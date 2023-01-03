Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online tonight

(Getty Images)

Arsenal host Newcastle United in the Premier League tonight as first meets third at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners moved seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City as they held to a 4-2 win over Brighton on New Year’s Eve.

And now Mikel Arteta’s side can increase their advantage to 10 points, after both City and Newcastle were held at home over the weekend.

Newcastle will look to bounce back from their goalless draw against Leeds as Eddie Howe’s side continue their top-four push, but they may put themselves in the title race if they become the first team to take points off Arsenal at home this season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Newcastle?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 3 January.

Is Arsenal vs Newcastle on TV and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.

What is the team news?

Arsenal remain without Gabriel Jesus, but Eddie Nketiah has scored on his last two appearances for the Gunners, while Buyako Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have also found the target. Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson and nearing a return but aren’t ready yet, so Arsenal could be unchanged.

Matt Targett has joined Newcastle’s list of injury absentees, which includes Alexander Isak, Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth. Callum Wilson should return to the starting line-up.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

Odds

Arsenal: 13/16

Draw: 3/1

Newcastle: 37/10

Prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle