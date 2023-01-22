Is Arsenal vs Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal will put their Premier League title credentials to the rest when they host a resurgent Manchester United side at the Emirates this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the table after defeating rivals Tottenham Hotspur away from home last weekend.

But United put themselves into the title conversation as they defeated Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford, although Erik ten Hag’’s team saw their winning run come to an end at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

United could still cut the gap to Arsenal to five points if they win at the Emirates - although victory for Mikel Arteta’s side would also see them reach the halfway stage of the season on an incredible 50 points.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 22 January.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following the match between Leeds and Brentford. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Arsenal’s new signing Leandro Trossard could be involved as the Gunners are hopeful the former Brighton forward was registered before the Friday deadline, but Mikel Arteta is unlikely to change a winning team. Gabriel Jesus remains out but Eddie Nkeitah has been excellent in his absence.

Manchester United will be without the suspended Casemiro - who picked up his fifth booking of the season against Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Fred or Scott McTominay will compete for a place alongside Christian Eriksen in midfield.

Elsewhere, Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial are doubts, which means Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Wout Weghorst - who made his debut at Selhurst Park - could keep their places in the team.

Story continues

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xkaha, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Odds

Arsenal: 10/11

Draw: 35/12

Manchester United: 33/10

Prediction

The absence of Casemiro could prove crucial for Manchester United, and might allow Martin Odegaard more freedom to control play in the middle of the pitch. Arsenal’s defending of counter-attacks will also be key given Marcus Rashford’s form. Arsenal are a more complete team at the moment, though, and home advantage will be crucial as they earn a narrow win. Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United