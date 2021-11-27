Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Follow all the action as Arsenal host Newcastle in the Premier League’s early kick-off.

Mikel Arteta’s side’s unbeaten run came to a chastening end against Liverpool last weekend, with the Gunners resoundingly thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield. However, they remain just three points off the top four, albeit with a significantly inferior goal difference than West Ham. Arteta has few injury concerns to worry about, with Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney both fully fit, and the squad have had plenty of time to prepare for the fixture without midweek football.

Newcastle’s preparations have been hampered by Eddie Howe’s self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, but the head coach was given clearance on Friday to take charge of Newcastle from the dugout for the first time. He will hope his presence can spark a turnaround, with the club bottom of the table and still without a win after twelve games of the season. Follow all the latest updates below.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals ‘communication’ with Arsene Wenger about return to club

Eddie Howe set to make Newcastle dugout debut at Arsenal

Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Match kicks off at 12.30pm GMT

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Arteta on Newcastle

11:45 , Michael Jones

The last time Newcastle beat the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium was back in 2010 when Andy Carroll scored in a 1-0 win. Mikel Arteta spoke about Arsenal’s good record against the Magpies and what he’s expecting from today’s game saying:

"Let’s keep that going! But it is a new game, obviously there are so changes happening there, you can see the momentum that is building and it is different. "You see the last game they played as well, you saw some different things: new manager, new coaching staff, so let’s be prepared. "From what I’ve seen of them in the last few games there were crucial moments in games where the game could have gone in a completely different way. "We know the attacking threat that they have, they have players that can hurt you in the last 30 metres of the pitch and we’re gonna have to be really conscious of that and play as well as we can." “Really looking forward to the game. After a defeat we want to play straight away in a different context. We are on a good run, we play at home, we will have our people right behind us and we are going to perform well. “First of all play as well as we can and then we will be closer to winning the match.”

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Team changes

11:36 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta makes just one change to the Arsenal team that lost 4-0 at Anfield last week. Martin Odegaard comes in to replace Alexandre Lacazette.

There are three changes to Newcastle’s starting line-up. Martin Dubravka replaces Karl Darlow in goal with Jacob Murphy and Ciaran Clark replaced by Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth.

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Line-ups

11:31 , Michael Jones

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang

🇬🇭 Partey in midfield

🇳🇴 Odegaard comes in

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ESR starts



Let's go, Gooners! 💪#ARSNEW pic.twitter.com/4Hsh8KOaqY — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 27, 2021

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Fraser, Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Arteta on Willock

11:30 , Michael Jones

Joe Willock returns to the Emirates Stadium today for the first time since his move to Newcastle. Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, says it was a difficult decision to let Willock leave Arsenal but felt the 22-year-old would get more minutes at St. James’ Park. He said:

I think it will be really nice to have him [back], we all love and like Joe, “Obviously it was a difficult decision to make to let him go, but I think he’s shown that’s what he needs as well to play the minutes that he’s finding there and find a new challenge. “Yes {I’ve spoken to him] - not this week, but I have done it before and he knows the reception he’s going to get.”

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Recent results

11:26 , Michael Jones

Arsenal’s eight game unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end last weekend when Mikel Arteta’s men were humbled by Liverpool at Anfield. The Reds won 4-0 and the Gunners will be looking to bounce-back against bottom-placed Newcastle. After a slow start to the season Arsenal have fought their way up to fifth in the table and can draw level on points woth West Ham if they beat the magpies today.

Newcastle’s first game under Eddie Howe saw him managing the team from self-isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19. It was a beltin’ match against Brentford that ebbed and flowed both ways. Newcastle took the lead early in the first half but Ivan Toney cancelled out Jamaal Lascelles’s opener. Brentford were then twiced pegged backafter taking the lead with Allan Saint-Maximin’s 75th minute goal securing Newcastle a point.

The Magpies are yet to win this season and are in desperate need of points if they want to remain in the league next season. Can they earn three points against Arsenal this afternoon?

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Early team news

11:19 , Michael Jones

Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac remain absent for Arsenal but Kieran Tierney and Martin Odegaard could both return to the starting XI after time out through injury.

For Newcastle Dwight Gayle has a tight hamstring and will be assessed before the game with Paul Dummett the only other player to be unavailable.

Manager Eddie Howe will be in dugout for the first-time after missing his first match as head coach due to Coronavirus. Howe returned a negative Covid test on Friday.

11:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

