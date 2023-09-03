Arsenal vs Manchester United live: Rice and Jesus goals give hosts last-gasp win – latest reaction

Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates scoring their second goal - Reuters/David Klein

By Jason Burt, Chief Football Correspondent, at the Emirates Stadium

One of Declan Rice’s greatest qualities is his sheer force of personality and in a fierce contest that was heading towards a frustrating draw the Arsenal midfielder helped snatch a precious victory over Manchester United.

The roar as Rice’s first goal since his £105 million move from West Ham United was confirmed was a mixture of joy, relief but also approval. “Ice, ice baby” played out over the tannoy at the final whistle.

Before that, Rice chested down a corner beyond the far post and as he drove the ball it appeared to deflect off United substitute Jonny Evans before kissing the post as it beat goalkeeper André Onana.

What a difference it made to Arsenal, where Rice is already emerging as a key figure. So much has been made of the effectiveness or otherwise of Mikel Arteta’s summer signings, with Kai Havertz enduring another difficult afternoon, but there are no doubts over Rice.

Before he scored – with substitute Gabriel Jesus sealing it as he ran through late on – the main talking point was the over-turning of a penalty after a check from the video assistant referee. It was awarded to Arsenal when Havertz went down under Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s challenge but referee Anthony Taylor was urged to check the pitchside monitor.

A clear and obvious error? It looked like Havertz, who was badly at fault for United’s goal, initiated the contact and it was the correct decision to chalk it off.

Then United thought they were claiming all three points when substitute Alejandro Garnacho ran through to beat Aaron Ramsdale only to be pulled up after another Var check for a tight offside.

For United, who gave a debut to their £72 million striker Rasmus Hojlund from the bench, there were more concerns with injuries to two more centre-halves – losing both Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof.

Arsenal dominated but fell behind through Marcus Rashford’s fine strike, after Havertz’s lazy pass was intercepted by Christian Eriksen. However they drew level less than a minute later when Martin Odegaard swept the ball home.

Story continues

Follow all the reaction below. . .

06:47 PM BST

Timeline of events

88mins - Garnacho scores

89mins - Garnacho’s goals is disallowed for offside

96mins - Rice’s shot beats Onana at the near post

101mins - Jesus fires past Onana after an Arsenal breakaway

06:44 PM BST

Never have truer words been spoken

Arsenal v Man Utd. It never disappoints. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 3, 2023

06:34 PM BST

FULL TIME Arsenal 3 Man Utd 1

Unbelievable finish here. United thought they had won it but the home side stole it right at the end.

Arsenal’s subs made a huge impact.

06:32 PM BST

90+11mins - Arsenal 3 Man Utd 1 GOAL

Mayhem at the Emirates. Arsenal breakaway. Vieira slips in Jesus, who cuts inside Dalot and fires a low shot past Onana.

Incredible finish to the game.

06:30 PM BST

90+9mins - Arsenal 2 Man Utd 1

Jorginho comes on for Odegaard as Arteta goes into lockdown mode.

06:28 PM BST

90+7mins - Arsenal 2 Man Utd 1

The United fans are appealing for a free kick for a block but the goal stands.

Rice’s shot took a deflection of Evans and beat Onana.

Declan Rice has arrived, then. What a performance. Best player on the pitch all day and then he does that, in stoppage time, against Manchester United. Windmilling his arms to the home crowd. The Emirates is absolutely rocking. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) September 3, 2023

06:27 PM BST

90+6mins - Arsenal 2 Man Utd 1 GOAL

Bedlam at the Emirates as Rice squeezes a shot inside Onana’s near post deep into stoppage-time.

Huge moment for Arsenal.

06:24 PM BST

90+3mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Arsenal still struggling to break United down. And the away side look threatening on the counter attack.

06:21 PM BST

90mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Eight mins added on. Nelson has replaced Martinelli.

Jesus has been booked for dissent after complaining he was fouled in the build-up to that United goal which was disallowed.

06:20 PM BST

89mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1 GOAL DISALLOWED

Gabriel has just played the attacker offside. Relief for the home fans. Despair over in the far corner with the away fans.

06:19 PM BST

88mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 2 GOAL

Is that the winner? Garnacho races clear and finishes past Ramsdale. Wow.

06:17 PM BST

86mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

A few groans from the Arsenal fans after Martinelli fails to beat the near post with a corner.

The home fans want more from their players.

06:15 PM BST

84mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Hojlund has made a difference since coming on for his debut. He’s offering a real physical presence up top, and United are able to go long into him. It’s helped the visitors move up the pitch

06:15 PM BST

83mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Jonny Evans and Garnacho coming on for United. Antony and Lindelof come off.

06:12 PM BST

81mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Huge chance for Saka but he hits it straight at Onana. He had to score that. No conviction or accuracy in the shot.

06:10 PM BST

80mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Shout out to Dalot who has played Saka really well today. Very few times as the No 7 for Arsenal got the better of his man.

06:08 PM BST

77mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Another mixed performance from Havertz. He desperately needs a goal to kick start his career.

06:06 PM BST

75mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Into the final 15 minutes. Arsenal make three changes.

Jesus on for Nketiah, Tomiyasu for Zinchenko, Vieira for Havertz

06:02 PM BST

70mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Hojlund is a bit unit and is already putting pressure on Gabriel.

05:59 PM BST

68mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Arsenal work a short corner to Martinelli, who curls an effort just past the post.

Onana is then booked for time-wasting.

05:58 PM BST

65mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Martinez takes out Saka on the half way line. The United defender is booked and it doesn’t look like he can continue.

The Argentine is about to be replaced by Maguire and Hojlund comes on in place of Martial.

Kai Havertz (L) goes down in the penalty area but a penalty decision is overturned after a Var (Video Assistant Referee) review - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

05:53 PM BST

62mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Hojlund is imminent for United...

05:51 PM BST

60mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Var take a look at it and the referee overturns his decision.

There was not a lot of contact but was it enough to deny Arsenal a penalty? Arteta and the fans are livid.

05:49 PM BST

58mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1 PENALTY

Havertz is fouled by Wan-Bissaka after driving through into the box.

05:48 PM BST

56mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Really good battle between Wan-Bissaka and Martinelli. The Arsenal attacker is running at his opponent constantly but the defender is standing up to it so far.

05:45 PM BST

53mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Big block from Saliba to stop Rashford making it 2-1 after Martial’s shot was parried out by Ramsdale.

05:42 PM BST

50mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Martial has had very little impact up front for United. Can’t be long till we see Hojlund come on for his debut.

05:39 PM BST

48mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Cagey start the half again. Neither team is ready to open themselves up too much.

05:36 PM BST

Second half - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Arsenal get the second half under way. Will we get a winner?

05:35 PM BST

'Arsenal look more likely to take all three points'

An error-strewn first-half apart from two moments of brilliance for the goals. It looked like Kai Havertz’s unconvincing start to his Arsenal career would be the story when he was first guilty of an air shot with the goal beckoning and then lazily surrendered possession with Marcus Rashford giving Manchester United a surprise lead.

It was another example of just how important Martin Odegaard is for Arsenal though when the captain equalised just a minute later. It has been a largely, cagey game with two teams maybe fearful of losing and the fall-out from that with the international break looming. In fairness Arsenal look more likely to take all three points as things stand with United hugely dependent on Rashford on the break.

05:30 PM BST

Arsenal's defensive struggles at home continue

Arsenal have only kept two clean sheets in their last 14 Premier League matches at the Emirates. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) September 3, 2023

Arsenal have kept just four clean sheets from 22 Premier League games at the Emirates Stadium since the start of last season; of the 17 teams to participate in the competition in each of the last two seasons, only Fulham have kept fewer clean sheets at home (3). — Orbinho (@Orbinho) September 3, 2023

05:24 PM BST

'Rashford only needs one moment'

There’s a real edge to this one. You can feel it in the ground. Arsenal have been the more attack-minded team but they haven’t created too many chances. United have seemingly been very happy to slow the game down at every opportunity, knowing that Rashford only needs one moment... as he showed on the opening goal.

Marcus Rashford scored the opening goal - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

05:20 PM BST

HALF TIME Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Arsenal earn their eighth corner of the match and Saka’s delivery reaches Havertz at the far post but the German can’t make a clean connection with the header.

Ref Taylor blows his whistle and that’s it for the first half.

05:16 PM BST

45mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Three minutes of time added on at the Emirates.

05:16 PM BST

44mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Arsenal opting not to press United too high which is giving the away side time to relax on the ball.

05:12 PM BST

42mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

16 - Only five players have scored more non-penalty goals than Martin Ødegaard in the Premier League since the start of last season.



34 - Haaland

25 - Kane

19 - Salah

18 - Rashford

17 - Wilson

16 - Ødegaard



Midfielder. pic.twitter.com/K1aeGCF8KP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 3, 2023

05:11 PM BST

40mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Saka is booked after following through on Fernandes.

05:09 PM BST

38mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Lindelof is booked after taking out Nketiah on the far side. The United defender thought the ball was going out but got it horribly wrong.

05:07 PM BST

36mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

3 - Marcus Rashford is the second Manchester United player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances against Arsenal, after Robin van Persie (2012 to 2013). Thorn. pic.twitter.com/SX5by7m947 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 3, 2023

05:06 PM BST

33mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

The game has settled back down after a frantic few minutes. United taking the sting out by keeping the ball at the back again.

Onana has had a lot of touches so far.

05:00 PM BST

28mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1 GOAL

Prompt response from the Arsenal captain. They’ve been by far the better teams.

Nketiah and Martinelli link up and the Brazilian plays a pass to Odegaard to smash a shot past Onana.

Just 35 secs between the two goals.

04:59 PM BST

26mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 1 GOAL

Smash and grab from United. Havertz gives the ball away. Eriksen breaks away and plays the ball through to Rashford.

He was always going to come inside and the White allows him to and Rashford hits a right footed shot past Ramsdale and in off the post.

04:57 PM BST

25mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

The Arsenal players want Antony booked for kicking the ball away. Anthony Taylor opts to keep his cards in his pocket for now.

04:51 PM BST

20mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

Martinez comes forward and hits a long ball straight through to Ramsdale. Ten Hag shakes his head on the sideline.

United have had a lot of the ball but done nothing with it.

04:50 PM BST

19mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

Saka corner from the left is whipped in but Rice heads over. Arsenal starting to take control.

04:49 PM BST

17mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

That was such a big moment for Havertz. If he scores you get the sense his career at Arsenal has finally started. By missing so badly, the question marks remain.

04:47 PM BST

15mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

Thomas Partey is not involved due to injury - Getty Images/David Price

04:44 PM BST

12mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

Wow. Incredible miss by Havertz. The ball falls to him and swings and misses at it before the ball is cleared.

Had to do better there.

04:40 PM BST

9mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

The return of Zinchenko to the Arsenal lineup could be crucial today, especially because it could (Arsenal hope) finally unleash Havertz. The German has struggled at times this season but he is yet to play with Zinchenko behind him. Zinchenko understands that inverted full-back role better than anyone, and the expectation is that he will help Arsenal to dominate the ball. That should help Havertz to get forward.

04:38 PM BST

7mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

United have done a very good job of taking the heat out of the match. They’ve kept the ball neatly without hurting Arsenal so far.

04:36 PM BST

4mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

Boos from the Arsenal fans when Antony gets on the ball for the first time. Not sure what he’s done to deserve that.

04:34 PM BST

2mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

Early corner for Arsenal. Martinelli takes it short to Nketiah, who gives it back but his ball into the crowded box is blocked.

04:31 PM BST

Kick Off: Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

United get the match underway.

04:28 PM BST

Here come the teams

A rousing reception as both teams walk out on the perfect Emirates grass. It’s a warm day in London.

04:25 PM BST

A reminder of the teams

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Gabriel Jesus, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Raya, Nelson.

Man Utd: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Subs: Hojlund, Reguilon, Bayindir, Maguire, Evans, Pellistri, Gore, Mejbri, Garnacho

04:21 PM BST

Arsenal vs Man Utd is a match that never lacks drama

04:16 PM BST

Get involved!

04:12 PM BST

Pre-match thoughts from Ten Hag

We’re really looking forward to this. It’s a top game and we have to be good, we know that, but we like those challenges and we have to rise to the occasion. This line-up has been successful many times. Sergio is just in, one team training, and Rasmus Hojlund has had one week of training, but he doesn’t have game practice so far with us this season. It’s best to start on the bench and he can come on. He’s really hungry. That’s what we saw in his character when we scouted him. We are sure he will contribute, but it’s not about 11 players, it’s about the squad. As a club we have to deal with injuries and Arsenal have good players. It’s all about taking the three points.

04:07 PM BST

Roy Keane on whether Arsenal can emulate last year's title challenge

No, not really. Obviously they have strengthened their squad and they were brilliant last season, but towards the end they ran out of steam physically, and mentally. The rest of the teams in the league are playing catch up, and that is the challenge for Arsenal this year and to see if anyone can catch Manchester City. There are still huge question marks over them.

03:58 PM BST

Not long to go...

Oleksandr Zinchenko starts for Arsenal - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

Rasmus Hojlund arrives at the Emirates - Getty Images/Matthew Peters

03:48 PM BST

Team news explained

Arsenal welcome back Gabriel and Zinchenko for their first starts of the season. Partey is absent due to a groin injury. Havertz keeps his place in the team despite an underwhelming beginning to his career in north London.

Man Utd are without Varane, Shaw and Mount. That means starts for Dalot, Eriksen and Martial. Summer signing Hojlund makes the United squad for the first time this season and is on the bench.

03:38 PM BST

Arsenal and Man Utd betting offers and free bets

Having a bet on today’s classic Premier League tie? You can back either Man Utd or Arsenal to take the glory with these top bookmakers.

03:35 PM BST

Team news from the Emirates

Team news! 📣



White and Zinchenko as full-backs for Arsenal.



Martial starts up front for United.



Arsenal 🆚 Man United #TelegraphFootball | #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/kiar3PYRWe — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) September 3, 2023

03:23 PM BST

Arsenal vs Man Utd

Hello and welcome to coverage of Arsenal vs Manchester United at the Emirates.

Both have won two of their opening three games and need a win today to keep up with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been questioned over the change in tactics this season as summer signings Declan Rice and Kai Havertz adjust to their new surroundings.

And in an effort to defend himself, Arteta likened the issue to the challenges he faces driving to Arsenal’s London Colney training base.

“I played different against Manchester City (in the Community Shield) and there were 43 different formations,” he said.

“Every morning I come from my house to Colney. Sometimes I leave at six and I need to go to the windscreen because it’s icy. At six o’clock normally I go Finchley Road and then the A21 because it’s faster.

“Now Finchley Road is 20 miles per hour so sometimes I take a back door. But then I go on the M25. But depending on if it’s a school ride I take one exit. If it’s after seven o’clock I take a different exit and then I go.

“One day I have a flat tyre, what do I do? Maybe I have to replace it because there’s a garage there. So every game is a different story guys. A different story.

“If we have another injury we’re going to have to do something else. If Bukayo (Saka) is not there we’re going to have something else. So the M25 won’t be good enough. Maybe we’ll take another one.

“If I speak to a taxi driver that has learned the whole of London for 20 years, I know nothing compared to him because he will tell me all the streets and options at the best time.”

Meanwhile, United boss Erik ten Hag could hand a debut to Rasmus Hojlund after a back issue prevented him featuring in the first three Premier League matches of the season.

“He didn’t even play games but now in the training sessions, he confirms the impression we had of him when we scouted him,” the United boss said.

“We really intensely scouted him. He’s acting very good this week, very good spirit. He’s very motivated, of course, to start, to be in the team.

“He can’t wait and I think we did the right thing (waiting for his debut) but, of course, I would have appreciated it if it was from the first game on, but that was not the case.

“But now he is fit, we are happy, he will definitely strengthen the squad and give a very good impact on the team.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.