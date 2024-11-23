Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and updates after Partey goal

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE!

Arsenal return to Premier League action this afternoon following the final international break of 2024 with a potentially tough home clash against Nottingham Forest. There is surely preciously little margin for error left for the Gunners in the title race after a difficult, injury-plagued start to the new season that has seen them win none of their last four top-flight games to fall to fourth and nine points off early leaders Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s side are among a gaggle of teams currently sitting on 19 points, with today’s opponents heading into the weekend only one spot behind Arsenal by virtue of a slightly inferior goal difference. It’s been an excellent campaign for Forest so far despite their loss to Newcastle before the break, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side still unbeaten away from home and stunning the likes of Liverpool at Anfield.

Arsenal have the likes of Riccardo Calafiori, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard fit this afternoon as they name Declan Rice and Kai Havertz on the bench, though Ben White is facing months on the sidelines following knee surgery. The visitors have Chris Wood as a substitute and no Morgan Gibbs-White at all. Follow Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live below!

Arsenal 2-0 Nottingham Forest

16:26 , George Flood

64 mins: It will go under the radar, but such a sign of Arsenal's depth at the back that they have not missed Ben White today.

Calafiori and Timber have been superb as the full-backs.

Arsenal 2-0 Nottingham Forest

16:26 , George Flood

62 mins: A quick impact from Sosa as he delivers a deep, pinpoint cross from the right that is headed well wide of the back post by towering centre-back Milenkovic.

Arsenal 2-0 Nottingham Forest

60 mins: Nuno sends on Wood and Sosa on the hour mark.

Off go Awoniyi and Dominguez.

Arsenal 2-0 Nottingham Forest

16:24 , George Flood

58 mins: Further Forest changes are on the way.

Arsenal are allowing them to see a lot of the ball now at 2-0, inviting them to press forward in an attempt to exploit their ambition on the break.

An easy afternoon’s work for the Gunners backline at the moment.

Arsenal 2-0 Nottingham Forest

55 mins: Forest are trying to mount a response to that second Arsenal goal but Raya easily gathers an effort from Moreno.

How long until we see Chris Wood emerge from the away bench?

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Nottingham Forest | Thomas Partey 52'

16:13 , George Flood

52 mins: What a strike!

Saka stands up his man before passing for Partey, who takes one touch with his left before curling a fantastic strike with his right away from the diving Sels and into the bottom corner.

Another terrific Arsenal goal and Arteta’s half-time change pays off quickly - Partey had only been on the pitch for six minutes.

Forest with a mountain to climb now. That should settle any nerves!

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

16:13 , George Flood

48 mins: Forest seeing much more possession at the start of this second half as Jota Silva avoids a booking for throwing the ball away.

A difficult cross from the right gets caught in the wind but it’s commanding goalkeeping from Raya to pluck it safely out of the air.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

16:08 , George Flood

Back underway in north London - can Arsenal finish the job here to crucially get back to winning ways?

Elanga with a collarbone issue that forced his withdrawal there after an early clash with Jorginho that saw him receive belated treatment and earn the latter a booking.

Does Jorginho have a knock too or just hooked for the yellow given that he committed one or two other fouls in that first half?

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

16:06

The players are back out at the Emirates and we’re getting a change apiece for the second half.

Thomas Partey is replacing Jorginho for Arsenal, while Forest are sending on Jota Silva for Elanga.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

15:51 , George Flood

Half-time

So Saka's fine strike separates the sides at the interval, but Arteta will be hugely disappointed that his dominant side aren't further ahead here.

Odegaard and Saka in brilliant form so far, but away-day specialists Forest boast an obvious set-piece threat.

This one is far from over at 1-0...

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

15:51 , George Flood

50 mins: Forest have their first caution of this first half right at the end as Aina is booked for a late challenge on Trossard.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

15:50 , George Flood

48 mins: Dominguez is the latest man to bring down Odegaard, who is leading Forest a merry dance time and time again here.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

15:47 , George Flood

46 mins: Into five minutes of added time at the end of this first half.

More lovely intricate football from Arsenal in close quarters inside the box - their passing and movement has been superb at times this afternoon.

Odegaard tees up Timber for a snatched effort that soars into the stands.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

15:45 , George Flood

45 mins: Saka becomes the third Arsenal player to have his name taken in this first half after a high boot on a stooping Yates.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

15:45 , George Flood

43 mins: Odegaard is warned about dallying over this late first-half corner, with Saliba’s flick-on then diverted away from danger by an alert Sels.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

15:43 , George Flood

42 mins: Saka is terrorising Forest in this first half and his wicked low strike is parried low by Sels, who did very well to get down to it.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

15:42 , George Flood

39 mins: Ironic cheers from the travelling fans after Saka’s latest effort flies well off target.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

15:41 , George Flood

39 mins: Saka delays his latest strike that is blocked inside the box following a Timber cut-back.

Trossard then lets fly with a vicious effort that is tipped wide by fellow Belgian Sels.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

15:40 , George Flood

37 mins: Forest withstand another corner as Arsenal look to ramp the pressure back up ahead of the interval.

Their intensity has just dropped off over the last 10 minutes or so.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

15:38 , George Flood

36 mins: Ward-Prowse picks out another Forest head inside the Arsenal area, but it’s well over from Dominguez.

Set-pieces the only thing to trouble the Gunners so far in this first half.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

35 mins: Jorginho feels hard done by after a foul on Yates gives Ward-Prowse another chance to deliver into the Arsenal box, this time from wide on the left.

Elanga is down and receiving treatment, having appeared to pick up a knock after that earlier foul from Jorginho that earned the Italian a yellow card.

Forest with 10 men for the moment as the former Manchester United winger heads off for more physio attention.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

15:35 , George Flood

33 mins: Forest are getting bodies on the edge of their own box to make it really tight and congested in those spaces, wisely denying Arsenal the room they need to keep linking up so dangerously and create further chances.

The visitors are just starting to get their foot on the ball in midfield too.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

15:33 , George Flood

31 mins: Jesus is hugely aggrieved to have picked up a yellow card for his late challenge on Dominguez.

“One foul,” he complains to referee Simon Hooper, who is having none of it.

Jesus and Jorginho in the book now for Arsenal.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

15:31 , George Flood

29 mins: The link between Saka and Odegaard is so clear. Almost like the pair of them are looking for each other, and no one else, when they get hold of the ball - and you can't blame them. Devastating when it clicks.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

15:27 , George Flood

26 mins: The supremely confident Odegaard is absolutely toying with Forest here with a succession of lovely touches and flicks.

My word how the Gunners have missed his creativity.

He now combines with Jesus and Timber, with the former eventually curling a strike not far wide of the back post.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

15:26 , George Flood

24 mins: That Jorginho foul on Elanga allows set-piece specialist Ward-Prowse the chance to whip in a dangerous ball from the right flank that is headed over Raya’s goal by Yates.

Forest are a huge threat from set-pieces, so Arsenal don’t want to be giving away too many free-kicks like that.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

15:25 , George Flood

22 mins: Arteta will be desperate for another goal here while his side are so utterly dominant.

Elanga gets forward down the right for Forest before being knocked down by Jorginho.

A few moments earlier, Odegaard saw a strike blocked inside the box after more brilliant link-up play with Saka.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

19 mins: Arsenal remain all over Forest, who have no out ball at all at the moment.

It’s slick and incisive build-up play from the hosts, with Odegaard looking really bright on his first Emirates Stadium appearance since August.

He’s linking up with Saka so nicely, while Jesus and Merino also combine in the box before the former is flagged for offside.

Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest

16 mins: Outrageous finish from Saka, but what about that footwork from Odegaard before? So good in a tight space, which is what Arsenal have missed.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Nottingham Forest | Bukayo Saka 15'

15:15 , George Flood

15 mins: No doubt about that one! A scorching strike from Saka!

The England man gets a gorgeous assist inside the box from the fleet-footed Odegaard before drifting across and rifling an unstoppable effort past the helpless Sels.

Brilliant goal.

Arsenal 0-0 Nottingham Forest

15:15 , George Flood

12 mins: Forest are showing a willingness to get men forward when they can, which means Arsenal can get some joy countering them.

It's the only time Saka isn't being doubled up on.

Arsenal 0-0 Nottingham Forest

15:14 , George Flood

11 mins: Arsenal are dominating possession here, but remaining nice and patient with their build-up play as Saka looks to unlock the door.

The home fans scream for a foul after Jorginho is prevented from connecting with a cut-back to the edge of the box.

Nothing given by referee Simon Hooper.

Arsenal 0-0 Nottingham Forest

15:13 , George Flood

Jurrien Timber denied what would have been his first Premier League goal for Arsenal...

Arsenal 0-0 Nottingham Forest

15:11 , George Flood

8 mins: An age of a VAR check, which led to plenty of boos from fans.

Arsenal’s players had to work to keep warm, too, with Jorginho and Odegaard doing a few sprints.

Arsenal 0-0 Nottingham Forest

15:08 , George Flood

7 mins: It’s a long wait with the lines being drawn, but the decision to rule the goal out for a fractional offside against Merino stands.

Eagle-eyed from the assistant referee. Still goalless.

Arsenal 0-0 Nottingham Forest

15:07 , George Flood

5 mins: Gooa... NO!

Odegaard’s free-kick from the right is nodded down by Merino and cleared off the line by Dominguez.

Timber gets there first to turn in the rebound from close range, but his joy is short-lived as the offside flag goes up again against Merino.

This will be looked at by VAR. It’s very, very tight...

Arsenal 0-0 Nottingham Forest

15:05 , George Flood

3 mins: A lively start at the Emirates as Aina - fit for Forest today despite rumours of an injury sustained with Nigeria - bursts down the right and almost picks out Hudson-Odoi in the middle.

A warning for Arsenal.

Arsenal 0-0 Nottingham Forest

15:04 , George Flood

2 mins: A fast start from Arsenal as they force an early corner.

Forest initially clear their lines but the Gunners maintain their pressure with Saka trying his luck before Sels makes a smart save from Trossard.

The offside flag goes up.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

15:01 , George Flood

Underway in north London!

Arsenal surely can't afford any more slip-ups in the title race...

Warm reception for Martin Odegaard

14:59 , George Flood

Massive cheer around the stadium as Martin Odegaard's name is read out.

Arsenal have missed him so much, especially in attack. He'll want to hit the ground running today.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

14:59 , George Flood

The teams are out at the Emirates!

It’s very gloomy indeed in north London ahead of kick-off, with the floodlights definitely needed from the outset.

The rain is coming down.

Kick-off coming up

14:51 , George Flood

Final preparations at the Emirates!

Kick-off is just 10 minutes away...

Gabriel Jesus out to end long Arsenal goal drought

14:45 , George Flood

Can Gabriel Jesus finally end his long Arsenal goal drought this afternoon?

The Brazilian has yet to score at all this season in the Premier League, with his lone strike in 15 appearances across all competitions so far coming in the Carabao Cup last-16 win over Championship side Preston last month.

Jesus has not netted for the Gunners in the top-flight since all the way back on January 30, when he scored the first goal in a 2-1 win for Arsenal over Forest at the City Ground.

Will Forest prove his good luck charm again?

Nuno explains Morgan Gibbs-White absence for Nottingham Forest

14:34 , George Flood

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo has addressed Morgan Gibbs-White’s surprise absence from his squad this afternoon.

“He’s not in the right moment,” he said.

“We’ve been taking care of him since the knock in the Chelsea game, he has been trying hard, but he’s not in the position to do it today.”

No more margin for error for Arsenal in title race

14:25 , George Flood

More pre-match thoughts from the Emirates, where Arsenal simply cannot afford any more slip-ups if they hope to get back into the title race....

🗣️ "Arsenal really need to go on a big run."@sr_collings reacts to some slightly surprising Gunners team news at the Emirates



LIVE: https://t.co/g2XChSAvWs#ARSNFO pic.twitter.com/UFTJXviPek — Standard Sport (@standardsport) November 23, 2024

Huge selection calls from Mikel Arteta

14:18 , George Flood

Some big calls from Arteta with that team, most notably around Kai Havertz.

Be interesting to hear what Arteta has to say for the reasons behind that.

No Morgan Gibbs-White for Nottingham Forest with Chris Wood on bench

14:08

The headline team news from a Nottingham Forest perspective this afternoon is that Chris Wood - the Premier League’s joint-second top scorer so far this season with eight goals - is only a substitute.

Taiwo Awoniyi leads the attack instead, with Nuno’s only other change coming in midfield where England’s Morgan Gibbs-White is absent completely and replaced by West Ham loanee James Ward-Prowse.

Elliot Anderson misses out with a foot issue, with Harry Toffolo and Eric da Silva Moreira coming onto the bench.

Bukayo Saka starts as Arsenal show five changes

14:00

So Bukayo Saka is fit to start for Arsenal this afternoon, but Declan Rice is only a substitute as Jorginho and Mikel Merino come into midfield with Martin Odegaard.

Riccardo Calafiori and Leandro Trossard are in from the off after recovering from their respective injuries, though Kai Havertz is on the bench as Gabriel Jesus starts up front instead.

It looks like Jurrien Timber is switching to right-back to cover Ben White’s absence, with Calafiori on the left of defence.

Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey also drop to the bench after five changes in total from Mikel Arteta, who has Raheem Sterling back among the substitutes.

Nottingham Forest lineup

13:50 , George Flood

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno, Yates, Ward-Prowse, Dominguez, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Awoniyi

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Williams, Toffolo, Moreira, Boly, Wood, Silva, Sosa

Arsenal lineup

13:47 , George Flood

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Jorginho, Merino; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Partey, Rice, Nwaneri, Sterling, Martinelli, Havertz

Mikel Arteta focusing on positives despite Ben White blow

13:45 , George Flood

Mikel Arteta admitted that the long-term absence of Ben White posed problems for Arsenal, but he did not want to dwell on the negatives with so many other key players now back fit.

“It is a challenge,” he said. “It was something that we didn't expect at all because, when we talk about consistency and availability in the defensive line, Ben was probably the best with Gabi [Gabriel] and Wilo [William Saliba].

“So we’ll miss him but that’s it. We’re going to have to find alternatives, that's it.

“But there are a lot of positives as well, because Declan is back, Bukayo is back.

“Jurrien is in a good place because he could not play the last game.

“Leo [Trossard] came back in a good place, Riccy’s [Riccardo Calafiori] back after missing five or six weeks. That’s a lot of players and that’s great news.”

Mikel Arteta confirms Ben White facing 'months' out after surgery

13:38

Yesterday Mikel Arteta brought the news that Arsenal regular Ben White was now looking at “months” on the sidelines after underdoing a knee procedure.

Pushed for the latest on the versatile defender’s recovery, Arteta said: “Ben is going to be out for months.

“It’s been different kind of struggles, it’s never been the same thing, but we had to make a decision in the last few weeks, unfortunately.

“We know that Ben is going to push every boundary but it got to a point where we had to protect the player and we decided to do the surgery.

“He agreed with that, and obviously it will keep him out for a few months.

“We have to see how he reacts post-surgery, I don't expect him to be out for half a season or year but I cannot tell you exactly [how long].”

Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka with Arsenal squad

13:27 , George Flood

Arsenal’s players have arrived at the Emirates, with Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard all present this afternoon.

Let’s see which of them are deemed ready to start by Mikel Arteta.

Storm Bert hits London

13:22 , George Flood

Storm Bert has hit London this weekend, bringing with it some torrential rain, huge winds and power cuts.

Hopefully not too bad in N5, where it was very gloomy indeed a little earlier on...

Mikel Arteta wants 250 more games as he reveals biggest Arsenal achievement

13:14 , George Flood

Mikel Arteta certainly seems to have the appetite for at least 250 more games in charge of Arsenal, telling reporters yesterday: “It is about energy and what I love doing, for sure.”

The Gunners boss also had a passionate response when asked what he felt was his biggest achievement in his five years at the Emirates so far...

He said: “Bringing the club together, 100 per cent.

“Lifting the spirit and giving a very clear DNA to the football club and setting it right again to be representing this club and this football shirt, from the players to everybody who works at the club in the way that is expected at this level.”

Mikel Arteta hunting trophies as he reaches major Arsenal milestone

13:07 , George Flood

Today is a special occasion for Mikel Arteta as it marks his 250th game in charge of Arsenal across all competitions since being appointed back in December 2019 as the long-term successor to fellow Spaniard Unai Emery.

“I’m extremely grateful, very happy, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it because of the people that I work with every single day and because I understand how lucky I am to be sitting where I am, and you always want more,” Arteta said yesterday of reaching the milestone.

“I feel a huge pride to see the people that work in our organisation and how they feel about the club right now, and what we transmit as a football club and as a team.

“But it is about winning and the end, I want more, I want big trophies and we are on that journey.”

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction

12:59 , George Flood

Arsenal have not lost at home so far this season, while Forest have impressed hugely on the road - stunning the likes of Liverpool at Anfield.

With that in mind, it would not be a surprise to see the spoils shared this weekend.

Draw, 1-1.

Nottingham Forest team news

12:52 , George Flood

Nuno Espirito Santo admitted earlier this week that Nottingham Forest have some “situations to manage” on the team news front ahead of the trip to the Emirates.

Long-term absentees Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare are definitely out, while Elliot Anderson was set to be assessed and Ramon Sosa only arrived back from international duty with Paraguay on Thursday.

Full-back Ola Aina is expected to be involved despite suggestions that he may have picked up an injury while playing for Nigeria.

Arsenal team news

12:46 , George Flood

Arsenal will hope that Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are both able to feature this afternoon after each pulling out of England duty with knocks sustained in the draw with Chelsea before the international break.

Both took partial part in training at London Colney on Friday but it remains to be seen if they will be fit to start today.

Riccardo Calafiori is also back, while Leandro Trossard is expected to play after an injury sustained with Belgium in the Nations League.

However, Mikel Arteta confirmed yesterday that Ben White was now unfortunately facing “months” on the sidelines after a knee operation, while fellow defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are also still out.

Raheem Sterling is also available for selection again after being ineligible to face parent club Chelsea a fortnight ago.

How to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

12:40 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: Today’s game will not be broadcast live in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout still imposed across English football on Saturdays.

Free highlights: Match of the Day will broadcast highlights when it airs at 10:30pm GMT on BBC One tonight.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live

12:37 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest.

It could be another tough test for the Gunners today following the international break as they take on away-day specialists and a surprise package under Nuno Espirito Santo who currently sit just one place behind them in the Premier League table due to a slightly inferior goal difference.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 3pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest build-up, team news and live updates with Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium.