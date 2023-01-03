Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League score and latest updates from the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal take on Newcastle United in the Premier League tonight, as Mikel Arteta’s side look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The Gunners head into this clash seven points clear of defending champions Manchester City, who are second, and nine points clear of opponents Newcastle in third. Last time out, Arsenal were 4-2 winners against Brighton as the north London side made it two league wins from two since the World Cup break. Meanwhile, Eddie Howe’s high-flying Newcastle also returned to top-flight action with a victory but were then frustrated by Leeds in a goalless draw.

Nevertheless, the Magpies are 12 games unbeaten in the division, while Arsenal have gone 10 league matches without a defeat. Will one of those impressive runs come to an end at the Emirates Stadium this evening?

Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Newcastle with our blog below.

Arsenal vs Newcastle

Arsenal host Newcastle in top of the table Premier League clash

Gunners come into match nine points clear of third placed Newcastle

Newcastle unbeaten in 12 league games but drew with Leeds last time out

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Arsenal FC 0 - 0 Newcastle United FC

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

19:54 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Newcastle earn themselve a respite after winning a free kick inside their own half. They take their time sending people up the pitch before Kieran Trippier tries to pick out Fabian Schar on the edge of the Arsenal box.

William Saliba is marking him though and he wins the ball in the air before nodding it clear.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

19:53 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Arsenal have realy started quickly here. Martinelli weaves into the box and has a shot blocked but Eddie Nketiah tries to poke the loose ball home as well. It squirts out to Bukayo Saka who loses possession and goes down in the area looking for a penalty.

Story continues

He doesn’t get one and Newcastle boot the ball away.

Arsenal are determined to stay on the attack though as Saka is given the all and makes a darting run through the middle of the pitch before playing Martinelli into the box. He rolls the ball to the byline for Granit Xhaka’s overlapping run but the midfielder’s lunging shot finishes in the side netting.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

19:49 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Chance! Granit Xhaka shifts out to the left and goes on a decent run down the left side before sending the ball to Gabriel Martinelli who brings it into the box.

He pulls a pass back to Ben White whose shot is blocked up into the air. There’s an attempted clearance from Newcastle but the ball drops to Martin Odegaard who volleys a left-footed shot over the crossbar!

Kick off: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

19:48 , Michael Jones

The match gets underway and Newcastle take control of the ball early on. They move down the right side of the pitch where Kieran Trippier pushes up and whips a cross into the middle but Arsenal deal with it easily enough.

Arsenal vs Newcastle

19:43 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

This should be an intriguing contest at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal will move 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table if they are victorious tonight.

Newcastle meanwhile will move within six points of the lead if they defeat the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal not getting carried away despite Premier League lead

19:40 , Michael Jones

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insisted there was still a “long, long” way to go in the Premier League title race after the leaders ended the year seven points clear courtesy of a thrilling 4-2 win at Brighton.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli helped the Gunners tighten their stranglehold on top spot going into 2023.

The visitors led 3-0 and 4-1 at the Amex Stadium but survived a nervy finish after a VAR intervention prevented the Seagulls reducing the deficit to 4-3 with a minute to play.

A fifth consecutive top-flight success for the north London club saw them take full advantage of nearest rivals Manchester City and Newcastle being held to home draws earlier in the day.

Despite the healthy position, head coach Arteta, whose side host the third-placed Magpies on Tuesday, said his squad were not getting carried away.

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal not getting carried away despite Premier League lead

Arsenal’s latest star

19:37 , Michael Jones

Eddie Nketiah has scored in three successive Premier League starts at home and has 11 goals in his last 11 starts at the Emirates in all competitions.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Howe vs Arsenal

19:34 , Michael Jones

Eddie Howe has never won as a manager at the Emirates Stadium, losing all six of his career Premier League matches there (five defeats with Bournemouth, one with Newcastle), by an aggregate score of 16-2.

His club did win their last game against Arsenal, taking a 2-0 victory in their previous Premier League meeting in May.

If Newcastle were to defeat Arsenal again today, they will have won consecutive league games against them for the first time since 1996.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle’s new year blues

19:31 , Michael Jones

Newcastle have only won their opening league fixture of a calendar year once in the last 10 attempts, beating Stoke City 1-0 in 2018. During that run they’ve drawn twice and lost seven of those new year fixtures.

Yet, having beaten Tottenham 2-1 in October, they’re looking to win away at both north London sides in a Premier League season for the first time since 2001/02.

Kieran Trippier feels vindicated in joining Newcastle after impressive results

19:28 , Michael Jones

Kieran Trippier believes his decision to join Newcastle United has been vindicated as they look to maintain their challenge at the top of the Premier League.

Eyebrows were raised last January when the England defender swapped Atletico Madrid for a club in the thick of a relegation battle, but already it is looking to be a sound call.

The Magpies eased away from danger after Trippier arrived last term and have enjoyed a brilliant start to this season, which continued after the World Cup break with Boxing Day’s 3-0 win at Leicester moving them up to second.

Kieran Trippier feels vindicated in joining Newcastle after impressive results

The best defence in the league

19:25 , Michael Jones

Newcastle could win four consecutive Premier League away matches for the first time since October 1996. The Magpies have the division’s best defensive record, conceding only 11 goals and keeping an unrivalled nine clean sheets.

Leading from the front

19:22 , Michael Jones

Martin Odegaard has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last 13 Premier League appearances, scoring seven and setting up five.

His performances are helping Arsenal increase their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

(EPA)

Can Newcastle keep Arsenal quiet?

19:19 , Michael Jones

Arsenal have scored in 17 consecutive Premier League matches since a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle at St. James’ Park in May. Will Newcastle be the ones to end this streak again?

Eddie Howe won’t ‘handcuff’ himself for summer with needless January spending

19:16 , Michael Jones

Eddie Howe has warned he will not derail Newcastle United’s summer transfer mission with needless spending in January.

The Magpies head into Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds at St James’ Park sitting in third place in the table and being tipped to have a significant say in the title race.

Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed ownership group have invested around £210million in the squad since completing their takeover in October 2021 and will look to strengthen further within the confines of spending rules, although Howe is adamant they will be shrewd next month.

Eddie Howe won’t ‘handcuff’ himself for summer with needless January spending

Newcastle’s hot streak

19:13 , Michael Jones

The 0-0 draw against Leeds on New Year’s Eve brought an end to Newcastle’s run of six straight league victories but they are unbeaten in 12 games since a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool on 31st August with eight wins and four draws during that time.

It is their longest Premier League unbeaten streak since going 14 matches without defeat from May to November 2011.

Elsewhere in the Premier League

19:10 , Michael Jones

There are three other Premier League matches happening tonight.

Everton vs Brighton and Leicester vs Fulham also kick off at 7.45pm before Manchester United take on Bournemouth at 8pm.

The main focus here will be on Arsenal and Newcastle but there will be a few updates on the other games throughout the evening too.

Arsenal vs Newcastle

19:08 , Michael Jones

The Gunners are on a run of 10 straight league victories at Emirates Stadium, dating back to last season.

Arsenal have won 14 of their opening 16 top-flight games - the five other teams to have started a season at least as well all went on to win the title

Martin Odegaard warns title rivals there is plenty more to come from Arsenal

19:02 , Michael Jones

Martin Odegaard has warned Arsenal’s title rivals there is plenty more to come from the Premier League leaders in 2023.

The Gunners start the new year seven points clear at the summit after capitalising on slip-ups from Manchester City and Newcastle with a thrilling 4-2 New Year’s Eve success at Brighton.

Influential Gunners captain Odegaard orchestrated victory on the south coast, claiming the visitors’ second goal before providing a sublime assist for the fourth, scored by Gabriel Martinelli.

Despite 14 wins from 16 top-flight games this term, the playmaker feels Arsenal have significant room for development as they bid to become champions for the first time since 2004.

Martin Odegaard warns title rivals there is plenty more to come from Arsenal

Arsenal vs Newcastle

18:57 , Michael Jones

Newcastle won 2-0 at home in the most recent meeting last May and are vying to earn consecutive league victories in this fixture for the first time since the mid-1990s.

Arsenal could equal the Premier League record of 29 clean sheets against a particular opponent, currently held by Manchester United against Tottenham.

Arsenal vs Newcastle team changes

18:52 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta names an unchanged team to the one that defeated Brighton last time out. Eddie Nketiah continues to lead the line but Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are both one booking away from triggering a ban.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe brings back Callum Wilson in Newcastle’s only change. Chris Wood is the man who drops out.

Arsenal vs Newcastle line-ups

18:48 , Michael Jones

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah

⚡️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️



🇫🇷 Saliba at the back

🇳🇴 Odegaard in midfield

🇧🇷 Martinelli on the wing



Let’s start 2023 positively 🙌 pic.twitter.com/B1TN2fYDuQ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 3, 2023

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Newcastle must ‘keep perspective’ following frustrating stalemate with Leeds, Eddie Howe says

18:40 , Michael Jones

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has urged his players not to lose perspective after their hopes of a seventh successive Premier League win were thwarted by Leeds United.

The high-flying Magpies were forced to a settle for a point from a 0-0 draw at a rain-soaked St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon, but still end 2022 sitting in third place in the table.

Asked if it was important to maintain perspective after a remarkable 12 months for a club which a year ago was entrenched in a relegation battle, head coach Howe said: “I think it is.”

Newcastle must ‘keep perspective’ following Leeds stalemate, Howe says

Unbeatable Arsenal?

18:35 , Michael Jones

Arsenal are the only team with a 100% winning record in Premier League games played at home this season having won all seven matches at the Emirates so far.

Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to win their first eight home matches in a top-flight season for the first time in the club’s history.

They’ve got a good chance too. Arsenal have won their last 11 home games against Newcastle in all competitions – only against Stoke (an ongoing run since 1983) have they ever won more consecutive home matches (16).

Arsenal vs Newcastle

18:30 , Michael Jones

Arsenal have won 11 successive home games against Newcastle in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in each of the last seven.

Their last loss to the Magpies was a 1-0 league defeat in November 2010.

Arsenal go seven points clear at the top after winning six-goal thriller at Brighton

18:25 , Michael Jones

Premier League leaders Arsenal moved seven points clear at the top going into the new year after a glorious Gabriel Martinelli goal capped a thrilling 4-2 victory at Brighton.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah set the Gunners on course for a fifth consecutive top-flight success to cement their status as serious title contenders.

Kaoru Mitoma reduced Albion’s deficit 25 minutes from time before Martinelli, aided by a wonderful Odegaard assist, raced half the length of the pitch to stylishly restore the three-goal advantage.

Seagulls substitute Evan Ferguson increased the tension going into the final stages by claiming his first Premier League goal, while Mitoma thought he had set up a grandstand finish, only for his 89th-minute strike to be disallowed for offside.

Despite the unwanted anxiety of the late drama, the in-form visitors held on to celebrate an impressive victory and take a healthy advantage into 2023.

Arsenal go seven points clear at the top after winning six-goal thriller at Brighton

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction

18:20 , Michael Jones

Newcastle haven’t been beaten in the league since August of last year but lacked a clinical edge in front of goal last time out against Leeds.

Arsenal will be more aggressive this evening which could leave them vulnerable defensively but with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah all in great form the league leaders should have enough firepower to get through this tough test.

Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle.

Arsenal vs Newcastle predicted line-ups

18:15 , Michael Jones

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

What is the early team news?

18:10 , Michael Jones

Arsenal remain without Gabriel Jesus, but Eddie Nketiah has scored on his last two appearances for the Gunners, while Buyako Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have also found the target.

Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson and nearing a return but aren’t ready yet, so Arsenal could be unchanged.

Matt Targett has joined Newcastle’s list of injury absentees, which includes Alexander Isak, Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth.

However, Callum Wilson should return to the starting line-up.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle

18:05 , Michael Jones

The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 3rd January.

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Arsenal vs Newcastle

17:44 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Arsenal take on Newcastle in a top of the table clash.

The Gunners are sitting on a pretty seven point lead over Manchester City with third-placed Newcastle a couple of points further back.

That could all change tonight though as Eddie Howe’s side make the trip to London having not lost in the league since a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool back in August. That’s a run of 12 fixtures and they’ll be confident of taking something out of the match at the Emirates stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s high flyers are full of confidence though and they’ll be hoping to further extend their lead over City who have a difficult game against Chelsea coming up later this week.