Arsenal vs Newcastle: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, kick-off time, h2h results, odds
Arsenal will be looking to ensure their draw against Crystal Palace in midweek was a mere blip as they host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday evening.
The Gunners’ recent resurgence was stalled by Roy Hodgson’s side, who produced a disciplined defensive performance to leave the Emirates with a point after a 0-0 draw.
These two sides last met only a week ago, with Arsenal eventually emerging 2-0 winners after their FA Cup third round tie had gone to extra time.
The Magpies are in dire form, their latest poor result coming in the form of a 1-0 defeat against bottom side Sheffield United, who had not previously won a league game all season.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Arsenal vs Newcastle is scheduled for an 8pm kick-off on Monday, January 18, 2021.
The game will be played behind closed doors at the Emirates Stadium due to current coronavirus restrictions.
How to watch
TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go app.
Arsenal team news
Arsenal were without both Kieran Tierney and Pablo Mari for their last game and though neither injury is thought to be serious, it remains to be seen whether either return. The same goes for Gabriel Martinelli, who hurt his ankle before the FA Cup meeting between these sides last Saturday.
Better news for Mikel Arteta is that Thomas Partey made his return in the draw with Crystal Palace, while Gabriel is available again after being an unused substitute in that game.
Arsenal predicted lineup: Leno; Bellerin, Hlding, Luiz, Tierney; Ceballos, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang; Lacazette
Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
It took the introduction of the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe for Arsenal to unlock the door in the FA Cup clash a week ago but with Arteta likely to pick his first choice XI from the outset here, the Gunners should have enough.
Head to head (h2h) Premier League history and results
Arsenal wins: 30
Draws: 10
Newcastle wins: 10
Last meeting: Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle (February 16, 2020)
Bettings odds and tips (subject to change)
Arsenal to win: 4/9
Draw: 8/1
Newcastle to win: 8/1
Aubameyang to score: 100/30
