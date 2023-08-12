Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE!

The Gunners begin their challenge for the 2023-24 Premier League title right here with a Saturday lunchtime kick-off against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium. Last season certainly went above expectations for Mikel Arteta’s team... can this one do so too?

Certainly, Arsenal’s intentions are clear with Declan Rice the marquee signing of a high-quality summer that has also seen Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber arrive ahead of their home debuts for the club today. David Raya will not join them despite agreeing a £30m move from Brentford. After Manchester City’s result last night, the Gunners want to lay down an early marker of their own.

Forest pulled off an impressive escape from relegation last time out and will have survival on their mind once again, with an opening-day upset a great way to set about that goal. Follow Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the stadium.

Kick-off: 12.30pm BST | Emirates Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports

Standard Sport prediction

10:33 , Matt Verri

Stuart Pearce and Nigel Clough scored in Forest’s last win away at Arsenal, all the way back in 1989.

The travelling fans may feel some opening-day madness is their best route to a repeat result yet the Gunners enjoyed some solid preparation at Wembley and should hit the ground running.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Nottingham Forest team news

10:27 , Matt Verri

Nottingham Forest’s injury troubles of last season have not fully subsided.

Omar Richards (hernia) is nearing a return from a year out while Wayne Hennessey (knee) and Felipe (knee) are out. Brennan Johnson (ankle) should be fit but Moussa Niakhate (elbow) and Taiwo Awoniyi (ankle) are doubts.

Matt Turner is in contention though to start for Forest, just a couple of days after completing his move from Arsenal.

Arsenal team news

10:21 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have not completed the signing of new goalkeeper David Raya in time for him to be in the squad this afternoon.

Asked if Raya could make his Arsenal debut this Premier League opening weekend, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta replied: “No. We have no news on any incomings.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jorginho will both be available, however. Zinchenko has shaken off a calf injury in time to be available for the Emirates Stadium clash, having grafted to beat the issue across pre-season.

Jorginho had been carrying a muscle problem but boss Mikel Arteta expects the former Chelsea midfielder to be available for selection.

Gabriel Jesus will miss out as he continues to fight back from knee trouble. The Brazil forward could be back in tentative training next week but still remains some time away from a playing return.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

How to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

10:13 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the TNT Sports app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the Emirates.

