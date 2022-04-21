Arsenal vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Arsenal host Manchester United in the Premier League’s early kick-off on Saturday.

Having overcome Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, Mikel Arteta’s side have breathed new life into their quest to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

They, along with Tottenham and United, are scrapping for a place in the big time and Saturday’s meeting at the Emirates could go a long way into deciding who claims that coveted fourth spot.

Spurs are in action later in the day, Arsenal are coming off the back of a big win and United have appointed Erik Ten Hag to come in at the end of the season, making some fascinating narratives to consider ahead of the game.

Here’s all you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off time on Saturday April 23, 2022.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through the BT Sport App.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Arsenal vs Manchester United team news

Raphael Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Scott McTominay all took part in training after missing the Liverpool game.

Paul Pogba isn’t expected to feature after limping off at Anfield while Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani are long-term absences.

For Arsenal, Arteta has praised the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Mohamed Elneny and Rob Holding after their impact at Stamford Bridge, so it seems likely they will get another run out.

Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction

United are in dire straits and Arteta’s side were so impressive at Chelsea, it’s difficult to look past them.

Arsenal to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 85

Draws: 50

Manchester United wins: 100