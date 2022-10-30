Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after heading Arsenal in front (Reuters)
Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

The Gunners will replace Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table if they can beat Forest, with Mikel Arteta sticking to his tried and trusted line-up - reverting back to the side that drew 1-1 at Southampton last weekend.

Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes were among those recalled from Thursday's Europa League loss at PSV Eindhoven.

Forest, who beat Liverpool 1-0 last weekend, made just one change as Renan Lodi replaced Neco Williams.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League updates

  • Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

  • Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson; Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Lodi; Yates, Kouyate, Freuler; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Lingard.

  • GOAL! Gabriel Martinelli heads Gunners into early lead, 1-0

Arsenal FC 1 - 0 Nottingham Forest FC

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Saliba uses his strength at the back to bundle Awoniyi off the ball following good work from Gibbs-White to steal possession from Tomiyasu.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Pressure from Cook forces a corner for the visitors down the right flank. The resulting cross from Gibbs-White pinballs around the six-yard area before Xhaka clears it away before Awoniyi can react.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Despite Arsenal's dominance, the home side have not been able to take control of the game. Forest will be satisifed that they have limited the damage after the Gunners' strong start.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Gibbs-White seizes on a loose ball from Xhaka and charges forward. He has men in support, but his pass to Awoniyi is intercepted by Gabriel.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

OVER! Xhaka feeds Odegaard in the box and he offloads back to Jesus in space. He shoots on his right foot, only to lift his effort over the top.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

WIDE! Partey loses out to Awoniyi in the Arsenal half and he drives forward before feeding Lingard to strike. The forward connects with his effort, but slices it well wide of the target.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

BLOCK! Odegaard lines up the resulting free-kick, but his slams his strike into the wall. Lodi reacts to the loose ball to steer it away from Jesus.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Gibbs-White brings down Nelson in the final third, handing the home side a free-kick in a threatening position.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 32 home Premier League games when scoring first (W28 D3), losing 2-1 to Man City in January. They have won their last nine games since then when scoring first at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Saka is down again. He has not been able to shake off that early knock and will have to be withdrawn.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Substitution Bukayo Ayoyinka Saka Reiss Luke Nelson

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal are a threat every time they advance in the final third. Forest are finding life very difficult to contain the home side.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Saka is still not moving freely and Arteta will have to be watchful regarding his fitness here.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

OFF THE LINE AND OVER! Partey releases Xhaka into the inside-left channel and he plays a pass back to Martinelli in space. He fires at goal on his left foot, but Lodi denies Arsenal a second with a goalline clearance. Saka pounces on the rebound, only to hammer his effort over the top.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Aged 21 years and 55 days, Saka is the third-youngest player to assist 20 goals in the Premier League.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Saka is back on his feet and appears to be okay to continue.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Saka charges towards the edge of the box and gets nudged to the deck. The referee plays on as the loose ball travels to Jesus, but his strike is blocked into the hands of Henderson.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

OVER! Tomiyasu makes a good late run to attack a cross from Saka on the right flank. He connects first-time, but steers his effort over the top.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Saka finds space down the right flank and supplies a cross into the middle that sees Jesus fire at goal, only to see his effort blocked. Partey latches on to the rebound, but his first-time strike is charged down.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal have a record of W4, D0, L0 when scoring the opening goal at home in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Xhaka plays a loose offload that Freuler pounces on, but he can only drill his strike from distance straight at Ramsdale.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

CHANCE! Saka robs Lingard and feeds Jesus in the inside-right channel. He turns away from one challenge before firing at goal on his left foot, but he curls his effort just wide of the left post.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Assist Bukayo Ayoyinka Saka

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Lodi and Saka exchange fouls in the early stages of the contest. The battle down that flank will be interesting this afternoon.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

We're under way at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

This is the first league meeting between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest since January 1999, a 1-0 away win for the Gunners. They’ve met four times in cup competitions since, with Arsenal winning the two League Cup ties and Forest winning two FA Cup ties.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Forest have made one change to their side that beat Liverpool last time out. Lodi comes into the team to replace Williams at left-back. O'Brien returns to the bench for the Midlands outfit.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arteta has made five changes to his side that was beaten 2-0 by PSV Eindhoven on Thursday. Jesus, Saka, Partey, White and Gabriel are all restored to the starting line-up. Nketiah, Tierney, Holding, Vieira and Lokonga all drop to the bench.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Joe Worrall, Orel Mangala, Neco Williams, Wayne Hennessey, Lewis O'Brien, Sam Surridge, Brennan Johnson, Emmanuel Dennis, Willy Boly.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-3-3): Dean Henderson; Serge Aurier, Steve Cook, Scott McKenna, Renan Lodi; Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Cheikhou Kouyate; Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Jesse Lingard.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

ARSENAL SUBS: Kiernan Tierney, Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Fabio Vieira, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson, Marquinhos, Karl Hein.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

ARSENAL (4-3-3): Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Forest secured a huge result last week to defeat Liverpool at the City Ground. Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the game to give the Midlands outfit a massive lift in their battle against the drop. However, the other sides in and around Forest have also started to accumulate points, leaving them bottom once again. Steve Cooper needs another stellar performance from his side this time on the round against a quality opponent.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal saw a run of four-straight wins halted in the Premier League by Southampton last week. The Gunners are trailing Manchester City by one point at the top of the table, but can leapfrog their rivals to retake their place at the summit with a win. Mikel Arteta's men did suffer a 2-0 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League during the week. Arteta will be eyeing a return to winning ways to maintain their impressive start to the campaign.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

