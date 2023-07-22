Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Arsenal vs Manchester United - LIVE!

Arsenal take on Manchester United in a high-profile pre-season friendly in New York tonight. MetLife Stadium, set to be sold out, hosts tonight’s clash, as the two rivals meet with just three weeks to go until the Premier League campaign gets up and running.

The Gunners made a strong start to their US tour with a 5-0 win over the MLS All-Stars last time out, as Kai Havertz scored his first Arsenal goal and both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber made their debuts. All three could earn their first starts for the club tonight, while Leandro Trossard could be rested by Mikel Arteta after picking up a knock.

Andre Onana could potentially make his United debut tonight after joining up with his new team-mates following a £47m from Inter Milan. Erik ten Hag’s side have so far beaten Leeds and Lyon in pre-season, though this is by far their biggest test yet. Follow Arsenal vs Man United with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Arsenal vs Man United latest news

Kick-off: 10pm BST, MetLife Stadium

How to watch: Arsenal.com and MUTV

Arsenal team news: Havertz and Rice eye first starts

Man United team news: Possible debut for Onana

Standard Sport prediction: Arsenal 3-2 Man United

Glazer set to watch on

20:45 , Matt Verri

Avram Glazer turned up at Manchester United’s training camp earlier this week.

The Daily Mail report that the United owner briefly met with Erik ten Hag, and is expected to be in attendance at the MetLife Stadium tonight.

Still there is no real progress on the takeover front at Old Trafford, a frustrating situation with the new season just a few weeks away.

(Getty Images)

Ten Hag eyes title challenge

20:38 , Matt Verri

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are capable of launching a Premier League title challenge this season, though called on his players to show more consistency if they are to do so.

“We want to win every game and we have shown last season we can beat all the teams,” Ten Hag said.

“Now we have to do it on a consistent basis so that is absolutely one of our objectives - to be more consistent - then we will see.

“We want to play at a higher level, raise the bar, lift the demands and we will see. It’s a strong competition but we can beat any club.”

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Arteta: Havertz gives us options

20:28 , Matt Verri

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted Kai Havertz could change positions over the course of next season.

The £65m signing from Chelsea has been signed as a replacement for Granit Xhaka as a left-sided No.8 and has operated there during his first two non-competitive appearances for the Gunners.

The 24-year-old scored from central midfield as Arsenal romped to victory over the MLS All-Stars XI in Washington, DC on Wednesday night but Arteta has hinted his role may change going forward.

“He gives us something very different with his quality and size as well, when you have to beat the press for example and use him as a target man,” he said.

“So, we will see – for now, he’s playing in the attacking midfield position, but I’m sure throughout the season and throughout games as well, we’re going to have the options to play him in different positions.”

(AP)

It’s a sell-out!

20:19 , Matt Verri

MetLife Stadium will be completely sold out tonight - that’s the word from the two clubs.

Just the 82,500 in attendance then for the pre-season clash, should be a brilliant atmosphere in New York.

Friendly by name, but not sure that’s ever really entirely true when these sides face each other.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Strong showing from Arsenal

20:13 , Matt Verri

Arsenal cruised to victory over the MLS All-Stars earlier this week, beating Wayne Rooney’s side 5-0 in Washington.

Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard netted brilliant first-half goals, before Jorginho extended the advantage barely a minute after the break from the penalty spot.

There were late strikes too from Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz - his first goal for the club - on what was a perfect night for the Gunners.

Enjoy some highlights from that match right here...

Onana involved tonight?

20:05 , Matt Verri

Andre Onana completed his £47m to Man United earlier this week and was quickly flown out to the USA to join up with his team-mates.

It’s all been very rushed, but it means Onana could feature tonight against Arsenal, in what would be a high-profile debut.

If not here, then the goalkeeper’s first United appearance will come later this weekend against Wrexham or Real Madrid.

Ten Hag provides Maguire update

19:58 , Matt Verri

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Harry Maguire remains part of his plans at Manchester United.

The England defender was last week removed as club captain at Old Trafford, with Bruno Fernandes handed the armband ahead of next season.

West Ham are interested in a move for the former Leicester star and have had a loan approach rejected, with Ten Hag insisting Maguire still has a role to play at United.

“Harry’s very important for this squad, for this team,” he said.

“And, you know, in his role as centre-back, we have four centre-backs. I talked about consistency and we know we can’t do it with 11 players and so I’m happy we have four very good centre-backs.

“And we will need them, and he has to fight for his place, as he did last year. He has a high potential so I’m sure he will do it, he will fight for his place and then it’s up to him.”

(Getty Images)

Partey set to stay at Arsenal

19:51 , Matt Verri

Thomas Partey will stay at Arsenal this summer despite being linked with a move away.

It had been reported that Mikel Arteta was ready to let the midfielder leave should a replacement be found, but the Gunners boss has now insisted he has a key role to play next season.

“Yes,” Arteta confirmed to reporters in the United States when asked if the Ghanaian will stay. “Thomas Partey is a super-important player for us and for me and we want him to be in the team, that’s for sure.

“[Him and Declan Rice] can play together. That was in my plans – if you want to improve the squad and have more quality we need players who can play together and need players in the same positions who have to fight for their places – it’s something we haven’t had in the last few years.

“We want to improve that and that’s why we brought in Declan as well. Every time I spoke to [Partey] and had a conversation with him, he’s ready to stay with us. For me, there’s nothing there at all.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Tonight’s stage!

19:45 , Matt Verri

The scene is set 🤩 pic.twitter.com/S290BZkVTa — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 22, 2023

Standard Sport prediction

19:37 , Matt Verri

Both teams have a number of games behind them now but Arsenal clicked into gear earlier this week, albeit against limited opposition.

With so much attacking talent on both sides and neither lineup yet up to full speed, the goals could flow in New York.

Arsenal to win 3-2.

Man United team news

19:30 , Matt Verri

Andre Onana could potentially be available for Manchester United tonight.

The Red Devils confirmed the goalkeeper’s arrival on Wednesday and quickly sent him off to New Jersey to join his new teammates.

Youngsters Amad Diallo, Hannibal Mejbri, Omari Forson and Dan Gore have all made the cut in pre-season after impressing along with Alvaro Fernandez, while left-back Tyrell Malacia is out injured.

Fred will join the squad later in the tour due to a personal issue.

United could choose to rest the senior players who have already featured heavily in the summer, such as Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Raphael Varane. The Arsenal friendly will be a first opportunity for the large number of internationals yet to feature.

Predicted Man Utd XI: Henderson; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Arsenal team news

19:21 , Matt Verri

Kai Havertz could start in midfield in place of Leandro Trossard, who picked up a knock in the 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars. Alternatively, the versatility that has been talked up by Arteta could see him moved around the pitch.

The Arsenal boss said after the All-Stars friendly: “Havertz gives us something very different with his quality and size. When you have to beat the press for example and use him as a target man.

“So, we will see - for now, he’s playing in the attacking-midfield position, but I’m sure throughout the season and throughout games as well, we’re going to have the options to play him in different positions.”

Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey have joined up with the Arsenal squad in the United States. The England U21 international was given an extended break after the Euros while Partey has not trained due to an injury issue.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mohamed Elneny are yet to play a part in pre-season as they continue their comeback from injury.

New signings Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice were on the bench in midweek so may come into the starting XI against United, and Folarin Balogun will hope for a chance to impress amid links with Inter Milan.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Marquinhos, Balogun, Martinelli

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Arsenal vs Man United

19:14 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: The game will be available on both MUTV and Arsenal.com with kick-off at 10pm BST.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

19:08 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Manchester United!

It’s a blockbuster pre-season clash in New York tonight as the preparations begin ahead of the Premier League getting up and running in just three weeks’ time.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 10pm BST from MetLife Stadium. Stay with us!