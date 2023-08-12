Is Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal begin their Premier League season against Nottingham Forest (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

With their sights set on another title challenge, Arsenal will hope to get their Premier League season off to a good start as they host Nottingham Forest.

Mikel Arteta’s side led the way for much of last season but faded late on as Manchester City secured a third successive title.

It has been a productive summer at the Emirates Stadium, with Declan Rice a marquee midfield addition and Kai Havertz likely to provide plenty of creativity.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are hoping to build after securing a second season in the top flight after a long time out of the Premier League, though Steve Cooper must contend with trips to Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City before the end of September.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest?

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest is due to kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 12 August at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on the rebranded TNT Sports 1 channel, with coverage from 11am BST. The streaming home of TNT Sports is on discovery+.

Team news

After their involvement in the Community Shield last weekend, Mikel Arteta could hand Arsenal league debuts to Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out of the start of the season after undergoing knee surgery, though, but Oleksandr Zinchenko is moving closer to a return from his calf issue after featuring in last weekend’s Game4Ukraine.

Steve Cooper has confirmed that Felipe (knee), Moussa Niakhate (elbow) and Taiwo Awoniyi (ankle) are injured for the visit to the Emirates, though Brennan Johnson is available for selection. Cooper may utilise a back three in front of Matt Turner, who joined the club from Arsenal this week.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Nottingham Forest XI: Worrall, Boly, McKenna; Aurier, Yates, Danilo, Mangala, Aina; Gibbs-White, Johnson.

Odds

Arsenal win 1/5

Draw 7/1

Nottingham Forest win 15/1

Prediction

Arsenal get their campaign up and running with a solid victory. Arsenal 3-1 Nottingham Forest