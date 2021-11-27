Is Arsenal vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal host Newcastle in the Premier League this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side’s fantastic run came to a chastening end at Anfield as the Gunners were thrashed 4-0 last time out.

The result hardly represented a disaster, though, with the Gunners still only three points adrift of the top four heading into the weekend.

Follow Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE!

At Newcastle, the current situation is far bleaker, with the club still winless and rock-bottom after 12 games this season.

They have endured misfortune too, with Eddie Howe’s positive Covid-19 test limiting the impact he’s been able to have on the squad since taking charge at St James’ Park. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 12.30pm on Saturday 27 November at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport App.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga; Smith Rowe, Saka, Odegaard; Aubameyang.

Newcastle: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Schar; Murphy, Willock, Shelvey, Ritchie; Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Odds

Arsenal - 4/9

Draw - 15/4

Newcastle - 6/1

Read More

Claudio Ranieri sings praises of ‘crack’ Watford star Joao Pedro

Mikel Arteta admits Newcastle wealth will be challenge to rest of Premier League

Jurgen Klopp tells Sadio Mane to ‘pay back with football’ if teams target him

Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League updates

Ranieri return to Leicester and carry on Carrick – Premier League talking points

Mikel Arteta not worried stars will leave Arsenal for Newcastle