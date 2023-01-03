Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Arsenal take on Newcastle United in the Premier League tonight, as Mikel Arteta’s side look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The Gunners head into this clash seven points clear of defending champions Manchester City, who are second, and nine points clear of opponents Newcastle in third. Last time out, Arsenal were 4-2 winners against Brighton as the north London side made it two league wins from two since the World Cup break. Meanwhile, Eddie Howe’s high-flying Newcastle also returned to top-flight action with a victory but were then frustrated by Leeds in a goalless draw.

Nevertheless, the Magpies are 12 games unbeaten in the division, while Arsenal have gone 10 league matches without a defeat. Will one of those impressive runs come to an end at the Emirates Stadium this evening?

Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Newcastle with our blog below.

Arsenal have won 11 successive home games against Newcastle in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in each of the last seven.

Their last loss to the Magpies was a 1-0 league defeat in November 2010.

Arsenal go seven points clear at the top after winning six-goal thriller at Brighton

Premier League leaders Arsenal moved seven points clear at the top going into the new year after a glorious Gabriel Martinelli goal capped a thrilling 4-2 victory at Brighton.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah set the Gunners on course for a fifth consecutive top-flight success to cement their status as serious title contenders.

Kaoru Mitoma reduced Albion’s deficit 25 minutes from time before Martinelli, aided by a wonderful Odegaard assist, raced half the length of the pitch to stylishly restore the three-goal advantage.

Seagulls substitute Evan Ferguson increased the tension going into the final stages by claiming his first Premier League goal, while Mitoma thought he had set up a grandstand finish, only for his 89th-minute strike to be disallowed for offside.

Despite the unwanted anxiety of the late drama, the in-form visitors held on to celebrate an impressive victory and take a healthy advantage into 2023.

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction

Newcastle haven’t been beaten in the league since August of last year but lacked a clinical edge in front of goal last time out against Leeds.

Arsenal will be more aggressive this evening which could leave them vulnerable defensively but with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah all in great form the league leaders should have enough firepower to get through this tough test.

Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle.

Arsenal vs Newcastle predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

What is the early team news?

Arsenal remain without Gabriel Jesus, but Eddie Nketiah has scored on his last two appearances for the Gunners, while Buyako Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have also found the target.

Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson and nearing a return but aren’t ready yet, so Arsenal could be unchanged.

Matt Targett has joined Newcastle’s list of injury absentees, which includes Alexander Isak, Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth.

However, Callum Wilson should return to the starting line-up.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle

The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 3rd January.

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Arsenal take on Newcastle in a top of the table clash.

The Gunners are sitting on a pretty seven point lead over Manchester City with third-placed Newcastle a couple of points further back.

That could all change tonight though as Eddie Howe’s side make the trip to London having not lost in the league since a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool back in August. That’s a run of 12 fixtures and they’ll be confident of taking something out of the match at the Emirates stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s high flyers are full of confidence though and they’ll be hoping to further extend their lead over City who have a difficult game against Chelsea coming up later this week.