dissected the Porto back line with a perfectly-weighted pass.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

20:47 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates

Huge moment in the tie. Arsenal needed that and you could see what it meant to Arteta.

The Spaniard punched the air and screamed at the fans behind his dugout.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto

20:45 , George Flood

42 mins: Porto look to hit back swiftly, but ironic cheers from the home fans greet a very poor effort from Conceicao.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Porto | Leandro Trossard 41'

20:41 , George Flood

41 mins: Out of nowhere, the tie is level!

Trossard exchanges passes with Odegaard, who plays a wonderful ball inside the full-back that is collected and swept low past Diogo Costa by the Belgian.

Brilliant from the Gunners skipper. The Emirates erupts!

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:41 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at the Emirates

First hints of edginess from the home crowd, who are growing a little frustrated at Porto's antics.

The visitors are taking their time over every set play and not afraid to hit the deck when it suits them.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:40 , George Flood

39 mins: Porto look to launch a dangerous counter-attack down their left flank, with Saliba too tight to Wendell and having to haul him down to prevent a breakaway with Arsenal badly exposed.

He takes the first yellow card of the night for his troubles.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:39 , George Flood

36 mins: There is just not much happening in this game at the moment.

It’s becoming a carbon copy of the first leg, which will suit Porto down to the ground.

Arsenal have got to re-up their intensity levels and find a spark from somewhere.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:34 , George Flood

32 mins: Havertz is almost in from a quick White free-kick after Saka is brought down by Gonzalez, but the referee isn’t having it.

Arsenal earn another corner through Saka but Wendell is now down after taking a ball to the face, bringing jeers from the home fans who feel it’s merely another time-wasting ploy.

Porto clear the eventual corner. Arsenal not making the most of their set-pieces at the moment.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:31 , George Flood

30 mins: Action at both ends as we hit the half-hour mark at the Emirates.

Arsenal are caught ball-watching as Galeno gets in behind White and heads back across goal, but Evanilson can’t turn it home as Raya leaps to intervene.

Then a crucial last-ditch touch off the head of Pepe stops Havertz from sending a deflected cross in at the back post.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:29 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at the Emirates

Porto have taken the heat out of Arsenal's fast start and the intense atmosphere here with a good spell of their own.

You can tell they are a proper side who are going to make Arsenal work for every inch tonight.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:28 , George Flood

27 mins: Porto are working so hard off the ball and proving very difficult to break down at the moment.

But Trossard beats Joao Mario with a dummy and gets to the byline again, delivering a cross for Rice that is glanced well wide of the front post.

Tough chance that.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:27 , George Flood

25 mins: Evanilson is certainly not afraid to put himself about is he?

The Brazilian striker has committed several fouls already tonight and must be running the risk of a booking soon.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:25 , George Flood

23 mins: There’s just been a little lull in Arsenal’s efforts and intensity over the last full minutes and Porto are looking to take advantage, controlling the ball well and getting forward at pace.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:24 , George Flood

22 mins: Arsenal are too easily cut apart down their right-hand side and Raya dives to see off a thunderous effort from Evanilson.

Wendell’s powerful follow-up strike is well blocked.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:21 , George Flood

19 mins: A very risky offside trap there from Porto as they charge out following a Rice free-kick from the right that Gabriel steers well wide.

Good when it works, absolutely disastrous when it doesn’t!

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:19 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at the Emirates

This is exactly the intensity Arteta would have demanded from his players.

Arsenal are pressing Porto every time they have the ball and committing men forward in possession. Good start for the hosts.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:18 , George Flood

17 mins: A warning for Arsenal, who lose a ball dropping from the sky in the harsh glare of the Emirates floodlights.

Evanilson seizes on it before firing a low effort wide.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:17 , George Flood

16 mins: Saka is the dangerman here for Arsenal as ever, but he badly miscues a header there at the front post after a pinpoint delivery from the left.

Attentive defending from Wendell.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:16 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates

Set-pieces were a big issue in the first leg and Arsenal seem to have ditched having a man on the opposition goalkeeper tonight.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:15 , George Flood

13 mins: Arsenal are turning the screw now as Saka bursts clear of Gonzalez down the right and cuts inside before his low drive is parried unconvincingly by Diogo Costa, who slaps it back into play.

Arsenal keep the attack alive and earn a corner as Jorginho and Odegaard combine to dangerous effect inside the box.

Odegaard then drills into the side netting following the corner.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:13 , George Flood

10 mins: Arsenal get forward again but Rice loses his footing inside the box as he tries to meet a lofted Odegaard cross from the right.

Pepe, Porto’s vastly experienced centre-back who turned 41 last month, is able to clear and Kiwior’s mishit volley is also repelled.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:09 , George Flood

8 mins: Porto try to work a smart set-piece routine, but their delivery into the box is emphatically headed clear by Saliba.

The visitors are enjoying some decent spells of early possession at the moment.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:08 , George Flood

7 mins: Porto unsurprisingly are already taking their time over throw-ins, with Havertz’s block on Galeno drawing a hearty response from the home crowd.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:07 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates

Arsenal fans are doing their best to make plenty of noise whenever Porto take too long over a throw-in or free-kick.

The Portuguese side were excellent at slowing the game down in the first leg.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:06 , George Flood

4 mins: Saka bursts past Gonzalez, but is felled by a strong challenge from Wendell.

The home fans bay for a free-kick but play continues and Rice feeds Trossard, who gets to the byline and his deflected cross to the back post is headed onto the roof of the net by White.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:04 , George Flood

2 mins: The acrid smoke from those aforementioned flares fills the air as Arsenal look to pile on the early pressure.

How they would love an early goal here to settle any nerves.

Havertz is all over Otavio, who earns a free-kick.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto

20:02 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates

The game had not even kicked off and about nine or ten flares went off in the away end - just to add that into the mix.

Arsenal vs Porto

20:01 , George Flood

Here we go!It's 14 years now since Arsenal last made the Champions League quarter-finals.

Will they do it again this evening?

France’s Clement Turpin is your referee.

Arsenal vs Porto

19:59 , George Flood

Some people have accused the Champions League anthem of now lacking its traditional lustre as the competition has struggled to generate its usual interest this term.

But that version certainly appeared to hit the same as ever...

Arsenal vs Porto

19:57 , George Flood

A pre-match light show with very loud music before the teams emerge from the tunnel.

But neither set of fans needs any help generating an atmosphere tonight.

Brilliant noise all around the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Porto

19:51 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates

Around 10 minutes to go and the atmosphere is building nicely here.

Arsenal are currently playing a pre-match video they produced, especially for this game, on the big screen.

