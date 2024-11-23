Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest updates and goals as Saka and Partey score

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Nottingham Forest today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

It’s Liverpool though who have an early lead atop the table, in part thanks to the Gunners’ poor form across autumn. Mikel Arteta’s men haven’t won any of their last four in the league, dropping to fourth after defeats at Bournemouth and Newcastle, though they do remain unbeaten on home soil in the top flight.

Right alongside them on 19 points are today’s visitors, with Forest stunning many with their form so far. They are unbeaten on the road, with only Liverpool taking more away points than them so far, though also lost to Newcastle last time out after three wins on the spin. Follow the latest team news and all the live action below:

16:26

Right after the substitutes take place, Milenkovic fires off target for the away side.

16:25

Raya claims a cross from the right and tries to get Odegaard off on his way. Dominguez tracks back and halts the move before movement arrives from the visiting bench.

16:25

Substitution Nicolás Martín Domínguez Ramón Sosa Acosta

16:25

Substitution Taiwo Micheal Awoniyi Christopher Grant Wood

16:24

Arsenal are just protecting the ball, at the time of writing. Steadily they have managed to work it up-field. However, Moreno stops the move and now Forest try to get something moving. They've been flat today, far from their form before the international break.

16:21

This has been a thoroughly professional performance from Arsenal so far. Will they cap it with a first league clean sheet since 15 September?

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

16:19

After that earlier goal, it now means that Nottingham Forest have conceded four goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half. Only AFC Bournemouth (with six) have conceded more in the Premier League this season.

16:18

Ward-Prowse takes the corner with Milenkovic the target. However, Raya punches away confidently.

16:18

Dominguez is fouled, and now Forest have Ward-Prowse preparing the ball in a dangerous area on the right. The ball floats in and Yates is loitering. However, it's put behind for a corner on the left.

16:17

Saka has now assisted two goals in five appearances in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest. Partey has now scored two goals in four appearances in the league against Forest.

16:14

Forest look to grow into this second half as Aina darts down the right wing. His cross is helped on its way by a recovering Trossard but Raya claims the high ball.

16:14

Assist Bukayo Ayoyinka Temidayo Saka

16:13

Goal Thomas Teye Partey

16:13

Silva is making himself popular so far. He has already garnered frustrated jeers from the home crowd, now he gets those again as Trossard clips him on the right.

16:10

Early in this second period, the Gunners look to move down the right. However, Forest are alive to the situation and after a second wave of attack, Moreno is able to deal with the pressure.

16:08

Forest resume play as the second half begins.

16:07

Just before the second half gets underway, the booked Jorginho makes way for Thomas Partey.

16:07

Substitution Anthony David Junior Elanga João Pedro Ferreira Silva

16:03

As alluded to in the summary, Arsenal have been firmly in the driver's seat this afternoon. Forest have been sat deep, operating through rare counters and the odd set-piece. Even then, those attacks have been driven by Elanga, with an isolated Hudson-Odoi having just nine touches in the first half. Arsenal have been good value for their 1.06 xG, while Forest's 0.15 xG leaves a lot to be desired for the second 45 minutes. The fact that Murillo is the Forest player with the most touches paints a reasonable picture of this Forest performance so far. Expect to see Wood enter from the bench.

15:59

The drizzle in North London hasn't been enough to dampen Arsenal's first-half spirits as they deservedly lead Nottingham Forest 1-0. The Gunners started excellently, finding the net just inside five minutes as Timber poked home following an Odegaard deep-set free-kick from the right. However, with VAR's input, Merino was found to be a hair offside and the goal was chalked off. The hosts put this behind them with scintillating inter-play, especially between Timber, Saka, and Odegaard, and the lead was broken in the 15th minute. Odegaard floated just inside the Forest area with intent, before slotting in Saka as he ran from right to left. The England star just kept going across the box, before slamming back across Sels, high into the net with his left foot. Just before the break, Trossard and Saka continued to push for more, yet Sels was equal when required. And thus, amid a flurry of cards, the first period ended with Arteta's side a goal to the good.

15:52

HALF-TIME: ARSENAL 1-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

15:50

Yellow Card Temitayo Olufisayo Olaoluwa Aina

15:50

Dominguez fouls Odegaard, yet Saka's delivery is too far. It's back with Sels.

15:49

After a long cross from Elanga, Arsenal come forward again just before the interval. The pace has dropped slightly, though.

15:48

Timber smashes over! Great continued interplay between the Dutchman, Saka and Odegaard results in the right-back receiving the ball just inside the Forest box. He rushes his effort and it's high and true.

15:47

There will be five minutes of added time.

15:47

Forest's free-kick is wasted and Arsenal break after Milenkovic is dispossessed. That resulting pressure ends with a Gunners throw on the right.

15:45

The second corner flies a little deeper, yet Sels can slap away from danger.

15:45

Yellow Card Bukayo Ayoyinka Temidayo Saka

15:45

Trossard's corner from the left is headed straight back out to him for another go from the set-piece.

15:44

Sels! What a save! Odegaard breaks through the centre of Forest's midfield and plays in Jesus. The Brazilian is forced wide right, so slips it over to Saka who fires inward with his left. It looks destined for the bottom-left corner, yet Sels paws it away excellently! He saw it late too.

15:43

With his blocked attempt earlier, Saka has now attempted three shots in this game, more than any other player (ahead of Odegaard - two shots).

15:43

The resulting corner from Saka on the right is hit too hard and flies over everyone.

15:42

Trossard! Sels saves at his right post! Timber and Saka dovetail with awesome effect down the right, before the latter is blocked. Trossard arrives to strike, yet the Belgian keeper makes a solid save.

15:41

Arsenal win a corner on the right as the rain continues to filter down in North London. Saka is over to take it and applauds the crowd. The in-swinger comes into the box but Murillo is up bravely to head clear powerfully.

15:38

The left-sided set-piece comes in and Dominguez meets it at the near post. However, it's up and off the top of his head and Arsenal restart with the goal-kick.

15:37

Still yet to take the free-kick, Forest have Elanga down now, holding what looks like his right shoulder.

15:36

Jorginho fouls Yates high on the left as Forest continue this rare offensive impetus. A dangerous set-piece awaits, especially with Moreno and Ward-Prowse in the vicinity.

15:34

Murillo crosses into the Arsenal area from the left in a rare Forest foray forward. However, it's nodded away with ease. The visitors retain possession, yet are pushed back past halfway.

15:32

Yellow Card Gabriel Fernando de Jesus

15:30

Another Arsenal keep-ball move results in a shot from the right side, however, Timber just strays offside.

15:29

Jesus fires just wide! Saka, Jesus, Odegaard and Timber work the ball with superb precision off the right flank before it drops to Jesus to fire. He glides his effort just wide of the right post. That was nearly a passing move to remember!

15:26

Ward-Prowse puts in an excellent set-piece delivery from deep on the right and Yates is there. However, he can't get over the ball and it flies high of Raya's goal.

15:25

Jorginho enters Hooper's book after stopping Elanga's right-wing run in somewhat cynical fashion.

15:25

Saka squirms away from Moreno on the right and then slides it back for Odegaard. His shot looks destined for the bottom-left corner, yet Milenkovic is alive to block smartly.

15:22

Awoniyi clashes with Gabriel in the air. There is a brief stoppage as the big man gets back to his feet as the whistles ring out from the unapproving crowd. After this, Jesus is played in down the left before slipping in Merino who looks for Saka, yet Forest clear. The flag is up regardless for offside.

15:22

Arsenal keep working well in attack. A move down the left sees Trossard and Odegaard work together smartly, although the eventual pass inside to Saka is blocked and it ricochets off an Arsenal body to go behind for a Sels goal-kick.

15:22

Arsenal have a record of W2, D2, L0 when scoring the opening goal at home in the Premier League this season. The Gunners have also scored in their last nine Premier League home games.

15:16

Assist Martin Ødegaard

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

15:15

Goal Bukayo Ayoyinka Temidayo Saka

15:15

No sides have scored more Premier League goals from set piece situations (excluding penalties) this season than either Arsenal or Nottingham Forest (five, level with Aston Villa). Meanwhile, 33% of the Gunners goals conceded have come from set pieces (4/12), with no team shipping a higher such ratio in the competition this term.

15:14

Elanga drives at Gabriel, yet a combination of the Brazilian and Calafiori block the Swedish international off with great success.

15:11

Forest are looking refreshed after that VAR decision. The men in light blue this afternoon are just knocking it around smartly. Well, until Saliba cuts out a pass in behind. The hosts now move into a solid spell on the ball.

15:10

Well, the jeers were loud enough as we awaited that decision, but it has officially gone down as an offside decision against Merino. The Spaniard apparently failed to time his run right from the initial Odegaard ball in.

15:07

Odegaard crosses from the right and Merino nods down on goal. Dominguez blocks on the line before Timber pokes home but the offside flag is up against the Dutchman. This will be checked by VAR!

15:06

Aina comes forward for Forest in this already frenetic game. He crosses low from the right for Hudson-Odoi, yet the former Chelsea man can't get his feet right and he misses it completely! Dominguez then fouls Saka as Arsenal retort.

15:04

The delivery from the left comes in, yet Forest are able to nod half-clear. It's back into the Trees' box, before Trossard fires from an initial Saka shot. It's straight at Sels! The offside flag then goes up for the following skirmish in the area.

15:02

Excellent early work from Merino has earned Arsenal a corner on the left.

15:02

The hosts kick us off and a long ball from the back goes sweeping up the pitch before Jorginho is fouled.

15:01

Simon Hooper is today's referee in the capital. He leads the players out onto the turf just before the Premier League anthem begins to blare. We go through the final preparations and warm-ups before the two captains meet with the head official. North London Forever is the next on the DJ's rotation. The coin toss reveals that Arsenal will get us under way here.

14:57

While Arsenal are winless in their last four Premier League games (D2 L2), as many times as they’d failed to win in their previous 25 combined (W21 D3 L1), Forest may be a great side to get back on track against. The Trees have lost each of their last four league away games against Arsenal and are winless in their last 10 visits to the Gunners (D4 L6) since a 3-1 win in March 1989. That said, Nottingham Forest have now won five of their last seven on the road (D2). Nuno Espirito Santo's side are looking to go unbeaten in their first six away games in a single top-flight campaign for the first time since 1995-96.

14:47

Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo said he is "managing some players" following the international break but did not give any further details ahead of this game. It turns out, that the Portuguese has dropped in-form striker Chris Wood to the bench after the New Zealander just recently returned from international duty with the All Whites. Ibrahim Sangare and Danilo still remain as two long-term absentees.

14:41

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made five changes from the last Premier League game as his side look to get their first win in five league games. In fact, this is the most amount of alterations for the Gunners from one match to another this season.

14:41

SUBS: Carlos Miguel, Eric da Silva Moreira, Harry Toffolo, Morato, Neco Williams, Willy Boly, Chris Wood, Jota Silva, Ramon Sosa.

14:41

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Matz Sels; Ola Aina, Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, Alex Moreno; Ryan Yates, Nicolas Dominguez; Anthony Elanga, James Ward-Prowse, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Taiwo Awoniyi.

14:36

SUBS: Neto, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Declan Rice, Ethan Nwaneri, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.

14:36

ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Mikel Merino; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard.

14:36

Hosts Arsenal sit in fourth place on 19 points after 11 matches. Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw in their last Premier League match at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, extending an unwanted winless streak to four (W0 D2 L2). Nottingham Forest's last league outing saw them beaten 3-1 by Newcastle United at The City Ground to snap a four-match unbeaten streak. They sit a place below Arsenal in fifth. The Gunners won the last Premier League meeting between the sides, emerging victorious 2-1 at The City Ground last season. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 65th minute. Bukayo Saka also was on the scoresheet. Taiwo Awoniyi scored the lone goal for Forest in the 89th minute.

14:31

Hello everyone. After Nations League action among other competitions, we have returned from the international break, and now you join this live text commentary for the Premier League's twelfth match week. This afternoon, action comes from the Emirates Stadium, as Arsenal welcome Nottingham Forest to North London.

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

13:51 , Karl Matchett

Lineups are in:

Arsenal - Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Jorginho, Merino, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Jesus

Forest - Sels, Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Moreno, Yates, Ward-Prowse, Dominguez, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Awoniyi

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…