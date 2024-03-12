Arsenal v Porto LIVE: Champions League latest score updates after Martin Odegaard goal disallowed

Arsenal host Porto in the Champions League tonight as the Gunners look to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat and return to the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years. Mikel Areta’s side were stunned by Galeno’s last-gasp winner at the Estadio do Dragao three weeks ago, but Arsenal been in brilliant form in the Premier League and will be hopeful of coming from behind against the Portuguese side.

Arteta has called on the Arsenal fans to "bring your noise" after his side found a late winner against Brentford on Saturday to return to the top of the Premier League table. Arsenal will look to tap into that energy as knockout Champions League football returns to the Emirates. It's been seven years since they last hosted a Champions League knockout tie, and they were knocked out in the last-16 every season between 2011 and 2017.

Can they change that record tonight? Follow along for all the build-up, team news and match action in tonight’s blog and get the latest match odds and tips here.

ARSENAL VS PORTO - CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LIVE

Arsenal take on Porto at the Emirates trailing 1-0 after first leg

The Gunners have not reached a Champions League quarter-final since 2010

Arsenal line-up: David Raya returns in goal with Kai Havertz leading the line

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Porto (Trossard 41 min, 1-1 agg)

Half-time: Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

Disallowed goal! Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

Arsenal FC 1 - 0 FC Porto

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

88 min: Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi replaces Evanilson for Porto.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

86 min: Odegaard tries to thread a throughball to Jesus but it’s deflected away for a corner – Arsenal’s seventh on the night.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

84 min: Another Arsenal chance! Saka whips an effort at goal and it’s parried out to the edge of the box where Odegaard tries to fire first-time into the half-empty goal, but he can’t convert the tricky chance and it bounces wide.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

83 min: Jesus almost scores with his first touch! He jumps on a loose ball in the box and fires at goal first time, but Costa comes out well and blocks with his legs.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

82 min: Jesus does indeed enter the fray, replacing Jorginho. Arsenal will shuffle around – Havertz drops into midfield and Rice drops back into the holding role.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

80 min: Gabriel Jesus is getting ready to come on.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

78 min: Jorginho is the latest player to concede a foul in midfield. There have been an awful lot of them, and the referee Clement Turpin has got most of the calls right, but he’s still received an awful lot of backchat from players, coaches and fans along the way.

My only fault with Turpin is that he could have produced some yellow cards earlier in the match and tried to shut down some of the nitty fouls that have disrupted the game.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

75 min: Now both managers are in the book – Sergio Conceicao was furious with a decision and the stadium is becoming very tetchy on all sides.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

72 min: Arsenal have a free-kick on the left side. Odegaard plays it to Trossard who whips in a cross, but Saliba’s header from about eight yards is off target under pressure from Porto defenders.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

69 min: A big chance for Porto! They spring a counter and are three on three running at the Arsenal defence. Conceicao opts to shoot rather than pass, and his low stinger is fumbled by Raya, but Kiwior reacts just ahead of Evanilson to clear away the loose ball.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

67 min: Mikel Arteta is booked in the aftermath of that incident after complaining furiously.

Disallowed goal! Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

66 min: Now then, is this a foul? Martin Odegaard scores an open goal but Kai Havertz is adjudged to have pulled down Pepe in the chaos that came before.

The replay shows that Havertz did have a grab of Pepe’s shirt and the goal will not stand.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

63 min: Arsenal are on the attack. Odegaard tries to slip in Ben White but the pass is cut out and the hosts will have a throw.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:21 , Lawrence Ostlere

60 min: An hour gone and we’re all square on aggregate. Arsenal will be happy enough with how this has gone so far tonight, and they are certainly the favourites now. But Porto continue to carry a threat when they come forwards and they are defending doggedly.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

58 min: Rice bends in yet another corner, almost all of which have been fizzed under the crossbar to test Costa, who Arsenal’s set-piece coach clearly doesn’t rate. This is another like that but Costa and his defence have dealt with the challenge so far, and the keeper punches this delivery clear.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

55 min: Arsenal have a corner. Rice whips it in from the left and it’s well cleared by Otavio. Rice tries again and this time Pepe heads away. A moment later Havertz cross from the right but Rice’s shot is blocked.

Good pressure, this, by Arsenal, matched by Porto’s defending.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

53 min: Francisco Conceicao hacks through the back of Trossard near the halfway line and the Emirates is furious. I’m not sure how that isn’t a booking, but it isn’t.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

50 min: This time Conceicao is pickpocketed by Kiwior, good defending. Arsenal yet to get into their stride in this half.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

47 min: A nice dribble by Francisco Conceicao, who jinks in from the right wing and into the box. His cross bounces up into the air off an Arsenal defender and Evanilson can’t resist trying a bicycle kick, which flies off target.

Kick-off! Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

21:06 , Lawrence Ostlere

Martin Odegaard gets the second half going with a pass back to goalkeeper David Raya, who launches the ball downfield.

Barcelona 2-1 Napoli (3-2 agg)

21:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

In the other game tonight, Napoli pulled a goal back after going 2-0 down and are still in the tie.

Napoli's Amir Rrahmani celebrates after scoring (AP)

Half-time: Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

20:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Leandro Trossard might not have been in the team tonight had Gabriel Martinelli been fit, but he is and he’s taken his opportunity with a piercing finish.

Trossard slots the ball into the far corner (Getty Images)

Arsenal teammates congratulate Trossard (EPA)

Mikel Arteta celebrates Arsenal’s first-half goal (Action Images via Reuters)

Half-time: Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

20:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

Clement Turpin blows his whistle and that’s half-time. Trossard’s goal gives Arsenal a deserved edge on the night, and it’s all square on aggregate.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

20:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

45 min: A short break in play while Eduardo Pepe is treated for a knock. There is only supposed be one minute added on, although this means there might be another couple.

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (1-1 agg)

20:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

43 min: A reminder that there are no away goals in the Champions League knockout stages, so a Porto goal will not mean Arsenal suddenly need two more, like the old days.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Porto (Trossard 41 min, 1-1 agg)

20:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

There it is! Brilliant from Martin Odegaard, who shimmies on the edge of the box to send two Porto defenders spinning, then picks a perfect little pass behind right-back Joao Mario for Leandro Trossard to collect in the box. Trossard still needs to add a sharp finish but he does exactly that, drilling the ball into the far corner.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto (0-1 agg)

20:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

37 min: The first booking of the game goes to Saliba, who hauls down Galeno when the Porto winger otherwise would have been rushing into the Arsenal half starting a promising counterattack.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto (0-1 agg)

20:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

34 min: Porto survive the latest wave of Arsenal pressure and there’s a little lull in the game, which suits the visitors.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto (0-1 agg)

20:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

31 min: Saka takes another whack, this time from Nico Gonzalez, and Arsenal fans scream for a yellow card which doesn’t come. Odegaard whips in the free-kick which is unconvincingly cleared by keeper Costa’s punch, and Arsenal have another corner. They are gradually increasing the pressure.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto (0-1 agg)

20:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

29 min: Rice whips in an in-swinging corner from the left which almost finds Saliba’s forehead, but it whistles past and Porto manage to clear their lines.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto (0-1 agg)

20:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

26 min: Magical feet on the legt wing by Trossard, who skips away from his man and drives into the box. He digs out a cross which finds the head of Declan Rice, but Rice can’t steer it on target under pressure from Pepe. Rice walks away holding his nose, having taken a clobber from the 41-year-old defender, but he’s OK.

Barcelona 2-0 Napoli (3-1 agg)

20:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

In the other game tonight, Barcelona are cruising and have one foot in the quarter-finals.

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates scoring their first goal (Reuters)

Arsenal 0-0 Porto (0-1 agg)

20:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

21 min: Good save by Raya, denying Evanilson who had turned and fired a shot on target from inside the box. An even game, this.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto (0-1 agg)

20:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

18 min: Rice whips in a free-kick from the right side and finds Gabriel in space, but the defender steers the ball off target. The replay shows Arsenal’s attacking players including Gabriel were probably offside anyway.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto (0-1 agg)

20:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

15 min: Rice puts in one of typical surges from midfield, carrying the ball down the left side of the box, but his cross is tame and it’s cleared away. Trossard then tries and his delivery is much more threatening and finds Saka, but somehow the winger heads the ball away from goal rather than towards it.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto (0-1 agg)

20:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

13 min: Excellent from Bukayo Saka, who dribbles down the right touchline and then evdes Wendell to dribble inside. He gets into the box and fires low a shot which is spilled to safety by goalkeeper Costa.

A moment later Arsenal come again and Odegaard earns a corner. Saka works a clever move from the set-piece using Trossard and then tees up Odegaard in the area, but his shot is into the side netting.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto (0-1 agg)

20:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

11 min: Rice tries to win the ball in the Porto half but he’s a bit clumsy and concedes a foul.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto (0-1 agg)

20:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

9 min: Arsenal come forwards now, having spent most of these opening exchanges chasing the ball.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto (0-1 agg)

20:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

6 min: Porto are enjoying a few positive minutes probing in the Arsenal half, and they’ve managed to quieten the home crowd just a little.

Arsenal 0-0 Porto (0-1 agg)

20:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

3 min: A few scrappy fouls from either side have made it a bitty start. Arsenal eventually get moving with Saka driving through the middle towards the box until he’s battered by left-back Wendell. It was a robust tackle to say the least but he got the ball and refreee Clement Turpin is happy for play to go on.

The ball falls to Trossard on the left who crosses for Ben White, and his header floats on to the roof of the net.

Kick-off! Arsenal v Porto

20:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

1 min: Porto get us going and Arsenal go straight on the high press trying to force an error, which they do with a clearance which goes out for an Arsenal throw-in next to Mikel Arteta on the halfway line.

Arsenal v Porto

19:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

The atmosphere is fantastic in north London this evening. Zadok the Priest blares out as the players line up, and we’re moments away from kick-off.

Arsenal v Porto

19:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

Just a few minutes until kick-off. Will Arsenal turn the tie around?

Martin Odegaard warms up before kick-off (EPA)

When is the Champions League quarter-final draw?

19:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal and Porto will be hoping to join Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in Friday’s quarter-final draw.

Barcelona host Napoli tonight after a 1-1 draw in Italy, while tomorrow Inter travel to Atletico Madrid looking to protect their 1-0 lead and Borussia Dortmund host PSV after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

When is the Champions League quarter-final draw?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks ahead of kick-off

19:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

Mikel Arteta on improving on the first leg, using the Emirates crowd and the form of Kai Havertz: “He needed a bit of time, a bit of love, and now things are clicking.”

"If we want to turn into the club we want, we need to live for these nights and we have to go through" 🙏



Mikel Arteta runs @martinkeown5 and @rioferdy5 through his thoughts ahead of a huge #UCL night for Arsenal at the Emirates...



🎙️ @laura_woodsy pic.twitter.com/yF9akdVUdj — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 12, 2024

Can Havertz continue scoring run?

19:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Kai Havertz is enjoying his best run of form since his big-money move from Chelsea this summer, with his late winner against Brentford on Saturday seeing him score for a fourth Premier League game in a row.

Arteta said afterwards: “If somebody told me after the first two or three months that the whole stadium would be singing his song with that passion, with that feeling, with that chemistry, I would have found it hard to believe.

“That’s what happens to good people. He’s an exceptional player. When he starts to score goals like this and everything starts to flow people feel more connected with him.

“They see his work rate, they see his intelligence, they see how he plays for the team and how he’s contributing. It’s impossible not to love him.”

(PA Wire)

Declan Rice carries yellow card into Porto second leg

19:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Declan Rice is the only Arsenal player at risk of a suspension ahead of tonight’s match. The midfielder was booked early on in the first leg for a late challenge on Galeno and would be ruled out of the quarter-final first leg if he is booked and Arsenal make it through.

(Getty Images)

Porto line-up

19:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

Sergio Conceicao unsurprisingly sticks with the same XI who won the first leg 1-0. Evanilson has 21 goals in 32 games and leads the line, with first-leg match-winner Galeno on the left wing.

Costa; Joao Mario, Pepe, Otavio, Wendell; Varela, Nico Gonzalez; Francisco Conceicao, Eduardo Pepe, Galeno; Evanilson.

Subs: Claudio Ramos, Fabio Cardoso, Eustaquio, Grujic, Taremi, Sanchez, Jaime, Namaso, Romario Baro, Toni Martinez, Goncalo Borges, Ze Pedro.

Can Porto frustrate Arsenal again?

19:11 , Jamie Braidwood

There were 36 fouls during the first-leg in Porto, the most in a Champions League match this season.

Galeno scored last-minute winner with a superb curling strike, but Arsenal lacked quality and could not establish any momentum in the game.

Porto did not mind that it was not a good watch.

Afterwards, boss Sergio Conceicao claimed: “They (Arsenal) wanted to play, we wanted to win.”

(Getty Images)

Arsenal line-up

19:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

Mikel Arteta makes one change to the team which beat Brentford, as David Raya returns in goal to replace Aaron Ramsdale. Jorginho keeps his place in midfield and Kai Havertz again leads the line in a false nine role.

Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Tomiyasu, Cedric, Zinchenko, Elneny, Partey, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Nketiah, Jesus.

Arsenal v Porto

18:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

Team news is about to land...

Arteta wants Arsenal to keep emotions in check

18:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta on the importance of keeping “control” against Porto as Arsenal chase down their 1-0 lead.

“The game context is very important. We know that we have a long match to play. There are moments that could go your way and that it can change dramatically quick.

“That’s the Champions League and you have to be ready for these kind of games. We’re certainly going to have to tweak a few things to generate much more than we did (in Porto). It’s the level of the Champions League.

“You’re facing top teams. The fact that there are two games plays in your mind and we have to be better.”

(PA)

Mikel Arteta’s painful Arsenal experience holds the key to Porto victory

18:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Around the Arsenal training ground over the last 48 hours, there’s been a new giddiness, at least for this team. Anyone can sense the anticipation to play in what feels like the first major European home game in a long time. Mikel Arteta radiated it on the eve of the second leg against Porto, as he told fans to “bring your energy, bring your noise and let’s do it together”.

The Arsenal manager did insist that emotion needs to be controlled, as he spoke about going through “certain phases” in trying to turn over this 1-0 deficit.

One phase evidently matters most to him, as he essentially revealed just how much he has been thinking about this. That’s the opening spell. Arsenal have recently become adept at finishing games almost as soon as they start. It is a real danger for Porto on Tuesday, although something that manager Sergio Conceicao will doubtless be preparing for, given that Pep Guardiola made such a point of mentioning it.

After Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool, the Catalan said Arsenal just “need 25 minutes to go 3-0 up”. Jurgen Klopp echoed that by talking about a side “firing on all cylinders”. They’re on turbo from kick-off.

Big match preview, by Miguel Delaney

Mikel Arteta’s painful Arsenal experience holds the key to Porto victory

Arteta still looking for first home European knockout win

18:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Tonight is Mikel Arteta’s fifth European knockout match at home as Arsenal manager - and he is still looking for his first win.

The previous four have all come in the Europa League - despite reaching the semi-fnals in 2021, there was a 0-1 defeat to Olympiacos, a 1-1 draw with Slavia Prague, and a 0-0 draw wtih Villarreal.

Last season saw a defeat to Sporting Lisbon in the last-16.

The stakes are higher tonight. Arsenal have to win and it would be a good time for Arteta to end this particular streak.

(Getty Images)

Can Arsenal write a new Champions League chapter after last-16 heartbreak?

17:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal’s consistency in the later years of Arsene Wenger’s tenure was lauded, but the Gunners routinely fell short of actually competing for the biggest titles.

That was the case in the Champions League as Arsenal were knocked out in the last-16 every year between 2011 and 2017.

Some of those defeats were hammerings to the likes of Bayern Munich (10-2 in 2017) or Barcelona (5-1 in 2016), others were grim shocks - like when Dimitar Berbatov led Monaco to victory in 2015.

(Getty Images)

When was the last time Arsenal play a Champions League quarter-final?

17:31 , Jamie Braidwood

After storming back to rescue a 2-2 draw at the Emirates, Arsenal travelled to the Camp Nou and took a shock lead against European champions Barcelona.

But Barca hit back as a certain Lionel Messi scored FOUR times to send Pep Guardiola’s side through to the semi-finals.

Arsenal, remarkably, have not played a Champions League quarter-final since.

Messi scored four against Arsenal in April 2010 (Getty Images)

Gabriel Martinelli blow for Arsenal

17:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta didn’t rule Gabriel Martinelli out of tonight’s match during his press conference yesterday, but the Arsenal winger has been forced to withdraw from the upcoming Brazil squad.

That’s due to the injury that he picked up in the 6-0 win over Sheffield United, and which forced Martinelli to sit out Saturday’s win against Brentford.

Martinelli sat out training yesterday and Arteta said: “We still have 24 hours and we’re trying to have everyone fit for tomorrow.”

(Getty Images)

Brentford match ‘good practice’ for Porto test

16:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal will need to be more “streetwise” than they were last time out in Porto - where the hosts frustrated Arsenal by slowing Arteta’s team down and stopping their attacks with a series of fouls.

Captain Martin Odegaard believes Brentford’s approach at the Emirates on Saturday was good preparation.

“We will take a lot of good things,” Odegaard said. “It was a really good practice for this game coming up. We had to deal with a lot of different situation, a lot of time wasting.

“We had to control our emotions the whole game and I think we did that brilliantly. It was really good practice for another big game and we did really well.

“Top of the table so of course we have to build on that momentum and the good feeling we have at the moment. That’s the goal, to keep that going.”

(Getty Images)

Arsenal look to build on momentum

16:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal were stunned by Galeno’s last-minute goal in Porto but their response has been impressive. Arsenal returned to Premier League action to thrash Newcastle 4-1 and Sheffield United 6-0, before that late-win against Brentford on Saturday night.

Can they continue that momentum tonight?

(PA Wire)

Arteta calls on Arsenal fans to ‘bring your noise’

16:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta wants to create a special night at the Emirates as Arsenal bid to reach their first Champions League quarter-final since 2010 against Porto.

“That’s the opportunity that we have. In front of our people, in our stadium for 96 minutes,” he said. “Bring your energy, bring your noise and let’s do it together. I think the impact that they can make is incredible. I don’t think they realise.

“It’s a beautiful opportunity to live one of those nights. It’s been 14 years (since a Champions League quarter-final) so everything that we put in there is going to be worth it.”

(PA Wire)

Arsenal vs Porto predictions: Champions League tips, football odds and free bets

16:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Arsenal: 3/13

Draw: 6/1

Porto: 14/1

Prediction

Arsenal 3-0 Porto (3-1 on aggregate)

Arsenal vs Porto predictions: Champions League tips, football odds and free bets

Arsenal vs Porto - latest Champions League updates

16:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Porto: Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Otavio, Wendell; Gonzalez, Varela; Conceicao, Pepê, Galeno; Evanilson

Arsenal vs Porto - latest Champions League updates

16:01 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Gabriel Martinelli, who missed out on Arsenal’s win over Brentford after picking up a “slight cut” in the thrashing of Sheffield United last week, will play no part in what is a huge blow.

Oleksandr Zinchenko returned to action from the bench, but Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber remain out. David Raya will return in goal after Aaron Ramsdale stepped in against Brentford.

Porto sit third in Liga Portugal, behind rivals Sporting and Benfica. Striker Mehdi Taremi missed the first leg and is still out due to injury but Pepe remains as fit as ever and will captain the side at the age of 41.

Arsenal vs Porto - latest Champions League updates

16:00 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Arsenal vs Porto?

It will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 12 March at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The tie will be shown live on TNT Sports, while customers can stream the match live on Discovery +.

Good evening

12:19 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Champions League last-16 second leg between Arsenal and Porto from the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in imperious form domestically but must overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat after Galeno’s last-gasp winner at the Estadio do Dragao three weeks ago.

It’s been seven years since they last hosted a Champions League knockout tie, and they were knocked out in the last-16 every season between 2011 and 2017.

Stay with us right here for all the build-up, team news and match action!