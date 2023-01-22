Ben White (left) tracks Marcus Rashford back early in the second half - Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League live: score and latest updates - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

04:44 PM

11 mins: Arsenal 0 Man United 0

Martinelli getting involved. He's tried a speculative shot from range that is not going to trouble the scorers, and now receives the ball from Odegaard. M shoots, but hits Luke Shaw.

04:41 PM

Bruno battling

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United battles for possession with Martin Odegaard of Arsenal

04:37 PM

7 mins: Arsenal 0 Man United 0

United putting something together now, driving forward with Fernandes making his presence felt. He surges into the area and goes round Ramsdale, and then has a little lie down on the grass. Went down like he'd been shot. No VAR check.

04:35 PM

5 mins: Arsenal 0 Man United 0

Here is our resident Arsenal expert Sam Dean.

"They've put clappers on every seat at the Emirates today and it really does have the feel of a seriously big game. The atmosphere here this season has been superb -- this will be another noisy one, I'm sure. Arsenal usually start fast and they have done so here, with Thomas Partey firing wide early on."

04:33 PM

3 mins: Arsenal 0 Man United 0

Good chance! Arsenal make excellent progress down the left, it is cut back for Odegaard, who fires at goal. But it is charged down.

But Arsenal again down the left, it's crossed low, and Partey fires wide.

A hot start from the hosts.

04:32 PM

2 mins: Arsenal 0 Man United 0

But it is the Arsenal who are first to make an attacking impact, winning a corner that is cleared with some authority.

04:30 PM

1 mins: Arsenal 0 Man United 0

United, in white shirts, kick us off.

04:28 PM

Man United

are wearing black tracksuit tops with Chinese lettering on them, presumably in honour of the Year of the Rabbit. Gong hei faat choi to any Chinese readers xxx

04:26 PM

The players are in the tunnel

It's a far cry from the glory days of this fixture to be honest.

Flying pizza and manic Keown: Inside a rivalry which defined a decade

04:11 PM

Flag day

Arsenal corner flag in shade - Arsenal vs Manchester United premier league live score updates - Stuart MacFarlane/GETTY

03:56 PM

Meet Arteta's right-hand man

Nice piece from James Ducker.

Albert Stuivenberg is the 'brilliant coach' helping run Arteta’s revolution

03:55 PM

All of these shots are horrible in fact

Fred of Manchester United arrives - Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

03:54 PM

Weird picture

Antony of Manchester United - Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

03:45 PM

Going like the...

Clappers on the seats at the Emirates. That’s new. pic.twitter.com/quv6Pq2qyA — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) January 22, 2023

03:44 PM

No Fred

Will Man United miss his defensive solidity?

03:33 PM

Team news

Team news! 📣



Weghorst starts up front for United



Arsenal 🆚 Man United#TelegraphFootball | #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/wVXGkMW57e — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) January 22, 2023

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli. Subs: Tierney, Smith Rowe, Holding, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Alencar, Turner.

Man Utd: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Eriksen, McTominay, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst. Subs: Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, Heaton, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Mainoo.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Weghorst is a bit of wildcard. You’re not asked to defend against many strikers like that in the PL nowadays. But given United are going to have to spring from deep, not sure it’s the ideal game for him. — Daniel Zeqiri (@ZeqiriDan) January 22, 2023

03:29 PM

Man United minor great

Norman Whiteside says: "Loved playing against The Arsenal, great club and all that but always sensed a fear against us. Come on lads don’t let me down :)."

03:03 PM

Massive rivalry ahoy!

It's been a while since either of these teams was a Title contender, but that's surely what Arsenal are right now. They welcome Manchester United to the Emirates today, the visitors are fourth and eight points behind the Gunners having played a game more. Could Man United themselves sneak into the race? Stranger things, I guess. Manchester City fans find themselves in the unusual, uncomfortable position of cheering for their cross-town rivals this afternoon.

If Arsenal were to win, they would have 50 points from 19 (i.e. half a season's) games, and if that's not Championship form I don't know what is. Only one side has reached 100 in a PL season, City in 2017-2018, when they came around the turn having dropped just two points in 19 matches. Arsenal's form and performances so far have been mighty to behold.

As you might imagine however, Mikel Arteta is not celebrating anything just yet. "Consistency is probably one of the hardest things to deliver but probably the most important one if you want to be at the top and win a lot of games. We have delivered that so far and just have to keep doing that."

This fixture, of course, has delivered some of the great matches - and most spiteful ding-dongs - of the Premier League era. In the build up to this, Arteta was asked if this vintage of Arsenal had the physical and mental strength of yore.

"Having that balance and having those qualities in the squad is necessary. To have the mentality and capacity to control emotions that is required to play on big stages is very necessary.

"The physical aspect is necessary - without that you cannot compete over 11 months in the conditions in which we work. We have tried to build a team that has everything."

Pushed on whether Arsenal can keep it up, he said: "We haven't done it in the last many years. To be in the title race, it's something that we have to show we can do. Words mean nothing, we have to do it on the pitch."

Meanwhile, David De Gea had some kind words for his countryman Arteta. He reckons that Erik ten Hag and MA could be mentioned in the same breath as two legends.

"We are talking about one of the best managers in history probably with Sir Alex (Ferguson) and (Arsene) Wenger from Arsenal. It is different eras, football has changed a bit, but we will see," De Gea said.

"Both managers are really good now, both Arsenal and Man United are playing well, so it is going to be a nice game.

"Everybody knows how big the game on Sunday is, because we are there fighting for the top places, so everyone is going to be ready for sure and we go again."