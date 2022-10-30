Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: Kick off time today, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Arsenal are out to put a bad week behind them when hosting Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this afternoon.

A draw at Southampton cut their lead atop the table before PSV inflicted a 2-0 defeat on the Gunners in midweek.

The visit of bottom club Forest would typically be a perfect moment to reinvigorate their fortunes, yet Steve Cooper’s side have lost only one of their last four as they adapt to life in the top flight.

With this Arsenal’s final league game in north London until Boxing Day, the pressure will be on to get back to winning ways.

Here are all the details ahead of the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off today, Sunday, October 30, 2022.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host the match.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

TV channel and live stream: The match will not be televised live on TV in the UK.

Live blog: You can still follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(AP)

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest team news

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli should return after being among those rested for the trip to PSV.

Gabriel is the major doubt for the Gunners after he limped off in the Netherlands, while Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) is unlikely to make his comeback on Sunday and the duo of Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe remain out.

Lewis O’Brien (illness) is a doubt for Forest, who are without Omar Richards (calf), Jack Colback (back), Harry Toffolo (hamstring) and Moussa Niakhate (thigh).

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction

The Gunners should get back to winning ways against a team which has scored just one goal on the road this season.

A 2-0 win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Forest have won two of their three meetings in the cups since they last met in the Premier League, some 23 years ago.

Arsenal wins: 51

Draws: 22

Nottingham Forest wins: 28