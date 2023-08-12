Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates after Eddie Nketiah goal

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way

Arsenal’s first game of the season at home to Nottingham Forest was postponed by half an hour due to a turnstile issue affecting fans trying to get into the ground.

Mikel Arteta’s side wouold have wanted to get their Premier League campaign off to a good start against Nottingham Forest, who finished four points above the relegation places in the 2022-23 season.

Arsenal have made a few key additions ahead of the start to the season, including signing Declan Rice from West Ham for a reported £105 million. While Forest, who signed 22 players after securing promotion to the top flight, have only added Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga to bolster their side for the 2023-24 season.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League updates

Arsenal - Ramsdale, Partey, White, Saliba, Timber, Rice, Havertz, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Forest - Turner, Aurier, Worrall, McKenna, Boly, Aina, Mangala, Danilo, Yates, Gibbs-White, Johnson

GOAL - Nketiah puts Arsenal ahead on 25’ (1-0)

Arsenal FC 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest FC

13:34

Assist William Alain André Gabriel Saliba

13:33

Arsenal have the lead and rightly so after the first half an hour at the Emirates. The Gunners have dominated proceedings and are good value for their advantage.

13:30

Yellow Card Temitayo Olufisayo Olaoluwa Aina

13:27

Goal Edward Keddar Nketiah

13:27

The anticipation rises inside the Emirates as Saka has space in the penalty area. His attempted cross ricochets behind off McKenna. Can the hosts make the most of this opportunity?

13:26

Forest are trying to gain a foothold in the contest having enjoyed just over 13 per cent of the possession so far. But they just cannot keep the ball from their opponents for long enough at the moment.

13:23

An anxious moment for Forest as Turner's attempted clearance is charged down by Nketiah. Thankfully for the visitors, the ball ricochets well wide of the target, but their hearts will have momentarily been in their mouths.

13:22

We are still goalless inside the opening 20 minutes at the Emirates, where Arsenal have fond memories of their last two meetings with Forest. Indeed, both culminated in commanding 5-0 victories for the Gunners. More of the same today would do very nicely for the hosts.

13:20

Arsenal continuing to enjoy most of the possession in their opening match of the season. But the Gunners must look to record more attempts on goal.

13:18

Forest's lacking of a clinical edge was evident with that Johnson opportunity going begging. They only scored three times during pre-season and failed to find the net in each of their final four warm-up matches.

13:16

At the other end, Odegaard threads a neat throughball looking for Nketiah. Turner is quickly out to smother the ball, though the Arsenal forward is subsequently ruled offside.

13:14

CHANCE! Johnson must do better! Against the run of play, Forest are in behind Arsenal, who went to sleep at the back. Johnson is all on his own as he latches onto Boly's header and beats Ramsdale, but cannot keep his shot on target.

13:13

Today, Forest are aiming to end a run of four successive opening-day defeats. Although, the start to the game suggests they face a tough task in breaking the streak.

13:10

Saka cuts inside from the right wing and seeks out Nketiah with a clever reverse pass. However, it is just lacking the required accuracy and Turner comes out to collect.

13:09

The Gunners are unbeaten in each of their last nine home league meetings with Forest, winning five and drawing four.

13:07

Arsenal quickly settling into their rhythm and Saka earns a corner via Aina's deflection. But Forest deal with two deliveries into their box.

13:05

Both sides will be looking to address their respective form from last season. Arsenal kept just four Premier League clean sheets on home soil, while Forest had the worst away record in the division - winning just one of 19 matches and registered just eight points.

13:02

Michael Oliver is today's referee. He blows his whistle and Forest get the match under way.

Arsenal: Thousands of fans stuck outside Emirates Stadium as turnstile issues delay kick-off

13:00 , Karl Matchett

Thousands of Arsenal and Nottingham Forestfans were stuck outside Emirates Stadium on Saturday 12 August for their Premier League opener, as turnstile issues led to a kick-off delay.

Arsenal have introduced a new e-ticketing system for this season and that was reported to be the delay at the turnstiles.

Over 35,000 supporters were queuing up outside the ground just a few minutes before the scheduled 12:30pm kick-off and with empty seats in the stadium, the start was pushed back by at least 30 minutes.

Footage broadcast by TNT Sports showed the chaos outside of the Emirates.

Watch: Arsenal fans stuck outside Emirates Stadium as turnstile issues delay kick-off

12:59

Later than planned, but the players are finally making their way out onto the field. Kick-off at the Emirates is moments away.

12:59

The stadium is gradually filling up with plenty of fans now taking their seats. We should not be too far from starting here.

Fans stranded outside the Emirates

12:44 , Sonia Twigg

TNT has estimated that up to 35,000 fans may be outside the stadium, while the players head out onto the pitch for a second warm up.

Fans left outside the Emirates

12:36 , Sonia Twigg

A number of fans have been unable to get into the stadium leading to a delayed kick off (Getty Images)

12:27

Kick-off has been delayed by 30 minutes due to an issue at the turnstiles. Stay tuned for further updates.

12:23

It is not the first time the two sides are meeting on the opening weekend of a Premier League season. Indeed, they did the same a quarter of a century ago, Marc Overmars scoring the winner as Arsenal prevailed 2-1 at Highbury.

12:23

Meanwhile, Matt Turner starts in goal in the week he joined Forest from Arsenal. The former Gunner is one of two new signings named in Steve Cooper's starting line-up along with Aina, who joined on a free transfer. Interestingly, there is no place for Awoniyi, who enjoyed a strong finish to last season - scoring the winner against Arsenal in May.

12:19

Mikel Arteta makes just a single change from last weekend's Community Shield victory - albeit a hugely intriguing one with Nketiah replacing Gabriel, who drops to the bench. In a subsequent tactical reshuffle, White moves across into the heart of defence with Thomas starting at right-back. Havertz moves into an attacking three-man midfield alongside Odegaard and Rice, with Nketiah leading the line.

12:07

SUBS: Ethan Horvath, Neco Williams, Cheikhou Kouyate, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Moussa Niakhite, Anthony Elanga, Remo Freuler, Lewis O'Brien.

12:07

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (3-4-3): Matt Turner; Willy Boly, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna; Serge Aurier, Ryan Yates, Orel Mangala, Ola Aina; Danilo, Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White.

12:03

SUBS: Karl Hein, Gabriel Magalhaes, Emile Smith Rowe, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson.

12:03

ARSENAL (4-3-3): Aaron Ramsdale; Thomas Partey, Ben White, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

12:03

The opening weekend of the Premier League continues with reigning champions Manchester City setting the early tempo with a commanding 3-0 win over Burnley on Friday. Arsenal will aim to follow suit as they look to launch their title challenge against the side that ended their pursuit last season.

12:03

Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

Confirmed lineups: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

11:51 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed lineups:

Arsenal - Ramsdale, Partey, White, Saliba, Timber, Rice, Havertz, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Forest - Turner, Aurier, Worrall, McKenna, Boly, Aina, Mangala, Danilo, Yates, Gibbs-White, Johnson

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🪵 Timber at the back

🍚 Rice in the middle

📞 Eddie leads the line



Time to set the tone, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/qctSrWBjzG — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 12, 2023

11:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

12:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.