Arsenal vs Newcastle confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Arsenal will attempt to bounce back when they face rock-bottom Newcastle United in the Premier League’s early kick-off on Saturday.

The Gunners were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield last time out, however, Mikel Arteta’s side are still well placed in the table and only trail fourth-placed West Ham by three points.

There is little optimism for Newcastle, though, who remain bottom of the league, having failed to win a single so far this season.

They did show their fighting spirit last time out in a 3-3 draw with Brentford as Eddie Howe attempts to reverse the club’s fortunes, even if a positive Covid-19 test has kept him away from the training ground.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 12.30pm on Saturday 27 November at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport App.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga; Smith Rowe, Saka, Odegaard; Aubameyang.

Newcastle: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Schar; Murphy, Willock, Shelvey, Ritchie; Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Odds

Arsenal - 4/9

Draw - 15/4

Newcastle - 6/1

