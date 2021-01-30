Arsenal vs Manchester United predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal welcome old rivals Manchester United to the Emirates in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Gunners have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in recent weeks, winning five of their last six league games. They do have plenty of injury problems to juggle, though, with Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe both suffering muscle problems during the club’s 3-1 victory over Southampton. It’s unclear whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be fit to return, having missed Arsenal’s last two matches due to his mother being unwell, while Kieran Tierney is also a doubt. New signing Martin Odegaard is likely to make the bench after completing his loan move to north London earlier this week.

United are not laboured by as many issues, with Eric Bailly the only major concern heading into the match. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side do need to recover from a chastening defeat by rock-bottom Sheffield United last time out, though. United produced a desperately poor performance and Solskjaer may opt to ring the changes in response, with Edinson Cavani hoping to replace Anthony Martial up front.

That result was United’s first league loss since they were beaten by Arsenal in November and they will be eager not to be outwitted again in what is likely to be a tense tactical battle. United head into the weekend only one point adrift of Manchester City, however, Pep Guardiola’s side do also boast a game in hand.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm on Saturday 30 January at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning from 5pm.

What is the team news?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has missed the last two matches due to his mother being unwell, however, Arteta has not completely ruled out a return against United. Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe both suffered muscle injuries against Southampton and will undergo medical assessments. Kieran Tierney is a doubt while both Pablo Mari and Dani Ceballos are expected to miss out. New signing Martin Odegaard is likely to be on the bench.

Eric Bailly suffered an injury ahead of United’s defeat against the Blades and faces a race against time to prove he’s fit, while Brandon Williams is expected to miss out. Edinson Cavani could replace Anthony Martial up front.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Luiz, Cedric; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Pepe; Lacazette

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

What are the odds?

Arsenal - 9/5

Draw - 12/5

Manchester United - 29/20

Prediction

United’s desperate defeat by the Blades will have sent a jolt through Solskjaer’s squad and they should respond in a manner worthy of being title contenders. Arsenal came out on top in the pair’s last meeting, but United’s quality should eventually tell in a tense game. Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United