Arsenal vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal can make a big statement in the Premier League title race with victory over Manchester United this weekend.

A disappointing draw against Fulham last time out left the Gunners with questions to answer, particularly after a couple of not-so-convincing performances beforehand.

However, their worries are not quite as extensive as United’s after a very curious start to the campaign.

Mediocre displays at home to Wolves and Nottingham Forest have somehow yielded a pair of wins either side of a dismal effort at Tottenham.

This match therefore serves as a key early-season litmus test of both Arsenal and United’s potential for the weeks and months ahead.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Man United is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Man United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports with coverage beginning at 4pm, after Crystal Palace’s match with Wolves.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

Arsenal vs Man United team news

Thomas Partey has been ruled out “for a while” by the Ghana FA, after picking up an injury in training, meaning Gabriel Magalhaes could be handed his first start of the season. Concerns over Eddie Nketiah are not thought to be severe, with the striker likely to be fit despite a potential knee injury.

Jurrien Timber and Mohamed Elneny remain unavailable for Mikel Arteta, who may welcome Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus back to his starting XI after their return from injury as substitutes.

Raphael Varane has been ruled out for “a few weeks” by the visitors to join Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia as Erik ten Hag’s absent defenders.

Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo miss out in the midfield while Rasmus Hojlund is still awaiting his debut. It should be confirmed by the United boss ahead of the weekend whether or not the Dane has a shot of playing this game.

Arsenal vs Man United prediction

The Gunners have not lost at home to the Red Devils in almost six years and should contend better with the big-game atmosphere against a United side that is there to be got at, particularly defensively.

Arsenal to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Each of the last four meetings between these two have been won by the home team while scoring three goals.

Arsenal wins: 87

Man United wins: 101

Draws: 50

Arsenal vs Man United match odds

Arsenal: 4/6

Man United: 11/4

Draw: 9/4

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).