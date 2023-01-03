Granit Xhaka's shot is saved/Arsenal vs Newcastle: Score and latest updates from the Emirates Stadium - GETTY IMAGES/MARC ATKINS

28 mins: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

First booking of the game goes to Guimaraes as he goes to ground in the Arsenal half and brings down Nketiah - needless challenge that...

25 mins: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

Arsenal are trying to get the ball to Saka on the right as much as possible, he has the beating of Burn and the Newcaslte man could be in for a long night.

It's still a case of the hosts probing away trying to find this breakthrough. It's not exactly defence vs attack, but it's not far off.

23 mins: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

The game has slowed down after the fast and furious first 10 minutes. Newcastle will be more than happy with that, even though they're not showing much in an attacking sense.

20 mins: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

There's a break as Joelinton is seen to after a challenge from Ben White. He's ok to carry on. While that was taking place Arteta was gesticulating furiously to Arsenal players on the touchline.

Sam Dean at the Emirates

It has been a typically fast start from Arsenal, who have regularly begun games on the front foot this season. The battle between Bukayo Saka and Dan Burn appears to be a particular problem for Newcastle, as Saka has cruised past a few challenges already. Newcastle are here to play, though, and they're getting through Arsenal's midfield. We're in for a cracker.

16 mins: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

Corner for Newcastle - they have a tall set of men and in this wind set pieces should be tough to deal with. Trippier's ball is good, whipped in at pace just outside the six-yard box, Schar gets a head on it, but the defender is moving away from goal and his header goes harmlessly over.

14 mins: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

Good half-chance for Arsenal following a good run and neat work from Nketiah in the inside-right channel comes to nothing when Xhaka mishits his shot. The shot is so bad that it doesn't go out and Arsenal have the ball and can attack again. Odegaard make a wonderful run in behind Burn and earn a corner as he drives towards goal. The resulting set piece comes to nothing, but the hosts are looking dangerous in attack.

11 mins: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

Newcastle seeing a bit more of the ball at the moment - it's taking a bit of pressure off their backline which is what they needed. The ball comes to Wilson, some 30 yards out, and his speculative shot (in every sense of the word) is easily dealt with by Ramsdale in the Arsenal goal.

Newcastle under pressure early on

Saka takes on the Newcastle defence - Reuters

9 mins: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

This is a case of just get to 20 minutes level for Newcastle at the moment. They have the best defensive record in the league and it's being tested at the moment.

7 mins: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

Newcastle are just settling in at the moment trying to cope with wave after wave of Arsenal attack. As I type, there's another attempt on goal: Saka drives at the box, feeds Martinelli, who then plays in Xhaka who runs the ball to much and cannot get his sliding shot on target from an acute angle.

I've said it before and I'll say it again - this a great start from the hosts, full of vim and vigour.

5 mins: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

Saka does what he does best - turns the burners on and take on his man. He beats Burn and forces a last-ditch block in the penalty area.

Great start to the match from Arsenal - they are posing problems of Newcastle from the off, just what Arteta wanted.

3 mins: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

Good from Arsenal. The early ball comes in from Martinelli, and Newcastle do just enough to clear the danger. But they don't clear it fully and, in tough, windy conditions, the ball eventually falls to man of the moment, Odegaard whose shot flies over the bar.

2 mins: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

An early change for the visitors to put the hosts under pressure with a free kick inside Arsenal's half. The wind is swirling in north London and and decent delivery could prove tough. But a flag is raised and no early pressure can be exerted by Newcastle.

Early signs are that Newcastle are making it hard for the host from playing out the back.

1 min: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

They're under way at the Emirates as the team sponsored by a UAE company takes on the Saudi-owned club - the global game and all that...

Both sides wearing their traditional garb, no garish away kits on view.

This could be a cracker

Two teams in fine form both wanting to prove that's no fluke. I cannot wait...

The teams are out on the pitch

And the match is moments away.

Move over Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson

This stat is a mark of just how well Eddie Howe has done since arriving at St James' Park.

📊 Newcastle’s 72 PL points in 2022 was 35 more than they gained in 2021



The 2 points-per-game was the best return by any Newcastle manager in a calendar year in PL pic.twitter.com/IFGRjhZtDj — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 3, 2023

The laconic Mikel Arteta speaks...

On what he's expecting tonight...

"It will be a good test."

On naming an unchanged XI from the side that beat Brighton 4-2...

"We always need to perform at the highest level and this is the team we think can do that."

On the form of Eddie Nketiah...

"Eddie is doing really well, he's making the difference in the game."

On trying to start fast in matches, as they did at Brighton...

"We always try to maximise in 96 minutes - always try in every game."

On what Arsenal need to do to win tonight...

"Everything."

Here is Howe on that Ronaldo rumour

He's seems pretty adamant it's a load of old cobblers...not sure why he'd want the Portuguese in this Newcastle side that's full of running...

Eddie Howe said there is no truth in the rumour that if Newcastle qualify for the Champions League then there is a clause in Cristiano Ronaldo's contract that would give the club the option to sign him

Eddie Howe speaks...

On what he's expecting from tonight's game...

"It will be a good game from out perspective we have to be at our very best today. Tactically they play a very high-level game so need solid foundations to be in the game. We have our way of playing too so will be interesting to see that...Never easy but that's the challenge for us today."

On Callum Wilson...

"He's back, he's fit he's ready and will give us a different focal point."

On the expectations facing Newcastle...

"Pressure on both sides - we've lived well under that pressure so far."

On rumours Cristiano Ronaldo will go to Newcastle on loan if they qualify for the Champions League...

"We wish him all the best but no truth in that from our perspective."

How have Newcastle and Eddie Howe turned things around?

It's all too tempting to shout "Saudi money" to that question, but the change has been that fast and impressive other forces are clearly at work. And one of the reasons they find themselves in the top three is that age-old verity: hard work.

A typical day starts at 6am, with a half-an-hour gym workout at the training ground, where Howe will stay until between 6pm-7pm. After staff meetings and breakfast, Howe will be on the sidelines at every training session and normally takes a hands-on approach...In the afternoon, there will be one-on-one meetings with players, as well as staff. A lot of time is spent with the video analysts, working out what clips to show the players in squad meetings as well as those he wants to gather on their opposition...He is constantly analysing teams and opposition players, as well as watching back every Newcastle performance to assess his own team. Howe is normally in bed and asleep before 10.30pm.

Read Luke Edwards' inside story of how Eddie Howe turned things around at St James' Park HERE.

Eddie Howe is working every hour God sends for Newcastle - Serena Taylor/Getty Images

Here are the two teams in non-Twitter form

ARSENAL XI TO FACE NEWCASTLE: Ramsdale, White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saliba, Nketiah, Xhaka, Zinchenko

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Lokonga, Elneny, Marquinhos, Oyedeji

Mikel Arteta has made no changes from the side that impressed in their 4-2 win over Brighton on New Years Eve.SO that mean Eddie Nketiah has the opportunity to score in four consecutive matches at home. Gabriel who?

Eddie Nketiah - Stuart MacFarlane /Getty Images

NEWCASTLE XI TO FACE ARSENAL: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Joelinton, Wilson, Almiron, Willock, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson

Callum Wilson returns from illness and comes in for Chris Wood, who is on the bench. That's the only change from the side that drew 0-0 at Leeds on New Year's Eve.

Callum Wilson - Owen Humphreys/PA

Would you have expected these two to be in the top three?

Gary Neville was asked this on Sky Sports and quickly replied: 'NO'

Here be Newcastle

Here's the Arsenal XI

⚡️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️



🇫🇷 Saliba at the back

🇳🇴 Odegaard in midfield

🇧🇷 Martinelli on the wing



Let’s start 2023 positively 🙌 pic.twitter.com/B1TN2fYDuQ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 3, 2023

Can Arsenal pull 10-points clear at the top?

By Daniel Zeqiri

Few would have predicted Arsenal vs Newcastle on January 3 would be a pivotal fixture in a Premier League title race but here we are.

Arsenal will pull 10 points clear of Manchester City if they maintain their perfect home league record this season, but they will need to break down the division's tightest defence. Newcastle have a pretty miserable record at Arsenal, but their only league defeat this season was to a stoppage-time winner at Liverpool in August. The physicality and hard running of Eddie Howe's team has made life extremely uncomfortable for opponents, as Arsenal know full well after an under-strength team was battered at St James' Park in May.

That result all-but confirmed that Arsenal had blown a chance of qualifying for the Champions League, so there is a chance for a measure of revenge. Arsenal have won 43 points from a possible 48 this season, and have scored seven in wins over West Ham and Brighton since losing Garbiel Jesus to injury.

While fans are dreaming of a first league title since 2004, securing a top-four finish was the season's primary objective and it would surely be in the bag with another win tonight (it would take Arsenal 16 points clear of Tottenham in fifth). There is little reason for Mikel Arteta to make changes, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White subbed off early at Brighton to conserve energy.

The big decision for Howe is whether to give Allan Saint-Maximin his first start since August after the winger returned from injury with some minutes off the bench in Newcastle's last few games. A front three of Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Saint-Maximin would certainly offer the speed to threaten the space behind an Arsenal high line. Both Brighton and West Ham enjoyed some success knocking direct balls in behind William Saliba and Gabriel. Arsenal will be targeting another fast start to score first and blunt Newcastle's counter-attacking strategy.

Full team news of the way shortly.