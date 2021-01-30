Is Arsenal vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates after scoring (Getty)

Manchester United are aiming to avenge their defeat by Arsenal earlier this season when they travel to the Emirates in the Premier League this afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were outwitted in a 1-0 loss in November, but that result sparked a 13-game unbeaten run in the league for United and saw them go top of the table. A miserable defeat against Sheffield United last time out brought that streak to an end, though, and United now trail rivals Manchester City by one point, with Pep Guardiola’s side also boasting a game in hand.

Needing to bounce back, United come up against an Arsenal side brimming with confidence, having won five of their last six league games. A weakened Gunners side did suffer defeat against Southampton in the FA Cup last week, however, they responded instantly in the league with an impressive 3-1 win at St Mary’s to creep into the top half of the table. A top four spot, however unlikely, is not completely out of reach, with seven points separating Arsenal from Liverpool and the Champions League places heading into the weekend.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm on Saturday 30 January at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning from 5pm.

What is the team news?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has missed the last two matches due to his mother being unwell, however, Arteta has not completely ruled out a return against United. Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe both suffered muscle injuries against Southampton and will undergo medical assessments. Kieran Tierney is a doubt while both Pablo Mari and Dani Ceballos are expected to miss out. New signing Martin Odegaard is likely to be on the bench.

Eric Bailly suffered an injury ahead of United’s defeat against the Blades and faces a race against time to prove he’s fit, while Brandon Williams is expected to miss out. Edinson Cavani could replace Anthony Martial up front.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Luiz, Cedric; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Pepe; Lacazette

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

What are the odds?

Arsenal - 9/5

Draw - 12/5

Manchester United - 29/20

Prediction

United’s desperate defeat by the Blades will have sent a jolt through Solskjaer’s squad and they should respond in a manner worthy of being title contenders. Arsenal came out on top in the pair’s last meeting, but United’s quality should eventually tell in a tense game. Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United