Arsenal vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Matt Verri
·3 min read
Arsenal face another top of the table test today as Manchester United travel to north London.

The Gunners were superb in easing to a derby win over Tottenham last time out, passing another examination as they continue to appear capable of winning the title.

Scheduling means that Mikel Arteta and his players could be only two points clear of Manchester City by the time they take to the pitch, but they would have games in hand and still very much be in control of their own fate.

In United though they face the only side to have beaten them in the Premier League so far, and Erik ten Hag’s side are full confidence themselves even after a frustrating draw against Crystal Palace.

They are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, and victory here would close the gap to the Gunners to five points.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Manchester United is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off time today, Sunday, January 22, 2023.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting after Leeds’ game with Brentford at around 4pm.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will provide a live stream across mobile devices, laptops, tablets and games consoles.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s LIVE blog. Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Arsenal vs Manchester United team news

Arsenal do not have any fresh injury concerns, so can be expected to go with the side that performed so well against Tottenham.

That means Emile Smith Rowe and Kieran Tierney are set to be named on the bench again, while the Gunners believe they have registered new signing Leandro Trossard in time to be available this weekend.

United will be without Casemiro in a huge blow for the visitors, after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season at Selhurst Park. Fred or Scott McTominay will come into midfield, or potentially both if Ten Hag opts for a more cautious approach.

Wout Weghorst made his debut against Palace and will likely lead the line again as Anthony Martial continues to battle injury problems, while Diogo Dalot is expected to miss out again.

Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction

Arsenal have turned the Emirates into a real fortress, with the recent Newcastle draw the only points they have dropped on home soil all season.

This will be a tough test, against a United side full of confidence, but the Gunners’ attack looks too strong to stop at the moment.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Wout Weghorst featured in midweek after completing his loan move (Getty Images)
Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 85

Draws: 50

Manchester United wins: 101

Arsenal vs Manchester United latest odds

Arsenal to win: 20/23

Draw: 14/5

Manchester United to win: 3/1

