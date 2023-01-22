Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester United have the chance to make a further statement of their progress under Erik ten Hag as they visit Premier League leaders Arsenal today.

Arsenal have set a blistering pace at the top of the table for the first half of the season but Ten Hag’s side have matched their form in recent weeks, even if a run of nine wins in a row in all competitions came to an end with a draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

United defeated rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford last weekend to join the title conversation - although Arsenal stretched their lead to eight points as they defeated Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday.

Manchester City beat Spurs on Wednesday to reduce Arsenal’s lead - and in the next reverse of the fixtures, Arsenal host Manchester United in a blockbuster clash at the Emirates.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 22 January.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following the match between Leeds and Brentford.

What is the team news?

Arsenal’s new signing Leandro Trossard could be involved as the Gunners are hopeful the former Brighton forward was registered before the Friday deadline, but Mikel Arteta is unlikely to change a winning team. Gabriel Jesus remains out but Eddie Nkeitah has been excellent in his absence.

Manchester United will be without the suspended Casemiro - who picked up his fifth booking of the season against Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Fred or Scott McTominay will compete for a place alongside Christian Eriksen in midfield.

Elsewhere, Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial are doubts, which means Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Wout Weghorst - who made his debut at Selhurst Park - could keep their places in the team.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xkaha, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Odds

Arsenal: 10/11

Draw: 35/12

Manchester United: 33/10

Prediction

The absence of Casemiro could prove crucial for Manchester United, and might allow Martin Odegaard more freedom to control play in the middle of the pitch. Arsenal’s defending of counter-attacks will also be key given Marcus Rashford’s form. Arsenal are a more complete team at the moment, though, and home advantage will be crucial as they earn a narrow win. Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United