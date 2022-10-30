Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal will look to bounce back from a tough week when the Gunners host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

Mikel Arteta’s side dropped points for just the second time this season when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton last weekend.

And it was followed by Thursday’s 2-0 defeat at PSV in the Europa League, as Arsenal’s unbeaten run came to an end with their poorest performance of the season so far.

Arsenal have had an excellent season so far but Arteta’s side will need to show they are not running out of steam as they face a Forest side who shocked Liverpool last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 30 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey and Ben White should return to Arsenal’s starting line-up for the visit of Forest but the Gunners remain without Oleksandr Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny.

Nottingham Forest have no fresh injury concerns but Lï»¿ewis O’Brien has returned to training.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Williams; Yates, Kouyate, Freuler; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Johnson

Odds

Arsenal: 1/5

Draw: 13/2

Nottingham Forest: 15/1