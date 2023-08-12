Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live: Score and latest updates from the Emirates

Bukayo Saka (right) and Eddie Nketiah celebrate the former's stunning strike - Getty Images/Julian Finney

01:45 PM BST

45 min: Arsenal 2 Nottingham Forest 0

There will be three minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

01:44 PM BST

44 min: Arsenal 2 Nottingham Forest 0

Steve Cooper will know his Nottingham Forest side are under huge pressure. Rice takes aim from long range but it is a fairly easy save for Turner. Arsenal will not want half-time, Nottingham Forest definitely will.

01:39 PM BST

39 min: Arsenal 2 Nottingham Forest 0

Arsenal are just piling on the pressure now. Martinelli’s cross is just too high for Nketiah and then the latter hits a shot wide. Nottingham Forest are desperate for half-time here and this could get ugly for them.

01:37 PM BST

37 min: Arsenal 2 Nottingham Forest 0

Nottingham Forest get forward through Aurier on the right-hand side but his cross is woeful and ends up in the arms of Ramsdale. How much will Johnson be thinking about that huge early chance that he spurned when it was 0-0?

01:34 PM BST

GOAL!

Arsenal 2 Nottingham Forest 0 (Saka) What a finish from Saka! The pressure has been building on Nottingham Forest and Arsenal have made it 2-0. Nottingham Forest fail to clear from a corner. Saka picks the ball up on the right and like so many times today cuts inside. He then lets rip from just outside the box and his curling shot goes into the top corner. Arsenal in complete control now.

01:29 PM BST

28 min: Arsenal 1 Nottingham Forest 0

Aina is the first man in the book this afternoon after taking down Saka.

01:27 PM BST

GOAL!

Arsenal 1 Nottingham Forest 0 (Nketiah) Arsenal take the lead at the Emirates. Martinelli, down the left, does a fancy turn to get past two Nottingham Forest defenders but is very lucky as the ball lands at the feet of Nketiah. He cuts onto his right foot and his shot deflects off Worrall and goes in past Turner.

01:22 PM BST

21 min: Arsenal 0 Nottingham Forest 0

Nearly a disastrous for former Arsenal man Matt Turner. He takes way too long in the ball in his own penalty area and Nketiah manages to block the clearance. Fortunately for Turner and Nottingham Forest, the ball does not end up in the back of their own net. A nervy moment for Turner.

01:20 PM BST

19 min: Arsenal 0 Nottingham Forest 0

Arsenal are still dominating the ball but Nottingham Forest have not conceded a guilt-edge chance yet and they should have taken the lead through Johnson. The longer they can keep Arsenal at bay and stay in the game the more they will grow in confidence.

01:14 PM BST

13 min: Arsenal 0 Nottingham Forest 0

Odegaard plays the ball through to Nketiah but Turner is out quickly and smothers it. The offside flag goes up as well with Nketiah a couple of yards offside, which he would have known as soon as he made the run.

01:12 PM BST

11 min: Arsenal 0 Nottingham Forest 0

What a chance for Brennan Johnson and Nottingham Forest! The ball is headed forward and Johnson sprints onto it. He is one-on-one with Ramsdale but his lifted attempt misses the target. He should have done so much better and Nottingham Forest should be ahead despite Arsenal having had 90% possession.

Brennan Johnson (right) misses golden early chance for Nottingham Forest - Getty Images/Clive Mason

01:10 PM BST

10 min: Arsenal 0 Nottingham Forest 0

Saka, who has been very active in this game so far, cuts inside and crosses towards the back post but Nketiah’s header is a poor one and goes out for a goal-kick.

Bukayo Saka (right) has played a prominent role in the game so far - Getty Images/Julian Finney

01:09 PM BST

8 min: Arsenal 0 Nottingham Forest 0

Saka cuts in from the right and tries to feed the ball through to the onrunning Nketiah but the ball goes through to Turner, on debut against his former club. Nottingham Forest have had barely any possession in the opening 10 minutes and they need to get hold of the ball for a period.

01:05 PM BST

5 min: Arsenal 0 Nottingham Forest 0

Arsenal have the first corner of the game which Saka will take. It is an inswinger which looks like it might be sneaking in at the front post but former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier heads it out for another corner. Nottingham Forest head the second corner away from danger.

01:03 PM BST

2 min: Arsenal 0 Nottingham Forest 0

As you would expect Arsenal having the majority of possession early on. Arsenal are first to create an half chance. The ball is played over the top into the path of Saka running into the right-hand channel. He plays the ball across the box but it is cleared away.

01:00 PM BST

Kick-off

We are underway, finally, at the Emirates.

12:57 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

12:56 PM BST

Kick-off is nearly here

The players have just made their way out onto the pitch and kick-off is just a matter of minutes away. 30 minutes later than it should have been but most of the fans have now made their way into the stadium.

12:47 PM BST

Delayed kick-off approaching

Both sets of players have headed back into the dressing room after a second, shorter warm-up. That would suggest that kick-off will be at 13.00.

Here is an update from TNT Sports’ Jules Breach on the current situation:

First game of the season at the Emirates for Arsenal and Forest and there’s a delay to kick off due to technical issue with the new e-ticketing system. 35,000 fans need to safely make their way into the stadium. It is moving now so confirmation it will be a 1pm kick off. — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) August 12, 2023

12:46 PM BST

Experiences of kick-off delays

The TNT crew have been talking through their own experiences of delays to kick-off, including due to the weather:

12:39 PM BST

Second warm-ups

The Nottingham Forest players are back out doing a light warm-up. The delayed kick-off is still at 13.00 currently but that could be pushed back further depending on how many more fans can make their way into the stadium.

12:28 PM BST

Reason for delay

They have a brand new e-ticketing system in operation at the Emirates which has led to the game being delayed by at least 30 minutes. 13.00 is the earliest this game will kick off but it could be later.

12:24 PM BST

Kick-off delayed

With thousands of fans still stranded outside the Emirates due to a delay at the turnstiles, kick-off has been delayed by 30 minutes. The game will now start at 13.00.

UPDATE: This afternoon's game with Nottingham Forest will now kick off at 1pm (UK), due to a delay at the turnstiles. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 12, 2023

12:21 PM BST

What impact will Rice have on Arsenal?

The TNT crew have been giving their thoughts on the impact that Declan Rice will have on Arsenal:

12:19 PM BST

Kick-off is approaching

The Arsenal players are going through their warm-ups as kick-off at the Emirates is just 10 minutes away.

Ready to give our all 👊 pic.twitter.com/grw4peTimB — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 12, 2023

12:18 PM BST

Turner back on familiar ground

What must be going through Matt Turner’s mind? This time last week he was an Arsenal player. Today he makes his debut against them for Nottingham Forest.

Back in familiar territory 📍 pic.twitter.com/VtoD6gSTEy — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 12, 2023

12:10 PM BST

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to TNT Sports

“We need to show that we can perform and deserve to win and that is what are going to do today. I think that is what every manager wants. That every year we get better. We have improved the way of play.”

On his team selection:

“It is every game demands different things and Eddie [Nketiah] didn’t play last game and has done really well in pre-season and he deserves to play

Can you confirm if you are playing three at the back?

“No.”

Why does Nketiah start?

“Because he has been really good and always been a threat. Every game needs different qualities. This is how we start the game and we will probably finish in a very different way.”

12:05 PM BST

Awoniyi getting ready

Taiwo Awoniyi was Nottingham Forest’s top goalscorer last season but starts on the bench today as he has been struggling with injury.

12:00 PM BST

Arsenal in the building

The Arsenal players have arrived ahead of their opening game of the new Premier League season. There are debuts for three Arsenal players today; Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz.

The Gunners are in the building 🏡 pic.twitter.com/DBpevovycM — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 12, 2023

11:55 AM BST

Stat attack

Arsenal’s recent record at home on the opening day of the season is pretty poor. They have lost their opening league game in four of the last six seasons when playing their opening game at home.

The omens are not on Nottingham Forest’s side; Arsenal are unbeaten in 12 home games against Nottingham Forest in all competitions. Nottingham Forest’s last away victory against Arsenal was a 3-1 win at Highbury in 1989. However Nottingham Forest did secure their Premier League survival last season by beating Arsenal 1-0 at home.

11:50 AM BST

Cooper talks to TNT

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has just been speaking to TNT Sports. He is keen to see his side improve away from home this season:

11:47 AM BST

Away side arrive

The visitors to the Emirates this afternoon, Nottingham Forest, have arrived. They secured their Premier League survival last season against Arsenal in the final few weeks of last season. It will be a strange day for Matt Turner, who signed for Nottingham Forest from Arsenal earlier this week and makes his debut against his former employers.

11:41 AM BST

Full team news

Arsenal have made one change from their starting line-up that beat Manchester City on penalties to win the Community Shield last weekend. Centre-back Gabriel comes out and is replaced by striker Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal’s three summer signings, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber, all start.

Nottingham Forest give a debut to former Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, who only signed from Arsenal earlier this week.

Their top scorer from last season, Taiwo Awoniyi, is on the bench and is joined by summer signings Anthony Elanga and Chris Wood, who was at the club on loan for the latter half of last season.

11:38 AM BST

Odegaard speaking to TNT

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been speaking to TNT Sports ahead of their opening fixture against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates:

11:34 AM BST

Nottingham Forest team news

How we'll line up to take on @Arsenal 📋#ARSNFO — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 12, 2023

11:33 AM BST

Arsenal team news

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🪵 Timber at the back

🍚 Rice in the middle

📞 Eddie leads the line



Time to set the tone, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/qctSrWBjzG — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 12, 2023

08:59 AM BST

Arteta: Early signings can give Arsenal edge over rivals

By Martin Bedford

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s timely transfer business can give them an edge over their Premier League rivals who continue their summer squad building as the new season gets under way.

Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice were all signed by mid-July as Arsenal started the summer with a signing spree in excess of £200million. David Raya, the goalkeeper, is set to move to the Emirates Stadium on loan from Brentford and, while Tottenham captain Harry Kane was holed up in a house waiting to fly to Munich and Moises Caicedo was at the centre of a tug-of-war between Chelsea and Liverpool, Arteta has praised Arsenal’s forward planning.

“I think it definitely helps, especially for the player and getting to the environment and getting set. Also for the coaches it is important, for the media, for the commercial for the clubs as well, especially when you go on tour to be certain and have the players you are going to have for the season so it was something very positive for us,” said the head coach.

Declan Rice is one of three summer signings so far for Mikel Arteta's side - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

“Listen everybody is trying their best to get the best possible squad and the best possible business done as early as possible I can imagine. I would try to do that in the best way, we cannot control what the rest do.”

Nottingham Forest are the visitors to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday as Arsenal start a Premier League season at home for the first time in five years.

The summer recruitment drive has improved the overall quality and competition for places within Arteta’s squad and – with a return to Champions League football to contend with – making use of his squad in the coming months could be crucial: “We would like to use the squad in a different way this season, especially with the Champions League.

“There’s going to be a very different need. We made a decision to treat the Europa League in a different way than we’re certainly going to do this season with the Champions League. So I think you’re going to see a shift.

“But it had its advantages as well. The chemistry, the understanding of that group was excellent. And sometimes even if the opponent knows what you’re going to do, if you do it at the top level it’s still not easy to go against it.”