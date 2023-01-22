Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE!

The Gunners will take a giant step towards winning their first Premier League title in almost two decades today if they can beat Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. With Manchester City in action first, Arsenal will know exactly the size of their lead - with two games in hand - ahead of kick-off.

There is a slightly vintage feeling to this clash as United look to make a title challenge of their own, from eight points back having played a game more. For years, the duels of Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson were pivotal in deciding the destination of the trophy.

Erik ten Hag’s side are on a 10-game unbeaten run and are, so far, the only team to beat Arsenal in the league this season. Mikel Arteta’s hosts have won four of their last five. Follow Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog, with Simon Collings and Malik Ouzia in north London to provide expert analysis.

  • Kick-off: 4.30pm GMT | Emirates Stadium

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • Arsenal team news: Trossard set for debut

  • Man United team news: Casemiro suspended

Where today’s match could be won and lost

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings takes a tactical look at today’s heavyweight showdown...

Martinelli to target Wan-Bissaka

The resurgence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been one of the big surprises since the World Cup break, but now he will have to keep Gabriel Martinelli quiet. Arsenal always look to get their wingers one on one with their opposite man, and that will particularly be the case on Sunday, when Martinelli will look to cause Wan-Bissaka problems with his pace.

Coping without Casemiro

Casemiro being suspended is a huge blow for United. Fred is likely to deputise, but does not offer the same control as his fellow Brazilian. Arsenal will look to replicate the midfield dominance they had against Tottenham last Sunday, and Bruno Fernandes may have to sacrifice some of his attacking desires to ensure United are not outnumbered. Christian Eriksen will look to dictate the game’s tempo in the absence of Casemiro.

Nketiah faces tall order

Against Spurs, Eddie Nketiah was vital for Arsenal, holding up the ball and linking play well. He has developed his game to be more than a penalty-box striker, but United will truly test his growth, as Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have formed an excellent defensive partnership and look back to their best after their World Cup exploits.

Nketiah will again lead the line in the absence of Jesus (REUTERS)
Latest odds

Arsenal to win: 20/23

Draw: 11/4

Manchester United to win: 16/5

Head to head history and results

Arsenal wins: 85

Draws: 50

Manchester United wins: 101

Prediction

Arsenal have turned Emirates Stadium into a real fortress, with the recent Newcastle draw the only points they have dropped on home soil all season.

This will be a tough test, against a United side full of confidence, but the Gunners’ attack looks too strong to stop at the moment.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Man United team news: Casemiro suspended

Erik ten Hag will have to readjust his midfield with Casemiro suspended.

The former Real Madrid midfielder picked up a late booking in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace and will miss out today.

Fred and Scott McTominay are both options to replace Casemiro and the former is no longer at risk of a ban with the yellow card threshold having been raised to ten.

Wout Weghorst made his debut at Palace and could start again due to Anthony Martial’s recent injury.

Jadon Sancho is back in training but the game will likely come too soon for the England international.

Arsenal team news: Trossard in line for debut

14:23 , Giuseppe Muro

Mikel Arteta should be able to include Leandro Trossard in his Arsenal squad, although a debut in the starting line-up is unlikely.

The winger joined the Gunners on Friday from Brighton as part of a deal that could be worth up to £26million.

Arsenal believe they filed the paperwork before midday on Friday, meaning Trossard could be involved at Emirates Stadium.

“I’m really excited to get started,” Trossard said in his first interview with Arsenal.com. “This is a big club and I’m ready to show the fans what I can do.

“Everyone has seen how well we’re doing already and I’m here to help achieve their dreams - including myself.”

Gabriel Jesus is still out with a knee injury and Reiss Nelson has a hamstring problem, but everyone else is available and Arteta is set to name the same side that beat Tottenham last weekend.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
How to watch: Sky Sports

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting after Leeds’ game with Brentford at around 4pm.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will provide a live stream across mobile devices, laptops, tablets and games consoles.

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Manchester United!

This feels like a big one. Two clubs reborn this season meet in a game that could be huge in context of the title race.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4.30pm GMT from Emirates Stadium.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
