Arsenal vs Newcastle channel tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture on TV

Arsenal have the chance to move 10 points clear in the Premier League when they host third-place Newcastle tonight.

Mikel Arteta’s side returned from the World Cup break to increase their advantage over Manchester City in the table thanks to wins over West Ham and Brighton.

The Gunners will now look to maintain their 100 per cent record at the Emirates Stadium this season, but face their toughest test yet against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle.

The visitors dropped points at home to Leeds at the weekend as they continue their top-four push, but they may find themselves in the title race too if they can cut Arsenal’s lead at the top.

When is Arsenal vs Newcastle?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 3 January.

Is Arsenal vs Newcastle on TV and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.

What is the team news?

Arsenal remain without Gabriel Jesus, but Eddie Nketiah has scored on his last two appearances for the Gunners, while Buyako Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have also found the target. Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson and nearing a return but aren’t ready yet, so Arsenal could be unchanged.

Matt Targett has joined Newcastle’s list of injury absentees, which includes Alexander Isak, Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth. Callum Wilson should return to the starting line-up.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

Odds

Arsenal: 13/16

Draw: 3/1

Newcastle: 37/10

Prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle